The Spitzes are back! Netflix has released the official trailer for the return of Nick (Adam Sandler) and Audrey Spitz (Jennifer Aniston) in the upcoming feature, Murder Mystery 2. The married couple from New York is setting off on a brand-new adventure that will see them trek to a gorgeous locale for the wedding of their good pal and familiar face from the first feature, the Maharajah (Adeel Akhtar). But, as always, disaster strikes, with the couple receiving anything but the relaxing destination wedding they were promised.

The trailer picks up with the Spitzes just as they’re receiving a personal invitation to the Maharajah’s wedding. Although they’re hesitant to leave the country again following the events of their “last getaway” i.e. 2019's Murder Mystery, Audrey and Nick set off to a private island to celebrate their good friend’s nuptials. It's not long before disaster strikes, and the Maharajah is kidnapped, leaving all those left at the wedding as suspects. With the help of a team of professional detectives, Audrey and Nick chase down the kidnappers all the way to Paris to find their friend before it’s too late. On the bright side, at least Audrey finally gets to go to France!

Like the first Murder Mystery, which was loosely based on Agatha Christie’s Death on the Nile, the sequel is a loose adaptation of the famed mystery novelist’s Murder on the Orient Express. Writer James Vanderbilt was back to pen the script for the follow-up film while Jeremy Garelick (The Wedding Ringer) took over the director’s chair that was previously occupied by Kyle Newacheck (What We Do in the Shadows).

Image via Netflix

RELATED: The Best Mystery Movies on Netflix Right Now

Along with Sandler, Aniston, and Akhtar reprising their roles, John Kani (Black Panther) will also be back in his part as Colonel Ulenga. Joining the Spitzes on their latest journey will be a stacked cast including Jodie Turner-Smith (After Yang), Mark Strong (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy), Enrique Arce (Money Heist), Mélanie Laurent (Inglourious Basterds), Annie Mumolo (Bad Moms), Tony Goldwyn (Scandal), Kuhoo Verma (Plan B), and Zurin Villanueva (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel).

Sandler, Aniston, and Vanderbilt, will produce alongside returning names such as Tripp Vinson, A.J. Dix, James D. Stern, and Allen Covert. Newacheck will executive produce with Charlize Theron, Barry Bernardi, Julie Goldstein, Kevin Grady, Lucas Smith, Tim Herlihy, and Beth Kono, while Joseph Vecsey, Judit Maull, and Jonathan Loughran join as co-producers.

Check out the trailer for Murder Mystery 2 below and prepare to rule out suspects alongside the Spitzes when the feature hits Netflix on March 31, 2023. Keep scrolling for the full synopsis.