The last we heard of Season 18 of Murdoch Mysteries was back in July when a new beloved actor, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, was added to the installment amid production. Now, there’s even better news: a premiere date for Season 18 has finally been announced, per TV Insider, giving fans of the drama series something exciting to look forward to. What’s more? The new season will debut in the U.S. on the same day as the Canadian premiere on CBC.

Set in Toronto, Murdoch Mysteries premiered on CityTV on January 20, 2008, and currently airs on CBC. The last three seasons comprised twenty-four episodes each, with Season 17 coming to an end on April 8, 2024. In contrast, Season 18 of Murdoch Mysteries will feature twenty-two episodes, including the series’ milestone 300th, all of which will premiere on Ovation TV on Monday, October 7 at 8 PM ET in the U.S.

As fans know, Murdoch Mysteries is an adaptation of Maureen Jennings’ popular Detective Murdoch novels and was previously titled The Artful Detective in the U.S. until Season 12. It is executive produced by Christina Jennings, Scott Garvie, Yannick Bisson, Hélène Joy, Simon McNabb, and showrunner Peter Mitchell. Jeremy Hood and Julie Lacey are producers. Furthermore, Murdoch Mysteries is developed and produced by Shaftesbury in association with CBC, ITV Studios, and UKTV.

'Murdoch Mysteries' Adds a New Inspector to Season 18

With Season 18 of Murdoch Mysteries arriving in about a week, fans are in for a couple of "Murdochian delights," starting with the introduction of Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Inspector Albert Choi, who brings a whole new perspective to Station House #4. His involvement was announced in July with the series marking his return to the CBC following his last role in the comedy series Kim's Convenience. At the time of the announcement, Lee said of the new gig:

"It’s a lot of fun stepping back in time, and I don’t think I’ve ever done a period piece like this before. It’s a show that remains innovative, that is family-friendly as well, and a little bit on the edge, and it’s one of those shows that, although it is a procedural, it does sort of keep you on your toes in terms of trying to figure out whodunnit, as it were, and yeah, that’s a recipe for success.”

Other key characters in Murdoch Mysteries include the lead Detective William Murdoch (Yannick Bisson), Chief Constable Thomas Brackenreid (Thomas Craig), Constables George Crabtree (Jonny Harris) and Henry Higgins (Lachlan Murdoch), Detective Llewellyn Watts (Daniel Maslany), Chief Coroner Violet Hart (Shanice Banton), Margaret Brackenreid (Arwen Humphreys) and Effie Newsome-Crabtree (Clare McConnell) as Canada’s first female Crown Attorney.

Murdoch Mysteries Season 18 will premiere on Ovation TV on Monday, October 7 at 8 PM ET in the U.S. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.

Murdoch Mysteries In the 1890s, William Murdoch uses radical forensic techniques for the time, including fingerprinting and trace evidence, to solve some of the city's most gruesome murders. Release Date January 24, 2008 Cast Yannick Bisson , Helene Joy , Thomas Craig , Jonny Harris Seasons 17 Creator(s) Maureen Jennings , Cal Coons , Alexandra Zarowny

Explore Ovation TV