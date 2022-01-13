After a very successful run starring in HBO’s breakout series, The White Lotus, Murray Bartlett has signed onto a new project with Hulu. Bartlett will be joining the cast of the streamer’s upcoming limited series, Immigrant, which will tell the hectic, unbelievable, comedic, and all-around WTF true-crime story behind the tie-and-cuff-clad Chippendales.

Immigrant will set out to unravel the larger-than-life tale of deception and massive fortune behind Somen “Steve” Banerjee, the founder of Chippendales, and those who helped him launch the wildly successful business. Banerjee, who will be played by Kumail Nanjiani, came to the United States as an Indian immigrant aiming to create a life of fortune for himself. After earning money from his Mobil gas station in Playa del Rey, Banerjee sunk his money and time into a broken down West Hollywood bar in need of some serious love and care. Though he changed much of the club, the entrepreneur decided to keep the once-a-week event that centered around an all-male revue. And just like that, Chippendales was born. What happened next was a fast track to success followed by a sky-high dive into chaos.

Bartlett will join as a series regular in the role of Nick De Noia. De Noia boarded the team behind Chippendales during its humble nightclub beginnings and helped it grow into the unstoppable entertainment force it is known as today. Arrogant and charismatic, De Noia is willing to steamroll over anything that stands in the way of his success.

Image via HBO

RELATED: Kumail Nanjiani to Lead and EP Chippendales Series 'Immigrant' for Hulu Alongside Robert Siegel

Along with his SAG Award nominated performance in The White Lotus, Bartlett has previously held roles in Netflix’s Tales of the City and HBO’s Looking. Next up, Bartlett will be seen in HBO’s The Last of Us, a post-apocalyptic series that based on the legendary video game of the same name.

Robert Siegel (Pam & Tommy) created Immigrant and also serves as executive producer alongside Nanjiani, Dylan Sellers, Jenni Konner, Ramin Bahrani, Emily V. Gordon, and Rajiv Joseph with Jacqui Rivera joining as co-executive producer. Joseph and Mehar Sethi are penning the limited series with Bahrani set to direct. Siegel and Konner are co-showrunners with Nora Silver serving as producer and Annie Wyman serving as co-producer.

With a growing cast list full of some of the industry's brightest and best, we are looking forward to more announcements surrounding this absolutely bonkers story.

Seth Rogen and Elle Fanning in Talks to Join 'Chippendales' Movie Dev Patel has already signed on to star as Somen "Steve" Banerjee in this story about sex and murder.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email