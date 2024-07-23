The Big Picture Paul Sun-Hyung Lee plays Inspector Albert Choi in Murdoch Mysteries Season 18, in production now.

The upcoming season will feature the Canadian procedural's milestone 300th episode

The series boasts Canadian talent and notable guest stars, with Season 22 even featuring a musical episode.

It’s almost time for fans to see Detective William Murdoch (Yannick Bisson) return with more cases in the eighteenth season of Murdoch Mysteries, but this time, he will have some help from a new addition to the show. Per TV Insider, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, known for starring in The Mandalorian and Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender, has joined Station House 4 as Inspector Albert Choi, providing a helping hand to Detective Murdoch while also bringing an entirely new point of view. The series markes a return to the CBC for Lee, who previously starred in the hit comedy series Kim's Convenience.

Production on Murdoch Mysteries Season 18 has already begun in Toronto, with the installment containing 22 episodes, including the show’s milestone 300th episode. The series is based on characters from Maureen Jennings's Detective Murdoch novels and stars Bisson alongside Hélène Joy as Dr. Julia Ogden, Thomas Craig as Inspector Brackenried, Jonny Harris as Constable George Crabtree, Daniel Maslany as Detective Watts and Lachlan Murdoch as Constable Henry Higgens. It's also a "who's who" of Canadian talent, and has featured many notable guest stars — Canadian and otherwise — including William Shatner, Margaret Atwood, Geddy Lee, Chris Hadfield, Ed Asner and Nick Nurse. Season 17 also featured the show's first musical episode, "Why Is Everybody Singing," which aired last spring.

Being featured in the CBC period drama is unlike anything Lee has ever done before, which he admits while also praising the series, saying:

"It’s a lot of fun stepping back in time, and I don’t think I’ve ever done a period piece like this before. It’s a show that remains innovative, that is family-friendly as well, and a little bit on the edge, and it’s one of those shows that, although it is a procedural, it does sort of keep you on your toes in terms of trying to figure out whodunnit, as it were, and yeah, that’s a recipe for success."

'Murdoch Mysteries' Season 18 Has Many "Murdochian" Thrills!

Image via CBC/Stephen Scott

Executive producer Peter Mitchell also shared his excitement for Lee to join the series, saying:

“We are delighted that Paul has joined us in the world of Murdoch. Paul brings a wealth of experience to his role as Inspector Albert Choi and we think the fans will really enjoy seeing him on the team at Station House 4.”

Like every season of Murdoch Mysteries, the upcoming one will feature lots of "Murdochian" thrills, including a murder at a Charles Dickens convention. Furthermore, viewers will see Detective Murdoch act as a bodyguard for a silent film star (Siobhan Murphy) and get thrown into a cinematic adventure himself. Several episodes will also focus on mysteries in the social issues of the show's era, including a worker’s strike at a factory, a case of low-income housing, competing public hydro projects, and immigrants trying to procure land in the wilds of Canada.

Murdoch Mysteries In the 1890s, William Murdoch uses radical forensic techniques for the time, including fingerprinting and trace evidence, to solve some of the city's most gruesome murders. Release Date January 24, 2008 Cast Yannick Bisson , Helene Joy , Thomas Craig , Jonny Harris Seasons 17 Creator(s) Maureen Jennings , Cal Coons , Alexandra Zarowny

