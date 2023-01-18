Netflix has set a release date for Murder Mystery 2, a crime comedy movie starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston. With the sequel’s release date, Netflix unveiled a synopsis that gives us some juicy plot details.

The first Murder Mystery follows New York cop Nick Spitz (Sandler), who takes his wife Audrey (Aniston) on a fancy vacation, hoping to reignite the flame of their marriage. Unfortunately, they get framed for the murder of a billionaire, forcing the couple to solve the crime and clear their names while on the run. As expected, the adventure does what the trip couldn’t do, bringing the couple close together and showing how well they can work together.

Set a while after the first film, the sequel will bring the Spitz back as they work to keep their private investigation agency afloat. Drunk with the thrills of the hunt of the first movie, the couple decided to dedicate their lives to solving crimes together. Unfortunately, it seems like business is not blooming, and the Spitz are struggling to get new cases.

Image via Netflix

To make matters worse, their friend, the Mahajara (Adeel Akhtar), is kidnapped during his own wedding, leading the couple to another wild goose chase against an unknown criminal. This new case could help put their agency on the map if they are lucky enough. And who knows, their wealthy friend might also throw a huge bounty their way if they manage to get him back.

Who’s Involved with Murder Mystery 2?

Besides Sandler and Aniston leading the cast, Murder Mystery 2 will also feature Tinker Tailer Soldier Spy star Mark Strong, Inglourious Basterds star Mélanie Laurent, After Yang star Jodie Turner-Smith, Money Heist's Enrique Arce, Scandal star Tony Goldwyn, Bad Moms star Annie Mumolo, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Zurin Villanueva, and Plan B star Kuhoo Verma. John Kani also returns to his role as Colonel Ulenga. Murder Mystery 2 is directed by Jeremy Garelick from a script by James Vanderbilt, who also wrote the first movie’s screenplay.

Murder Mystery 2 comes to Netflix this March 31. Check out the sequel’s synopsis below.

Now full-time detectives struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground, Nick and Audrey Spitz find themselves at the center of an international abduction when their friend the Maharaja is kidnapped at his own lavish wedding.

There’s still no trailer for Murder Mystery 2. However, check out the first movie’s trailer below if you want to meet the Spitz.