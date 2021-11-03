New titles also include 'Listening to Kenny G' and 'Juice WRLD: Into The Abyss.'

HBO has announced that further, hotly anticipated installments of its docuseries Music Box which premiered on July 23 with Woodstock 99: Peace, Love and Rage, will release from November 18. The series, created by Bill Simmons (Andre The Giant, Showbiz Kids) is a collection of documentaries covering the most iconic moments in music history. Woodstock 99 told the story of the infamous music festival, which devolved from peace and love into riots, looting, and sexual assaults.

A new teaser for the series offers short, appetite-whetting clips of the upcoming films. The series promises to offer a smorgasbord of rare archival footage, and enough behind-the-scenes material to make a music scholar feel indulgent.

First, Alison Klayman's aptly titled Jagged will take viewers to the mid-nineties, where a 21-year-old Alanis Morissette burst onto the music scene with the first single off her ground-breaking album, Jagged Little Pill. It will debut on November 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The weekly series will air on subsequent Thursdays at the same time and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

Subsequent films include Christopher Frierson's DMX: Don't Try to Understand (November 25), which focuses on a year in the life of the eponymous rapper after his release from prison in 2019. Penny Lane's Listening to Kenny G (December 2) takes a humourous but incisive look at the iconic saxophonist, the best-selling instrumental artist of all time, arguably best known for his 1986 instrumental hit "Songbird."

John Maggio's Mr. Saturday Night (December 9) chronicles the meteoric career of Australian entrepreneur Robert Stigwood, who turned a magazine article about the Brooklyn nightclub scene into John Travolta's breakout hit Saturday Night Fever. And Tommy Oliver's Juice WRLD: Into The Abyss (December 16) offers an intimate and often eye-opening exploration of the life and all-too-short career of rapper Juice WRLD, who died tragically and suddenly at the end of 2019.

