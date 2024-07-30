The Big Picture Albert Finney shines as Hercule Poirot in the 1974 adaptation of Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express.

Kino Lorber will release a 4K edition of the film, featuring a Dolby Vision master and special features for fans to enjoy.

Agatha Christie praised the film as one of the best adaptations of her work, alongside Witness for the Prosecution.

Long before Kenneth Branagh donned the mustache, Albert Finney was cinema's premiere Poirot. Just in time for its 50th anniversary, the first-ever big-screen adaptation of Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express is coming to 4K. Kino Lorber will release a two-disc set of the 1974 Sidney Lumet film on September 24.

The set will feature an all-new Dolby Vision master of the film from a 4K scan of its original 35mm negative. The set will also include a number of special features, including an all-new audio commentary from film historians Howard S. Berger, Steve Mitchell and Nathaniel Thompson; a 48-minute making-of featurette; a documentary on Agatha Christie; an interview with producer Richard Goodwin; and the film's original theatrical trailer. The set will retail for $26.57 USD, and can be preordered on KinoLorber.com.

What Is 'Murder on the Orient Express' About?

Like Christie's 1934 book, the film takes place almost entirely on the Orient Express, the famed train route that transported passengers across continental Europe in luxury. En route to Istanbul, the train is stopped dead by a snowdrift on the tracks - which coincides with one of the train's passengers, shady businessman Samuel Ratchett (Richard Widmark), being brutally murdered. Luckily, famed Belgian detective Hercule Poirot is on board, and he soon puts his little gray cells to work, figuring out which of the car's passengers is the murderer. The film boasts an impressive all-star cast of suspects, including Sean Connery, Lauren Bacall, Anthony Perkins, Martin Balsam, Ingrid Bergman, Rachel Roberts, Jacqueline Bisset, John Gielgud, and Michael York. It turns out that there were many reasons to kill Ratchett - and just as many people who wanted him dead. The film was a critical and commercial success, making $37 million USD, and was nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Actor for Finney and Best Supporting Actress for Bergman; the latter won the award, which was her third and final Oscar.

The film also received the ultimate endorsement; Agatha Christie, who lived to see its release, called it and Witness for the Prosecution the only two film adaptations of her work that she liked. However, she was disappointed with the small mustache Finney wore as Poirot; she presumably would have been happier with the soup-strainer Branagh sports in his recent Poirot outings, including Death on the Nile, A Haunting in Venice, and his own adaptation of Murder on the Orient Express.

Kino Lorber's 4K edition of Murder on the Orient Express will be released on September 24, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.