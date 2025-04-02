Everyone knows the iconic scene in the 1937 Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs when a young, exiled princess is tricked into eating a hexed apple, then keels over in front of her cackling wicked stepmother in disguise. But what if the arriving dwarfs didn’t know who was to blame when they stepped inside to see the still hand lying next to a bitten apple? That image could very well be a crime scene instead of the climax of a fairytale. With this in mind, as the Disney remake of Snow White put in some changes to avoid retreading the animated classic, it's time to take a look at other interpretations, including the version that reinvents the fairy tale as a whodunit.

The classic mystery series, Murder, She Wrote, stars the late Angela Lansbury as Jessica Fletcher, a mystery writer who becomes an amateur sleuth when the need arises. Across twelve seasons, there is more than one occasion that a body or two drops near Jessica, but not every case is like the other. Some episodes have killers using the supernatural as a red herring to fool the police. Then a two-part season finale brings another twist, where Angela Lansbury finds herself in a mystery influenced by Snow White, with a basket of apples that she most certainly should not snack on.

This 'Murder, She Wrote' Finale Brings Danger to Jessica's Front Door

Image via CBS

Season 5 not only finds Jessica investigating a giallo-themed killing spree at a ski resort or trying to outsmart witchcraft hysteria, but the finale, "Mirror, Mirror, on the Wall," puts her in a classic fairy tale. Famous mystery writer Eudora McVeigh (Jean Simmons), learns she is being upstaged by Jessica Fletcher, whose popularity among readers is weakening Eudora's hold on the title of "Queen of Mystery." She decides she will put a stop to it with a shady scheme and goes for a surprise visit to Jessica's home in the coastal town of Cabot Cove, Maine. A murder soon follows Eudora's arrival, and when she is accused of the crime, Jessica may be her only ally to find the right killer. Murder, She Wrote reinvents a story that has been adapted countless times, starting with the rare depiction of two older women as the counterparts to "Snow White" and the "Evil Queen," where the latter's jealousy is about career success, not youth.

This Jessica Fletcher Mystery Is Influenced by 'Snow White'