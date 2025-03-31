Being a woman is an experience so subjective, so varied, and dependent on a myriad of things that it’s ridiculous to think that one movie could encompass it all. Still, we often celebrate and raise up certain titles as the seminal texts on womanhood. For Gen X, it’s Bridget Jones, smoking and embarrassing herself throughout London at the tail end of ‘90s party chic while still modern enough to be well-placed in the new millennium. For Gen Zers like me, Barbie will likely be remembered as the film about girlhood for our time, although I found it too ambitious in its existentialism to present any relatable experience of womanhood. From A Woman Under the Influence to Girl, Interrupted up to Gerwig’s much better offering, Lady Bird, many classic titles are lauded as the go-to source for how to survive being a girl. Still, I’d argue that there is no film that better encapsulates the devastation, embarrassment, rage, joy, beauty, and overall capriciousness of being a woman than the 1994 Australian comedy-drama, Muriel’s Wedding.

'Muriel's Wedding' Is a Celebration and Cautionary Tale of Being a Woman