The Big Picture Jessica Fletcher uncovers human greed behind paranormal hoaxes in Murder, She Wrote, never losing her rational mind even in spooky situations.

Blood-suckers, witches, zombies & vampire lore get debunked by Jessica's logical investigations, foiling criminals' superstitious cover-ups in each case.

Despite encountering ghosts, haunted castles, and voodoo curses, Jessica Fletcher remains the smartest, most logical sleuth in Murder, She Wrote.

A creepy music box indicates a dead husband has returned from the grave. A witch sighting causes a town to erupt in paranoia. These paranormal-themed mysteries never see Murder, She Wrote “jump the shark,” but they aren’t the typical cases for mystery writer and amateur sleuth Jessica Fletcher (Angela Lansbury). From 1984 to 1996, this cozy whodunit series had a winning formula, where Jessica inevitably must solve a murder or two. The mysteries can be odd. In Season 1, she had to prove a dog was framed for its owner’s murder, and elsewhere, she had frequent adventures with a veteran spy (Len Cariou). But the cases get stranger when Jessica must deal with witches, vampires, and zombies, with a tone that can feel darker, without straying too far from the show’s cozy vibe. What remains constant is Jessica, the first one to step into the night with a flashlight to uncover what is really going on.

A Dead Husband Brings Danger to ‘Murder, She Wrote’

Ingrained in MSW is Jessica’s long list of friends or relatives, but her visits never end up as a leisure trip. In Season 2’s “Reflections of the Mind,” Jessica visits her old friend, Francesca (Ann Blyth), who is seemingly getting tormented by her dead first husband. In the creepy opening, Francesca hears “Beautiful Dreamer” playing from a music box that has ties to her late husband. An oldie song with overtly cheerful, innocent music, can be reliable to unnerve viewers when juxtaposed in scenes where there is a loss of safety. For instance, “Mr. Sandman” plays in 1981's Halloween II, making it clear Michael Myers will be after Jamie Lee Curtis, awake or in her nightmares. “Beautiful Dreamer” is just as effective — and then the plot escalates. At one point, Francesca is alone in her bedroom when she sees her dead husband, in bandages and tattered clothes.

She screams, and Jessica hurries in to find no sign of the spirit. The male figure is a genuinely terrifying sight, but it’s part of a cruel hoax. Jessica discovers a hidden doorway, allowing someone to turn on the music box or to dress as the “ghost” and slip away. From this, Jessica uncovers Francesca’s daughter and an accomplice are responsible, wanting to drive her mother insane to gain access to her money. The motive is human greed, not otherworldly. The ghostly hoax is essentially a red herring, a popular device in the mystery genre, to misdirect everyone. Jessica is the exception, who questions why her friend is being scared in the first place, narrowing in on who could benefit from it. Her rational mind never wavers, not even when she comes across a decapitated corpse in her next paranormal-themed mystery.

Jessica Fletcher Doesn’t Lose Her Head to the Headless Horseman

In Season 3, “Night of the Headless Horseman” puts a spin on the characters and events of Washington Irving’s short story. In that, schoolteacher Ichabod Crane is run out of Sleepy Hollow by Brom Bones, who uses the Headless Horseman as a scare tactic. MSW changes the setting to Vermont, and instead of Ichabod, there is nervous schoolteacher Dorian (Thom Bray), a friend of Jessica whom she visits. Brom Bones’ counterpart is Nate (Barry Williams), the town bully Dorian blames for chasing him at night, dressed up as the Headless Horseman. When Nate gets killed and is left without a head, Dorian is the prime suspect. Jessica must prove his innocence, focusing on why there was a need for the decapitation when an arm tattoo easily identifies Nate. The galloping Horseman didn’t take the head as a grisly trophy, and he wasn’t a specter.

The supernatural in this episode is a red herring, like in “Reflections of the Mind," as Nate’s noggin was cut off to hide an incriminating clue. Jessica finds out the local dentist had done fresh dental work on the victim when the dentist killed Nate out of rage due to a past incident. Because Dorian publicly claimed the town bully to be the “headless” prankster, the killer thought he had a lucky break, taking the dental evidence while framing Dorian for Nate’s murder. It doesn’t matter if Jessica travels far and wide as she does in these episodes, when she’s back in her Maine hometown, the supernatural mysteries don’t cease. This is the state made famously scary thanks to Stephen King and, while MSW may not have similar monsters, the seaside town of Cabot Cove is not so quaint with an impressive murder rate.

Maine Is Occupied by Witchcraft and Horror Actors

These MSW episodes seem to be made for the Halloween season, but not every one aired in October. Season 5’s installment, “Fire Burn, Cauldron Bubble,” was released in February of all months, despite the cast being stacked with actors known for the horror genre. Dee Wallace plays Mildred, a descendant of Patience Terhune and a witch from Cabot Cove’s past. Mildred is in a relationship with Adam, played by Wallace’s late husband, Christopher Stone, reuniting them from 1981's The Howling and 1983's Cujo. Roddy McDowell (Fright Night) is a snobby author, eager to turn his new book on Patience into a bestseller, and Brad Dourif (Chucky) plays a high-tempered exorcist trying to cleanse the town. The plot begins with Jessica’s friend, Dr. Seth Hazlitt (William Windom), seeing the witch’s spirit perform a late-night ritual.

Rumors abound that this is the spirit of Patience Terhune. Coinciding with this is a surprise visit Mildred gets from her sister Irene (Juliana Donald), whom she hasn’t seen in years, whom Hazlitt also swears to Jessica looks exactly like the spirit of Patience he saw. Mildred admits concerns to Jessica after catching Irene sleepwalking and holding strange items. Jessica tries to reassure her, leading to a delirious line for this cozy whodunit when Mildred describes the items as being, “a lighted candle and a bouquet of herbs used in satanic rites.” The Cabot Covers indulge in the witch hysteria, gathering around Dourif's exorcist or fearing the return of the scorned Patience Terhune.

Jessica uncovers McDowell’s author is the cause, as he hired an actress to stir up the hysteria out of desperation to make his book a mega-hit. Irene was indeed the person Seth observed, and she isn’t “Irene” at all; she pretended to be Mildred’s lost sister too. When a murder does occur, it’s not related to black magic at all. There are no real monsters, similar to the Scooby-Doo cartoons where the creature masks get pulled off human culprits. In Murder, She Wrote, killers manipulate the supernatural to their homicidal benefit, but no matter the circumstances, Jessica turns the tables on the various criminals. She even knows how to put on her own monster hoax to expose the truth.

There's Even a Voodoo Curse in 'Murder, She Wrote'

In the opening of “Night of the Tarantula,” there is a spell-casting ritual, blending the beliefs of Obeah and Voodoo for a result that is pure schlock as practitioners chant over a tarantula and hexed doll. This is the version of Jamaica that Jessica visits. She’s a family friend of the Waverlys and her trip at their plantation includes stressful disagreements among the relatives. A surprise marriage causes more friction when the bride’s father storms in to deliver a Voodoo/Obeah curse. The first victim soon claims the racist and stubborn Uncle Harry (John Rhys-Davies), whose suffocated body is found in a locked bedroom. When Jessica begins snooping, she befriends local reporter, George (Grand L. Bush), who overshares his background, as most whodunit characters do, by talking about his skills in Hollywood scary movie makeup.

George also provides a clue, explaining how plantation houses in the area had secret passageways for the owners, should they need to escape slave revolts. While there are racial tensions in this episode, the show touches on them very lightly, and nuance is truly gone during a finale that suddenly turns into a George A. Romero movie. Jessica has George use his makeup effects to turn a Waverly family member into a zombie as if they were affected by the alleged curse. It’s not just makeup — a gun the killer may use as defense is filled with blanks and blood squibs are added on the “zombie” for maximum effect. The killer uses a hidden passageway in the house, confirming how they got into Uncle Harry’s supposedly locked bedroom. Without a doubt, this is one of the most extreme ways Jessica Fletcher has caught a killer.

Ultimately, Jessica Fletcher Is Not a Monster Hunter in 'Murder, She Wrote'

In "Reflections of the Mind," Jessica uses a stormy night and the looming shadow of the local sheriff to scare Francesca’s daughter into admitting the truth. “Night of the Tarantula” goes further, dramatically using the paranormal against the killer, who tried to blame Uncle Harry’s death as a result of the paranormal. But just like what Jessica does in her witchy episode, she calms down everyone’s irrational thoughts and paranoia. She may be a world-famous mystery author and is the quickest thinker out of all the police officers she encounters, but it never gets to her head. She means well, every time. And because MSW had ghosts, witchcraft, and a zombie, blood-suckers were soon included.

Season 10’s, "The Legacy of Borbey House,” is inspired by the lore of vampires, when in Cabot Cove, the old Borbey house is suddenly bought by a wealthy stranger who prefers to do his business once the sun goes down. It doesn’t take long for Cabot Covers to get worried again. Also in town, is the cooky Dr. Sorenson (Ray Dotrice), a believer in the occult, with a hobby of snooping around the graveyards to find research for his next book. Sorenson believes the original owner of the Borbey house from decades ago was a vampire, and he thinks the new one is as well.

Someone else does too, as the wealthy stranger is soon found with a wooden stake to the heart. But Jessica puts aside the vampire lore, seeing it as (once again) a cover-up to put the suspicion on someone who believed they were eliminating a nocturnal monster, thus making Sorenson a suspect. In "The Legacy of Borbey House," a criminal hopes to get away with their crime by counting on everyone else being superstitious. They don't count on Jessica, who remains firmly rational, a trait she wouldn't lose in her final supernatural-themed mystery.

Jessica Fletcher Travels to a Haunted Castle

In “Nan’s Ghost” from the twelfth and final season, Jessica takes a trip to Ireland to stay at Ballyknock Castle, a hotel owned by her friend, Eileen (Fionnula Flanagan). Treasures are said to have been hidden somewhere inside, and there has been a recent tragedy. The body of Nan, a missing girl, has been found locked in a dungeon; now, people are claiming to see her ghost. Adding to the mystery is that the spirit of Nan is never glimpsed face first. What is shown, is a figure in white appearing down a hallway, right for Jessica to see. She tries to go after it, reaching an empty section of the castle.

Having dealt with cases like this before, she knows there’s a logical explanation for this Irish ghost. Jessica is lured into a hidden doorway and gets trapped in the castle’s dungeon, the same place where Nan’s corpse was found. But Jessica gets rescued and, thanks to the hidden doorway, plus other clues, she deduces the “spirit” of Nan is a guest of the hotel in costume, an accomplice to the killer, who has found the castle’s treasures, eliminating Nan and others to keep it hushed.

Fionnula Flanagan is fun to watch in this jollier performance, compared to her bleak role in The Others (and the ghosts were real in that one). Here, Flanagan’s Irish castle is a place where a treasure is worth more than someone’s mortal life. That motive of greed rearing its ugly head once more. Still, while Flanagan is a friend from the start, her character of Eileen gets a darkly funny moment. She walks Jessica to her room in the evening, telling her about how Nan’s corpse was found only after “the rats had eaten the flesh off her bones.” An ill look spreads over Angela Lansbury’s face, whose facial expressions were a highlight of the show. Eileen quickly follows up her morbid comments with, “Sleep tight, Jess.”

When ‘Murder, She Wrote’ Solved the Supernatural

A result of these “paranormal” cases, is how it maintains Jessica Fletcher as the smartest, most logical person while others buy into the apparent superstitions. More importantly, they uphold what makes Murder, She Wrote unique. In Angela Lansbury’s interview with the New York Times, she discussed the legacy of the iconic sleuth, making sure the character, widowed before the pilot, never settled down with anyone, saying, “I felt it would destroy the mystique of Jessica.” Her independent, singular presence can be counted on to return a sense of normalcy to Cabot Cove or anywhere else. There are other horror-themed entries, including another witch story, several installments inspired by slashers, and the time when the show turned into a giallo. But this is the series where episodes tend to close on a freeze-frame of Angela Lansbury mid-chuckle. By introducing Jessica Fletcher to supernatural plots, she will always find order within cobwebbed chaos.

