Murdle, a scripted TV adaptation of G.T. Karber’s popular murder mystery puzzle collection, is officially in the works at Amazon MGM Studios. Written by Jon Croker (Paddington), the upcoming series is a collaboration between Amazon and Legendary Television. Murdle will follow the lives of two rival members of a London-based detective club, who are forced to work together to solve complex murder mysteries.

As reported by Deadline, Murdle is a voice-driven series similar to Knives Out and The Gentleman with its blend of humor and suspense. Croker, Karber, Jessica Rhoades, and Alison Mo Massey serve as executive producers of the show. Rhoades’s Pacesetter Productions originally brought the pitch for the show to Legendary, with plans to build a Murdle universe which will also include films and unscripted series based on the Karber’s puzzles.

The logline for the upcoming series remains under wraps, but the show will be based on one of the five volumes in Karber’s puzzle collection. The first volume was released in June 2023 and became a Sunday Times #1 bestseller. It also won both Overall Book of the Year and Best Nonfiction Book at the 2024 British Book Awards. The Murdle franchise also includes the 2024 board game, Murdle: The Case of the Cover Up. The two latest books in the series include Murdle: The School of Mystery and a children’s spinoff, Murdle, Jr.: Curious Crimes for Curious Minds.

