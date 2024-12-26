In most iconic anime, the women are dainty, yet mighty, portraying power in some very unexpected ways. However, some popular anime series, like One Piece, and Castlevania, also showcase various women who wear their muscles with pride, reminding audiences that a strong, and powerful appearance isn’t just for show, but also comes with a great and powerful mind.

Many iconic anime characters prove that physical power can be just as impactful as inner strength, especially against terrifying villains. Although strength comes in many forms, sometimes achieving victory requires a quick transformation into a buff goddess, capable of laying down the hurt, and bringing some really hardcore villains to justice.

10 Yukina

‘Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress’

While Yukina may appear to be a stern, no-nonsense woman, beneath that exterior is a kind and loyal heart. In the anime series Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress, the story follows humanity’s battle for survival against the terror, which is the Kabane–undead human monsters. With survival and safety in mind, humans built stations as sanctuaries and relied on trains to portal those fleeing danger or heading into battle. On one such train is Yukina, a confident and very capable engineer.

Yukina may not be one for any hand-to-hand combat, but she is a fine warrior in her own right. Being both the engineer and conductor of a train is no easy work, especially with the Kabane blocking the path on the tracks. Yukina gained her impressive muscles from her time spent in the hot engine rooms, fixing parts, pulling levers, and changing gears. With survival on the line, Yukina’s quick hand, sturdy body, and stable mind are important to keeping people alive.