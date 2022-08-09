Rear Window (1954), a classic from director Alfred Hitchcock, is all about voyeurism and paranoia. An injured photographer looks out his apartment window, seeing suspicious activity that makes him think there’s been a murder. At some point, someone is going to look back at him. There was a 1998 made-for-TV remake and the anxieties got modernized in Disturbia (2007) and Watcher (2022). But there just so happens to be an update on Rear Window which often gone unnoticed. In an episode of cozy whodunit series Murder, She Wrote, the leading mystery author finds herself in a predicament the previously-mentioned photographer could relate to quite well. She might share the hair color with Hitchcock's classic icy blonde, but that's where the similarities end. The big difference is that, in Rear Window, the crime is seen, whereas in Murder, She Wrote, the crime is "heard."

Rear Window takes place in the New York City apartment of L. B. “Jeff” Jeffries (James Stewart). An adventurous photographer, Jeff gets a broken leg, forcing him to remain inactive during the recovery. Girlfriend Lisa (Grace Kelly) and nurse Stella (Thelma Ritter) are not good enough distractions. Bored beyond belief, Jeff looks out the window, watching nearby neighbors, like Lars Thorwald (Raymond Burr) who is dissatisfied with a bedridden wife. But is he a killer? Because after she disappears, Jeff thinks so. A friend in the NYPD doesn’t believe him, so Stella and Lisa take on the amateur sleuthing. Eventually, Thorwald catches on. He confronts the wheelchair-bound man but the arriving NYPD makes sure he fails at committing a second murder. Although Jeff is again stuck in the apartment, his relationship with Lisa has received a jolt for the better.

In Season 3 of Murder, She Wrote, “Crossed Up” finds Jessica Fletcher (Angela Lansbury) on bed rest due to a back injury. Bad weather causes Jessica’s phone line to get crossed, letting her hear a murder plot. Nephew Grady (Michael Horton), looking after his aunt, can’t help being concerned she’s starting to go stir crazy. Jessica turns to her long-time friends, finding no help in Sheriff Amos Tupper (Tom Bosley) and some support in Dr. Seth Hazlitt (William Windom). When the killing happens, Jessica makes her nephew go to the crime scene and report back. As another stormy night comes, she catches a mistake on her end, realizing the true culprit.

The settings for the two mysteries are crucial and end up being just as intimate. Locking Jeff up in his apartment shrinks the surrounding city into a community of nearby tenants. A sizzling heatwave blisters the sunset and demands everyone roll up the curtains and open the windows, inviting Jeff a view in. For Jessica, her home of Cabot Cove, Maine is far removed from city life. In this New England seaside town, the locals all know one another without the need of an apartment complex. In “Crossed Up,” a hurricane hits, blasting wind and rain, knocking down trees, effectively making the town feel more confined than usual. All of these are external obstacles to the main, internal one.

“But the old man must be killed tonight!” Listening for as long as she can, Jessica hurries to report it. No surprise the warning falls on disbelieving ears. Amos feels it might be a case of cabin fever, mimicking an encounter between Detective Lt. Doyle (Wendell Corey) and Jeff: “You didn’t see the killing or the body. How do you know there was a murder?” Jeff knows and Jessica does too. Only this time, there’s a countdown to prevent the death. She lays it all out for the sheriff: “An old man living in a Cabot Cove estate is going to be shot to death tonight by a killer with a .45 caliber automatic who was hired to do the job by a man with a raspy voice--who’s a member of the victim’s family!” Take it or leave it.

She knows Cabot Cove is the location, because the hitman “even mentioned County Road 26.” From this, she works out the hired killer is from town, returning after some time away because, “Jenson Road was called County Road 26 until it was renamed five years ago.” Keeping the hired killer a local is yet another element to make this crime all the more closed in. Amos begrudgingly agrees to look into it. “I guarantee that no one in Cabot Cove is going to be murdered tonight,” he remarks. Overnight, millionaire lumber magnet Jedediah Rogers gets killed. The crime scene is made to look like a robbery gone bad, so again, Tupper doesn’t see this as the planned hit Jessica claims to have overheard. Jeff has sparse clues on Thorwald’s wife being dead. Jessica gives precise details and still can’t catch a break. If trying to prove the robbery was the planned hit wasn't stressful enough, Jessica deals with her nephew continuously bringing meals made with tuna.

The three sons of old, dead Jedediah don’t have strong alibis, making it harder rather than easier to pinpoint one as the raspy voiced mastermind. A daughter-in-law has no concrete alibi and neither does the granddaughter, asleep in the same estate the shooting took place. The audience have plenty of suspects in Murder, She Wrote, but they have to narrow in on the voice. Which one sounds like the voice Jessica heard? Amos thinks to use a tape recorder, but none of the voices have the rasp Jessica heard. The damning clue for Jeff is the dirt Thorwald dug into, lowering the height of planted flowers. Jessica’s focus on a raspy mastermind is just as damning. It is indeed one of the sons. Watching the news, she hears one talk, this time congested from the cat he's holding. That's the voice.

The biggest subversion to Rear Window, if not for making ears important over eyes, is how Jessica is unlike many of the Hitchcock Blondes. In Psycho (1960), there’s Janet Leigh’s embezzler who gets up close and personal with the Bates’ kitchen knife. There’s Kim Novak in Vertigo (1958) who makes green the color of a seductress. Can’t forget Grace Kelly’s Lisa, who puts herself in danger to ultimately prove to Jeff she has an adventurous spirit. These are all cool, young women, conjured up by the male gaze. Jessica is in stark contrast to them all. She’s older. She investigates real crimes, but never commits them. Being a successful author later in life never gets to her head. Jessica solves crimes before and after the “Crossed Up” episode, for no other reason than believing it shouldn’t go unpunished.

It all culminates with the killer making a last ditch effort for a cover-up. Jeff is alone, listening to the footsteps slowly but loudly approach his apartment door. Thorwald enters, staying in the shadows before going in for the attack. Over in Cabot Cove, Jessica hears the danger that she is unable to stop. Glass shatters downstairs, followed by footsteps. The wind suddenly throws open the bedroom windows. Jessica sees a gloved hand pointing a .45 caliber automatic at her. As the curtains flutter wildly and the music swells, it's all very dramatic. Thankfully, help arrives in the nick of time.

Is it cheesy? Totally, and that’s the charm to the series. Let’s not forget the confrontation between Thorwald and Jeff. Unable to do much to protect himself, Jeff uses camera flashes to stun the killer. There have been better suspenseful climaxes in the director’s filmography. Jessica may not have camera flashes within her reach; she does have a MedAlert necklace, given to her earlier. Once the killer is arrested, she’s surrounded by Amos, Seth, and Grady. Here, she makes a big announcement, putting an end to her bed rest with the goal to return to a usual routine the following day. The classic freeze-frame ending ensures all can be merry. Until the next Cabot Cove resident has murder on their mind.