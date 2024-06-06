The Big Picture Murray Bartlett to star opposite Amy Adams in drama At The Sea, following her character's return from rehab.

Bartlett's Emmy win for The White Lotus, with upcoming project Nine Perfect Strangers with Nicole Kidman.

Adams, a 6-time Oscar nominee, known for Arrival and Vice, set to start production for At The Sea in Boston.

After dominating the conversation with one of the most awe-inspiring episodes of television in 2022, one Emmy Award-winner has officially found his next project. A new report from Deadline revealed that The Last of Us' Murray Bartlett will opposite former Lois Lane actor Amy Adams in At The Sea. Kornel Mundrucźo and Kata Wéber will write and direct the pic, which is described as a drama that follows Laura (Adams) after a long stint in rehab. As she returns to her family, she has to come to terms with the life she left behind and learn to live in a new world absent of all the things that gave her meaning before she went to rehab.

Although his biggest role recently was Frank in The Last of Us — a brilliant change from game to series, as Frank is only mentioned and shown after death in the game — Bartlett's Emmy Award win came for his performance in The White Lotus in 2022. He has since been nominated twice for his role in The Last of Us, and in Welcome to Chippendales. The report also revealed that Murray will wrap filming soon on his upcoming project with Nicole Kidman, Nine Perfect Strangers, which currently sits at a "rotten" score of 59% from both critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Where Else Have You Seen Bartlett and Adams?

Bartlett's co-star in At The Sea is no slouch either. Adams has accrued an impressive total of six Oscar nominations for her performances dating all the way back to 2005, and although yet to claim victory, has left her mark as one of the most talented performers of the last 20 years. Some of her most famous roles include starring opposite Jeremy Renner in Arrival, the acclaimed sci-fi epic from Dune director Denis Villeneuve, and also playing Lois Lane in the DCEU. Her last nomination came in 2019 thanks to her performance in Vice, and it likely won't be the last time her name is mentioned at the Academy Awards. For those who aren't fans of the HBO shows The Last of Us or The White Lotus, you can also see Bartlett in Troy, the 2011 romance drama by writer/director Eldar Rapaport.

At The Sea is set to begin production this month in Boston, but does not yet have an official release date. Check out Bartlett in Episode 3 of The Last of Us, now streaming exclusively on Max.

