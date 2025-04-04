Countess Luann de Lesseps is here to remind you not to be tardy for the party — oops, wrong chart-topper from The Real Housewives. Let’s try that again. The Real Housewives of New York City alum is here to make things chic c’est la vie (c’est bonne, c’est bonne) on an upcoming episode of Murdoch Mysteries. To celebrate her arrival, Collider is thrilled to debut an exclusive special look that features the “Money Can’t Buy You Class” singer doing what she does best — focusing on fashion.

Join one of the best-dressed housewives as she picks out her favorite looks from Murdoch Mysteries, all while she dons a fabulous of-the-time outfit. Throughout her run on the fan-favorite franchise, de Lesseps was known for a chunky statement necklace and a timeless haircut, but what kinds of looks does she fancy when it comes to the turn of the 20th century? Well, red is always a winner, as are hats — especially a beret. She is the Countess after all. But, above all else, the more cabaret-like the better because — as we learned from our queen — life is a cabaret, darling.

Fans of the Canadian series — or those who just want to see de Lesseps in her latest on-screen role — can tune in for the April 7th episode to see the Countess in all her glory. The installment, titled “The Body Electric,” will see the cabaret superstar appear as Noelle Victoria, a fashionista and the wife of Toronto’s mayor. She’ll cross paths with Yannick Bisson’s titular detective on the unraveling of his latest mystery.

Luann de Lesseps — An OG Housewife

Back in 2008, Bravo still didn’t quite realize the true treasure that it had on its hands with the blossoming franchise of The Real Housewives. In those days, when they put out their feelers for a cast for the New York installment, the world didn’t know names like Bethenny Frankel, but that was all about to change. Along with Frankel, de Lesseps was part of the original cast, which also included Jill Zarin, Alex McCord, and Ramona Singer. While many of the faces would change over the years that followed, de Lesseps was a mainstay up until the network overhauled the series (big mistake, huge) and did whatever they’re doing now.

After The Real Housewives of New York City received a makeover with an all-new set of stars, de Lesseps would take her cabaret performance on the road. The production turned into a one-off set of shows at New York’s 54 Below (of which this writer was at — subtle brag), and carried her around the world. She also received an incredibly needed spin-off with fellow Housewives favorite, Sonja Morgan, with the one-season-running (give us more!) Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake.

Learn about de Lesseps' favorite fashion pieces in our exclusive sneak peek above.