Following Paramount's TCAs presentation yesterday, MGM+ stepped up to the plate to show off the future of the recently-rebranded network. Among the new series that will debut soon on the channel formerly known as Epix is the chaotic docuseries Murf the Surf about famed surfer turned criminal Jack Roland Murphy. MGM+ debuted the trailer for the series teasing Murphy's life as he went from beloved beach bum to convicted criminal to born-again Christian. Alongside the trailer, the network announced that the docuseries will premiere on February 5 making it the first of three upcoming series that all received release dates today.

The minute-long trailer breaks down Murf the Surf's life into a few separate phases. First a champion surfer with a spot in the surfing hall of fame, Murphy quickly discarded his wave-riding persona for a turn as one of America's most infamous jewel thieves. Murphy and his accomplices stole 24 irreplaceable jewels from the American Museum of Natural History, one of which, the Eagle Diamond, was never recovered. Swiping precious stones isn't the only accusation levied against Murf the Surf, however, as he's also a convicted murderer who was, at one point, facing over two life sentences. He became the "first true crime celebrity" thanks to his infamy and, after turning to religion and becoming a minister, he was paroled much to the outrage of many who swore he remained a con man.

Murf the Surf isn't the first on-screen depiction of the complicated surfer's story. He was also the subject of the 1975 Marvin Chomsky film Murph the Surf which starred Don Stroud as Murphy. That film was a more dramatic take on his infamous jewel heist, but the BBC also provided a more straightforward account of the robbery that would land him in prison in an episode of their Great Crimes and Trials docuseries.

Image via MGM+

RELATED: Nikyatu Jusu's 'Night of the Living Dead' Sequel Finds a Home at MGM

Who's Involved in the Making of Murf the Surf?

Helming this adaptation of Murphy's story is Emmy winner R.J. Cutler of Billy Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry fame. Imagine Entertainment's Brian Grazer and Ron Howard are also on board to produce the docuseries. It's set to be part of MGM+'s new slate of projects post-name change, joining the recently greenlit Hotel Cocaine and San Francisco Sounds as well as the upcoming second season of FROM and A Spy Among Friends.

Michael Wright, the head of MGM+, outlined how the introduction of these new series will help build a new legacy for the rebranded network:

It’s a new beginning for our service, as we introduce MGM+ and its distinctive brand promise to viewers on January 15. MGM+ will deliver on its iconic and beloved studio legacy, with cinematic, sophisticated, and transportive storytelling that audiences love. We are growing our rich library of content, comprised of original television series and blockbuster films that celebrate the MGM brand.

Murf the Surf premieres on MGM+ on February 5. Check out the trailer below.