Get ready for another wayward vacation, as Murder Mystery 2 has officially been confirmed. Although news of the sequel has been circulating for a while, the sequel was formally announced today during Netflix’s first fan event TUDUM. Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston were also confirmed to return for the film and another intriguing and comedic mystery.

The Happy Madison-produced sequel will have a new director at the helm, with The Wedding Ringer director Jeremy Garelick taking over from Kyle Newacheck. Garelick will also contribute edits to the script once again written by James Vanderbilt. The filmmaker has previously worked with Aniston in the past, having written and produced her 2005 film The Breakup with Vince Vaughn.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston on ‘The Morning Show’ Season 2 and the Way She Prepares to Film Really Emotional ScenesIt should come as no surprise that Murder Mystery is getting a sequel. The film was Netflix’s most popular film of 2019, with approximately 30 million people watching it during its premiere weekend on the platform. To give you an idea of how big of a deal this actually is, among the new Netflix originals released that year were The Irishman and 6 Underground. Granted, the statistic only takes into account those who watched at least two minutes of the film, but it’s still “an entertaining, wholly watchable film” at the end of the day. You could certainly do worse.

Further details on the upcoming comedy sequel have yet to be released. The first film also starred Luke Evans, Gemma Arterton, Terrence Stamp, David Walliams, Luis Gerardo Mendez, Shioli Kutsuna, Adeel Akhtar, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, and John Kani. However, we can probably expect a brand new cast of colorful characters to join Sandler and Aniston on their new adventure. Murder Mystery 2 will be filming in both the Caribbean and Paris. The film is expected to be released on Netflix sometime in 2022.

KEEP READING: The 33 Best Comedies on Netflix Right Now (September 2021)

Share Share Tweet Email

‘The Sandman’: Netflix Reveals First Footage From the Long-Awaited Adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s Magnum Opus Dream is becoming a reality.

Read Next