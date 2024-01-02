The Big Picture Murder, She Wrote usually maintains a cozy and family-oriented vibe, but Season 5's "Snow White, Blood Red" breaks that pattern with a brutal and unexpected death.

The episode draws inspiration from Italian giallo films, known for their stylized color motifs, mysterious killers, and hyper-violence.

Jessica Fletcher, played by Angela Lansbury, takes on the role of a sleuth in a way reminiscent of traditional giallo heroes, making this episode a departure from the show's usual formula.

Across 12 seasons, Murder, She Wrote never failed to deliver on its tried and true formula, offering a 1980s mystery series that was almost always “cozy.” Jessica Fletcher (Angela Lansbury) is an amateur detective, who stumbles upon a murder that needs solving, and the kills, usually at a low body count, cut away before any bloodshed can stain the camera. But in Season 5, an episode heads into winter horror when Jessica is trapped at a snow-bound ski lodge with a killer. Murder, She Wrote throws out the cozy vibes by increasing the typical low victim number and featuring one of the most brutal deaths of the entire show. Angela Lansbury does not become a Final Girl, because this wintry mystery isn’t a slasher — it has more in common with a giallo. There is the strange episode title, color motifs, and that vicious kill. Just when you thought it was safe to ski down the slopes, Jessica Fletcher must stay alive to catch the murderer.

‘Murder, She Wrote’ Was a Beloved Cozy Mystery Show

Angela Lansbury did a retrospective interview for the Television Academy where she took pride in Murder, She Wrote being family-oriented, explaining that the show had the network's direction,“--to try and curtail the amount of violence that we were inflicting on that young audience.” The murders are never gratuitous... until Season 5’s “Snow White, Blood Red.” Jessica vacations at the Sable Mountain Lodge, at the same time the U.S. World Cup ski team has gathered. Rivalries and bitter resentment among the men make tensions rise and as a blizzard hits, the first victim is professional skier, Gunnar (Eric Allan Kramer). Long before Kramer took on dad duties in Good Luck Charlie, his role as Gunnar was that of an arrogant, womanizing brute, ticking off everyone without a care in the world. He eventually gets a bolt from a crossbow into his heart, but it’s the second, grisly kill that can surprise both a Murder, She Wrote loyal fan and the casual viewer.

Pamela (Emma Samms), a business agent trying to get the World Cup team to sponsor her company’s equipment, unwillingly discovers a crime. One of the younger skiers, Larry (Tony O’Dell), is unable to process how everyone is reacting to Gunnar’s death (not many tears are shed) and is probably the character who is least deserving of being murdered. After a workout, Pamela heads into the locker room, thinking she’s alone. When she hears one of the showers, she starts walking toward the running water, only to find Larry's dead body hanging and his blood puddling below. She lets out a loud, long shriek that echoes in the showers, a horrified sound fit for a Scream Queen. Although there is no explicit nudity, it’s an unexpectedly gory scene someone would expect to see in a horror movie, not a “family-oriented” whodunit series.

“Snow White, Blood Red,” Becomes a Brutal Season 5 Episode

Enough of the red stuff has run down Larry’s bare legs to make a bloody mess, a sight gore hounds can appreciate. His body is later described as having been, “stabbed, stripped, and hung up on the shower head.” It’s a gruesome way to go, especially when Murder, She Wrote usually prefers bloodless corpses. While the lead-up to the murder isn’t seen, it’s shocking that Murder, She Wrote captures the aftermath like it does. Due to the show airing primarily in the 1980s, this episode could have been inspired by the slasher boom that dominated the decade; when Murder, She Wrote aired “Snow White, Blood Red” in 1988, it was the same year slasher franchise giants were busy with returns: Halloween 4, Friday the 13th: Part VII, and A Nightmare on Elm Street 4. But this episode has more in common with the subgenre that came before the slasher film.

Hailing from Italy, giallo films dominated the horror space throughout the 1960s and '70s and were the main inspiration for the Americanized slashers that would follow. These mystery-horror-thrillers had odd or baroque titles, mysterious killers, and amateur sleuths at the center of whodunit plots, and were famous for being hyperstylized in color. This is how the wintry entry of Murder, She Wrote feels closer to the giallo than the slasher, and it all begins with the Italian translation of Murder, She Wrote, where it becomes La Signora in Giallo.

The definition of “giallo” comes from the yellow covers of Italian mystery paperbacks, some original stories, and others from famous authors such as Agatha Christie. Beyond the Murder, She Wrote's Italian translation, there is the episode’s title that sounds like horror, “Snow White, Blood Red,” which wouldn’t be strange to see put alongside other giallo titles like Blood and Black Lace (1964), The Red Queen Kills Seven Times (1972), and Deep Red (1975). Despite the fairy tale connotations, there is little to relate to Snow White or the lesser-known story by the Brothers Grimm, “Snow-White and Rose-Red.” Instead, Murder, She Wrote’s spin on the title is more dramatic when it refers to the colors as a promise for the violence that is to come.

Giallo Movies Are Known for Their Violence and Use of Color

Close

The Italian mystery-horror-thrillers easily stand apart from slashers in how stylish the lighting, the sets, and the costuming are. Director Mario Bava is known for directing the early giallo, Blood and Black Lace, where a series of murders are as glamourously staged as the interior of the central fashion house. Saturated hues are all over the set, but red is a constant, glaring color. The first kill involves a model wearing a red coat, and there is the following use of red in curtains, a corded phone, and lipstick, this color motif representing that a brutal death could happen at any moment. This motif of bold, recurring colors can also be seen in this Murder, She Wrote Season 5 episode.

“Snow White, Blood Red” is an evocative title, and like giallo classics, color bursts on the screen. Before the whiteout blizzard traps Jessica at the ski lodge, she’s busy skiing the intermediate slopes, speeding down the white snow while dressed in a strawberry-red snowsuit and gloves. Red continues to appear as a motif, in the sweaters the lodge’s occupants wear, from Jessica to the suspects, helping the audience keep an eye on the main players. In Gunnar’s last moments, he wears a yellow coat with red stripes. After his practice round on the slope turns fatal, he can’t be missed, the yellow and red clothing making him stand out as the snow piles on his body. Then there are the colors when Pamela finds Larry’s body. The locker room is a pristine white, making the blood leaking from Larry all the more striking.

Both ‘Murder, She Wrote’ and Giallo Movies Use Creative Weapons

While slasher villains often choose knives as the ideal weapon, the straight razor is never for shaving in the giallo genre. The killer opens the glistening blade and slashes at flesh. However, the most iconic giallo films also picked up weirder stuff. After Mario Bava, director Dario Argento helped to evolve the Italian genre, and in Deep Red, he created a death due to a fashion mishap. A necklace is tangled in the metal bars of an active elevator, decapitating the person as the elevator ascends. In Tenebrae (1982), Argento turns a huge sculpture into a deadly object when it gets knocked over, impaling the nearest body. In the neo-giallo Malignant, the killer takes out their rage on a doctor by using a medical trophy, going on to reconstruct it into a winged blade.

In “Snow White, Blood Red,” who needs the traditional kind of blades from the kitchen when there's a crossbow and bolts behind a glass display? The killer breaks into it, aiming the crossbow at a victim with lethal accuracy. While Murder, She Wrote would always keep the killer hidden for a late plot reveal, it would also utilize two giallo trademarks. The killer was frequently filmed from a first-person POV when getting ready for murder and the standard giallo killer wore all black, never forgetting a pair of leather gloves. In “Snow White, Blood Red,” a black-clad killer creeps into a backroom to retrieve the crossbow they used on Gunnar. Shot in the first-person POV, a gloved hand finds the crossbow and picks up a bolt, admiring the dagger-like tip.

Jessica Fletcher Is One of TV's Best Detectives

Image via Universal Television

A traditional giallo hero is an amateur sleuth who doesn’t mean to get involved in the mystery but is either forced into it or decides to solve it. Sounds like Jessica Fletcher, but in giallos, they are almost always men. The female characters in classic giallos were usually young, sexualized, and ended up as the victims. This is not the case for Murder, She Wrote. Jessica Fletcher was never exploited by the series writing — she was always respected. The Sable Mountain Lodge owners directly ask Jessica to help out, the public knowing all too well her knack for solving crimes.

Every time, Jessica Fletcher was the smartest person in the room. Aside from blood-red sweaters and a crossbow killer, the episode reaches a dramatic peak when Angela Lansbury, the esteemed actress that she was, delivers a chilling line with calm-headed urgency. With access to a CB radio, Jessica alerts the local police, “Sheriff, we have a problem. Two murders within the last 12 hours. Possibility of a maniac on the premises.” It sounds like the kind of dialogue a frantic giallo lead would get.

Nowadays, dark and moody crime shows like True Detective, are the norm. With Night Country, Jodie Foster will arrive to investigate a snowy crime in Alaska, close to the age Lansbury was in 1988. By leaning into horror, Murder, She Wrote offers its own dark entry for the wintertime, where chills take over the show’s accustomed warmth, shaking things up for viewers familiar with the show's cozy atmosphere. The ending reaches the typical “justice is served” outcome, but the giallo-like characteristics make it a scary episode of a non-horror show. “Snow White, Blood Red” could make viewers wonder what Murder, She Wrote might have looked like if other episodes got as vicious as this one.

