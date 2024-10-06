Netflix isn’t known for the most groundbreaking films and tends to focus on quantity over quality, but they hit gold with their recent release, Rebel Ridge. The film has not only scored 96% on Rotten Tomatoes but it went straight to no.1 on the streamer's top 10 most watched list. The film's director, Jeremy Saulnier, has been active for over 25 years, with his breakthrough coming in 2015 with his brutal white supremacist horror film, Green Room.

What makes Saulnier’s filmography unique is that he specializes in dark subject matter, but each of his films is about vastly different people in an array of settings and circumstances. They’re all unsettling in some capacity and often focus on revenge, but each film's atmosphere varies heavily. His 2013 film, Blue Ruin, is about a drifter seeking revenge; Green Room follows a metal band who find themselves stuck in an isolated town run by neo-nazis; Hold the Dark is a mystery in Alaska surrounding murderous wolves; and Rebel Ridge is about a Marine Corps veteran who is willing to do anything, even making a deal with corrupt southern cops, to save his incarcerated cousin. But Saulnier’s most unique film is his 2007 debut, Murder Party, which is about a man, Chris (Chris Sharp), who gets invited to a Halloween party that is actually a soirée for his potential murder. As the plot unfolds, everything starts going sideways for his perpetrators, and Chris fights to stay alive.

What is Saulnier’s 'Murder Party' About?

Murder Party has a completely different mood from the rest of Saulnier’s filmography. It starts with a Halloween montage reminiscent of John Carpenter’s Halloween and morphs into a low-budget, amateur horror-comedy. Chris, a loner meter maid who lives with his cat, Sir Lancelot, finds an invitation to a Halloween "Murder Party" in an abandoned warehouse. Completely oblivious, Chris arrives ready to socialize and let his hair down but is instead tackled and restrained by the struggling art students who are hosting the deranged event. As the students discuss how to execute Chris's murder, he realizes the event is part of a twisted plan to drive notoriety to the area and propel the students' art careers. However, it's questionable whether this will work, the students aren't exactly the sharpest tools in the box, and things quickly go sideways.

By using a combination of humor, horror, and low-budget special effects, Saulnier clearly doesn’t take Murder Party too seriously, and neither should the audience; it’s just a clever, chaotic ride. Although the film is low-budget, with low-quality cameras, poor audio, unknown actors, and lackluster settings, it’s effective in its execution. The movie employs hand-held cinematography and visually looks unrefined, but that becomes irrelevant once the plot escalates. Saulnier's writing is so engrossing that the low production quality falls to the wayside and the focus shifts to the unhinged chaos as Chris continuously tries to escape, and the art students begin to turn on one another after taking truth serum and reveal their ulterior motives.

How Have Saulnier’s Films Evolved Since 'Murder Party'?

What stands out the most about Murder Party is Saulnier’s success in making a hilarious horror film despite lacking resources. It features both dark and playful humor, doesn’t hold back on telling good (or bad) jokes, is low-brow and cheeky, and is also extremely self-aware. Although Saulnier’s more recent films have a more serious, dark tone, his fascination with revenge and horror has stayed consistent, and there are still occasional glimmers of humor tied into his movies. One of the most memorable lines in Green Room is, “So, in a tournament, I snap his arms, or he taps out, and we all go get burgers.” — reminiscent of the same tongue-in-cheek humor Saulnier first employed in Murder Party.

The other major way Saulnier’s films have evolved is through the production quality and by having higher budgets. Although Saulnier's films have matured since Murder Party by opting for more serious tones and realistic characters, the cat-and-mouse game is a consistent theme throughout his directing career. He has also replaced juvenile humor with drier comedy, which can be seen in Green Room, Hold the Dark, and Rebel Ridge. Despite his new film being beautifully shot with seamless audio, realistic special effects, and high-quality cameras, it swaps unconstrained creativity for high production quality. Murder Party is arguably Saulnier’s most creative feature due to the absence of studio constraints, but his evolution from Murder Party is still a perfect example of a successful director rising through the ranks and becoming more sophisticated.

Murder Party Murder Party: An isolated man finds an invitation to a Halloween party, only to discover it is a trap set by deranged artists intending to kill him as part of a gruesome art performance. As he navigates their increasingly bizarre and dangerous schemes, he must outwit his captors and fight for his survival, revealing the darker side of the art community's ambition and insanity. Release Date October 12, 2007 Director Jeremy Saulnier Cast Chris Sharp , Macon Blair , Stacy Rock , Skei Saulnier , Paul Goldblatt , William Lacey , Alex Barnett , Bill Tangradi , Beau Sia , Michael Clomegah , Sampson Saulnier , Puff Snooty , Christian Antonias Mueller , Kate Porterfield , Tess Porterfield Lovell , Damon Lindsay , Beryl Guceri , David Zellerford , Malin Bergman , Amanda Bryan , Heidi Edwards , Kerry MacDonald , Andre da Costa , Alton Du Laney , Melanie L. Sullivan , Erin Dougherty , David Bratton , Sara Matarazzo , Shondu Runtime 80 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Jeremy Saulnier Distributor(s) Magnolia Pictures Expand

