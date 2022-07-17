Museum of the Moving Image is set to present its popular summer series See It Big: 70mm!, featuring six classic and contemporary films that will be projected in 70mm in the Museum’s majestic Sumner M. Redstone Theater from August 5 through September 4. The series will bring back several features like the original animated Sleeping Beauty, Tron, Licorice Pizza, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, and Top Gun among others.

With a higher resolution and more light hitting the frame, 70mm film offers a bigger, brighter image, the ideal film format for ambitious cinematic spectacles. The series will open with Brainstorm (1983), one of only two films directed by the brilliant visual-effects master Douglas Trumbull and will close with Top Gun (1986). Among the highlights this year are two titles from Disney long unavailable in 70mm: Sleeping Beauty (1959), and Tron (1982), which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. The series also includes two retro Hollywood works, Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest Licorice Pizza (2021) and Quentin Tarantino’s last Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (2019).

Douglas Trumbull’s science-fiction thriller, Brainstorm is about a device that can record thoughts and dreams. The movie features stunning visual effects to portray telepathic experiences and stars Christopher Walken, Natalie Wood, Louise Fletcher, and Cliff Robertson. It stands as one of only two films directed by visual effects legend Trumbull, renowned for his work on films like 2001: A Space Odyssey and The Tree of Life.

In Licorice Pizza Anderson evokes his early seventies San Fernando Valley childhood in this hazy misfit romance. The film follows Alana Kane, a mid-twenties high school photographer’s assistant, and Gary Valentine, a 15-year-old aging child actor, who form an unlikely attachment, as they drift dreamily, sometimes dangerously, through a series of entrepreneurial misadventures. The film features Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, Sean Penn, Tom Waits, Bradley Cooper, and Benny Safdie.

Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time takes viewers back to Los Angeles at the tail end of the '1960s when the Hollywood studio system was fading and hippie subversion was ascendant. The film follows Rick Dalton and his under-employed stunt double Cliff Booth, the two walking anachronisms wading through the muddy waters of B-moviemaking. Informed by a melancholic nostalgia the movie ambles along deliciously until a vicious, hyper-violent climax yanks proceedings into darker territories. The movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Emile Hirsch, and Margaret Qualley.

Directed by Clyde Geronimi Disney’s Sleeping Beauty was the most expensive animated film ever made in its time. It tells the classic story of Princess Aurora and Prince Phillip and remains one of the most evocative, exquisitely detailed of all hand-drawn animated movies. The Saturday, August 20 screening of Sleeping Beauty will be introduced by John Canemaker, the Academy Award, Emmy Award-winning animation filmmaker.

Steven Lisberger’s Tron, follows rebel computer programmer Kevin Flynn as he is scanned and transported into an autocratic universe of zipping vectors and shiny surfaces, somewhere inside the mainframe of an arcade game. The movie features Jeff Bridges, Bruce Boxleitner, David Warner, Cindy Morgan, and Barnard Hughes.

Just like its successor, the original Top Gun was a box-office smash and cultural touchstone, the movie remains, an unapologetic turbo-engined Hollywood spectacle. Tom Cruise plays Maverick, a cocky naval fighter pilot in training who feels the need for speed—and for his beautiful astrophysics instructor (Kelly McGillis). The movie also stars Val Kilmer, Anthony Edwards, Tom Skerritt, and Meg Ryan.

See It Big: 70mm! is organized by Curator of Film Eric Hynes and Assistant Curator of Film Edo Choi, in collaboration with Michael Koresky and Jeff Reichert, editors of Reverse Shot, the online film journal published by the Museum.

Find the full schedule on the website, and check out the Top Gun trailer below: