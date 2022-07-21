We cinema fans have been treated to a wide array of exceptional music biopics over the years, and Baz Luhrmann'sElvis is up there with the very best. The two-and-a-half-hour epic, which stars Austin Butler and Tom Hanks, recently surpassed $185 million at the global box office, which, when paired with its stellar reviews and noteworthy performances, makes the film an unquestionable success.

RELATED: 'Thor: Love and Thunder': 10 Other Hollywood Blockbusters Filmed In Australia

There are several similar biopics in the works, including a recently announced Amy Winehouse project, Back To Black, set to be directed by Sam Taylor Johnson, but if you don't want to wait, here are some other ideas to scratch that singalong itch.

Bohemian Rhapsody - 2018

Austin Butler may be raking in the applause for his performance as the king of rock and roll, but Rami Malek took home an Academy Award for his truly incredible performance as the late Freddie Mercury in the box office smash, Bohemian Rhapsody.

The film chronicled the journey of the legendary English band Queen, with a particular focus on their enigmatic lead singer Freddie Mercury in the years leading up to their famous Live Aid performance. The film received mixed reviews from critics but was beloved by audiences, helping launch the careers of Malek, Ben Hardy, and Lucy Boynton.

Rocketman - 2019

With his infectious charm and offbeat personality, it's hard to believe we had to wait until 2019 to watch Elton John's life story play out on the big screen. Rocketman was a celebration of John's fantastic career and exceptional array of songs, and the film featured a career-best performance from Taron Egerton.

RELATED: 4 Things In 'Elvis' That Still Ring True In 2022

Dexter Fletcher, who most recently helmed the Paramount Plus series The Offer, had no trouble capturing John's magnetism. The film is a true celebration of an iconic performer and, much like attending an Elton John concert, will leave you smiling from ear to ear.

Walk The Line - 2005

As an actor, Joaquin Phoenix can seemingly do no wrong. The Academy-Award winner was in typically fine form when he stepped into the shoes of the legendary country music singer Johnny Cash. The film told the story of Cash's rather traumatic life, from his upbringing on a cotton farm in Arkansas to his struggle to responsibly handle his newfound fame and wealth.

Walk The Line is an exceptional biopic, mainly because of the detail regarding Cash's relationship with June Carter (Reese Witherspoon), which was built on the remarkable chemistry between Phoenix and Witherspoon.

Straight Outta Compton - 2015

Image via Universal Pictures

Straight Outta Compton is an essential film for a number of reasons. Not only did it tell the story of rap group NWA and the ways in which they revolutionized hip hop, but it also shined a light on the severe racial inequality that was present in America at the time and the difficulties that black people in Compton faced every single day.

RELATED: 10 Best Elvis Presley Movies Everyone Should Watch

The film received rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. It helped to launch the careers of its director F. Gary Gray and stars O'Shea Jackson Jr, Aldis Hodge, and Alexandra Shipp. Featuring great songs, exceptional performances, and an important message, this is one biopic that cannot be missed.

Nowhere Boy - 2009

Image via The Weinstein Company

Nowhere Boy is an interesting take on the classic biopic structure. Rather than focus on John Lennon's time in arguably the world's most successful band, The Beatles, it dives into his adolescent years. Aaron Taylor-Johnson excels as a young Lennon, struggling through a strained relationship with his strict aunt Mimi and trying to patch things up with his absentee mother, Julia.

The film, directed by Johnson's future wife, Sam Taylor-Johnson, succeeds in showing audiences a side of the enigmatic Lennon that most had not seen before. Nowhere Boy shows how complicated relationships forged Lennon into the man he became and tells a focused, small-scale story about a larger-than-life individual.

8 Mile - 2002

Ok, this one may not technically be a biopic because it's based on the fictional character of Jimmy 'B-Rabbit' Smith, but it makes the list due to the clear insight it provided into Detroit's hip-hop scene. The very same scene that Eminem worked his way up through in the early stages of his career.

RELATED: 'Elvis' & 'Blonde': 5 Biopics We Want to See Onscreen in the Next Decad

Though the script may be somewhat formulaic, 8 Mile managed to capture the hearts of audiences by highlighting the pure euphoria of true talent and desire. The rap battles are gripping, reeling audiences in and gluing their eyes to the screen. Eminem is perfect for the role, building on his own experiences to create a fully developed character. It's also no surprise that 'Lose Yourself' won the best song at the Academy Awards; it's just a shame Eminem wasn't there to collect the award in person.

NEXT: Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’: 8 Facts About the King The Movie Left Out