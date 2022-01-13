Will Arnett will soon be solving murders with celebrity guests. Netflix has announced a new six-episode procedural comedy series, Murderville, which will star Arnett.

Arnett will play Senior Detective Terry Seattle who works in the Homicide Division. Each episode will have Seattle team up with a celebrity guest to solve a murder mystery. While Arnett will have been given a script, the guest stars will improvise their way through the mystery. A synopsis for the series can be read below:

"Meet Senior Detective Terry Seattle (Arnett), Homicide Division. For Terry, every day means a new murder case and a new celebrity guest star as his partner. But here's the catch: each episode's guest star isn't being given the script. They have no idea what's about to happen to them. Together, the guest star and Terry Seattle will have to improvise their way through the case... but it will be up to each celebrity guest alone to name the killer."

Arnett is well known for playing Gob Bluth in the Fox/Netflix series Arrested Development, and for voicing Batman in the Lego Movie franchise. Arnett's other previous work includes 2021's Rumble (directed by Hamish Grieve), 2018's Show Dogs (directed by Raja Gosnell), and 2014's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (directed by Jonathan Liebesman). Joining Arnett as part of the main cast will be Haneefah Wood as Chief Rhonda Jenkins. Wood's previous work includes ABC's Schooled, Netflix/Pop's One Day at a Time, and Apple TV+'s Truth Be Told. Lilan Bowden will also star in the series as Medical Examiner Amber Kang. Bowden's previous work includes Disney Channel's Andi Mack and Fullscreen's Filthy Preppy Teens. Phillip Smithey will play Detective Darren 'Daz' Phillips. The celebrity guests for the series will be Annie Murphy, Conan O'Brien, Ken Jeong, Kumail Nanjiani, Marshawn Lynch, and Sharon Stone.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Taika Waititi's 'Next Goal Wins' Taps Will Arnett to Replace Armie Hammer

The series is based on the BBC3 series Murder in Successville, which ran from 2015-2017. It starred Tom Davis as DI Desmond Sleet. Murderville's showrunner will be Krister Johnson. It will be directed by Iain Morris and Brennan Shroff. The series' writers will include Anna Drezen, Chadd Gindin, Craig Rowin, Jack Kukoda, Marina Cockenberg, Kerry O'Neill, Hannah Levy, and Adriana Robles. Arnett and Johnson will also be executive producers on the series. Also executive producing will be Marc Forman, Jonathan Stern, Peter Principato, Brian Steinberg, Tom Davis, Andy Brereton, and James De Frond. The series will be produced by Electric Ave, Abominable Pictures, Artists First, and Sony Pictures Television.

Murderville is scheduled to premiere on February 3 on Netflix. In the meantime, check out more images below:

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

'The Marvels' Taps 'What If...?' Composer Laura Karpman to Score The Marvels has found its sound!

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email