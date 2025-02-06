Murdoch Mysteries, set in the early 1900s Toronto, has been one of Canada’s longest-running shows in history. Celebrated for its mysterious and compelling plot (complete with an interesting historical setting), the drama series — which premiered back in January 2008 — currently has a total of 18 seasons, centering on the titular detective William Murdoch (played by Yannick Bisson for almost two decades already) as he solves some of the city's most complex murder cases. Now, the fan-favorite period series will be returning on Acorn TV on Monday, February 10 in the United States, with new episodes dropping Mondays.

Acorn TV is home to some of the greatest shows on television, including Queens of Mystery, Agatha Raisin, Mayflies, The South Westerlies, Mystery Road, and, of course, Murdoch Mysteries. The eighteenth season has been airing and streaming on CBC and Ovation since last year and is set to also arrive on Acorn TV with the following episodes. Season 18, which consists of 22 episodes, also includes the series' landmark 300th episode, featuring guest stars The Real Housewives of New York City's original cast member Countess Luann de Lesseps and Merry Happy Whatever's Siobhan Murphy. Murdoch Mysteries is based on the popular Detective Murdoch novels by Maureen Jennings and was previously called The Artful Detective in the U.S. until the twelfth season.

What To Expect in ‘Murdoch Mysteries’ Season 18?