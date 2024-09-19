Jeremy Saulnier’s 2007 horror-comedy Murder Party is coming to Blu-ray and 4K UHD, Variety reports. The announcement comes as OCN Distribution, sister company of genre-centric home video label Vinegar Syndrome joins hands with Magnolia Pictures to re-release some of their iconic titles. Saulnier has emerged as one of the most exciting filmmakers who make genre films that do not pull any punches.

Murder Party follows Christopher, who gets a random invitation to a Halloween party. Things take a turn when he discovers it was a trap and now his life lies in the hands of deranged people who intend to murder him for the sake of their art. As bizarre as it sounds, the party soon turns into a bloodbath of hilarious mishaps and mayhem. “It’s a delight to finally answer ‘fuck yes!’ to fans who’ve been asking for a ‘Murder Party’ Blu-ray,” Saulnier said in a statement.

“I’m really stoked about higher resolution video and amazing new art from Chris at Brutal Posters. Working with Justin LaLiberty at Vinegar Syndrome for this release has been exciting and collaborative, and it’s a great comfort to know my first film is in the right genre-loving hands.”

The release will give fans a chance to get their hands on the physical media for this masterpiece of a movie. A spokesperson for Magnolia says, "[o]ur partnership with Vinegar Syndrome [and OCN Distribution] further opens the door for us to meet the evolving needs of the fans of our films in a way that focuses on heightening the collectability of physical media by celebrating the uniqueness of our illustrious indie film pedigree."

The Cast and Crew Behind ‘Murder Party’

The movie was the directorial debut film of Saulnier, who directed from his screenplay. The film has a 100 percent Rotten Tomatoes score and is loved for its outrageous nature, crass build-up, and metal soundtrack that elevates the story further. The movie cast compelling performances from Chris Sharp as Christopher Hawley, Sandy Barnett as Alexander/Tim, Macon Blair as Macon, Paul Goldblatt as Paul, William Lacey as Bill, Stacy Rock as Lexi, and Skei Saulnier as Sky. Further rounding off the cast are Bill Tangradi as Zycho, Puff Snooty as Sir Lancelot, Beryl Guceri as Paul's Photo Assistant, and Beau Sia as Cicero.

No release date has been announced for Murder Party Blu-ray and 4K UHD. Stay Tuned to Collider for further updates and check out the trailer above.