It appears Hollywood has found its new favorite trend in murder mysteries. From cozy crime solvers to eccentric detectives, this sub-genre has seen a boom in the 2020s and audiences can’t get enough. Nowhere is this more obvious than the slate of Netflix releases, with the streamer holding two of its biggest releases for the end of the year when it usually hits its annual peak. These two movies both fall under this murder mystery bracket, representing the two different types of stories that audiences have been craving. Wake Up Dead Man, the third movie in Rian Johnson’s hugely popular Knives Out series, sees the return of the adeptly charming Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig). Alternatively, The Thursday Murder Club, based on the popular novel by Richard Osman, sees the beginning of a new series following unlikely detectives in a retirement home. Both are set to be huge releases for Netflix, and show the murder mystery sub-genre has never been so popular.

Agatha Christie Paved the Way For Cozy Mysteries

Murder mysteries are nothing new, and can be traced all the way back to the mid 19th century with Edgar Allan Poe. However, the most popular classic detective writer is Agatha Christie, someone whose popularity has never faltered. Adaptations of Christie’s works are a regular occurrence; however, the recent resurgence in her popularity has to be put down to Kenneth Branagh’s reimagining of Poirot. Although these adaptations have always been quietly popular, Branagh brought them back to Hollywood with Murder on the Orient Express, a production that was risky but ended up making over 7x its budget. The success proved that the appetite for classic murder mystery stories was still ever-present.

Branagh’s adaptations work because they indulge in the flamboyance of Christie’s writing as well as her ability to craft distinct and memorable characters. The main fundamental of her work is the audience’s belief that everyone is a suspect, leading to a believable and satisfying conclusion that is simultaneously surprising yet logical. To do this, each individual has to be significant and noteworthy. Murder on the Orient Express embraces this with its a-list cast that includes Willem Defoe, Judi Dench and Michelle Pfeiffer.

The movie’s success has spawned two sequels, Death on the Nile and A Haunting in Venice, both of which follow the detective format by retaining Branagh’s Poirot as the continuous variable but taking him to completely new settings with a new cast. This formula gives the cases this complete feeling, with each story being self-contained but adding recognizability with its core detective. This is the blueprint for the Knives Out franchise, utilizing the brilliance of Benoit Blanc to underpin the mysteries but allowing him to be subdued as to let the suspects shine until it is time to solve the case. There is something comforting about the story's formulaic structure, and shows the desire for these less graphic, character-driven mysteries.

Crime Shows Are More Interactive with Ordinary Protagonists