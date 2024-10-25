Quick question: what do Home Alone, NBC News, Superman, Schindler's List, and Lost In Space have in common? Despite how different they are in genre, era, and tone, they all share a single composer, the exceptional John Williams. Williams' wide array of diverse and memorable work fueled the simple two-note Jaws cue, the five-note Close Encounters of the Third Kind extraterrestrial greeting, and the exciting orchestral suite of Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope alike. It's a stunning career associated with some of the most influential filmmakers of the New Hollywood era, like George Lucas and Steven Spielberg (with whom Williams has had a lifetime collaboration), and the new documentary Music By John Williams captures it all. It's a beautiful tribute to a legend, packed with footage and interviews that highlight his accomplishments and unique talents, though at times a greater focus on John Williams the man, or a follow-up on certain thought-provoking threads, would be welcome.

What Is 'Music By John Williams' About?

In Laurent Bouzereau's Music By John Williams, the movie maestro's career legacy is put on full display. Audiences can trace his early origins, the beginnings of his collaborations with famed directors like Steven Spielberg, Ron Howard, and Chris Columbus, and a selection of his non-cinematic compositions as well. It's supplemented by extensive interviews with John Williams and collaborators, rare family photos, handheld BTS footage shot by Spielberg himself, and a host of musical interludes that give one an immediate feel for Williams' work... or a reminder, really, because it's a safe bet that anyone reading this has heard at least a handful of key Williams' tracks. Exploring one of the greatest composers in our era, Music By John Williams is a pure celebration of his impressive body of work.

'Music By John Williams' Is an Engaging Celebration of His Work, but Captures Little of His Complexity

There are a number of potential approaches to a documentary biopic, and it's clear from its very title that Music By John Williams takes the path of lauding the great composer's long and frequently awarded career. It's an insightful route into Williams' origins, providing a lens into his early years, lesser-known works, personal moments, and accomplishments outside the cineplex that casual fans might not know. Williams himself is passionate and open, and it's a welcome, up-close look at a man whose work is so pivotal but frequently behind the scenes, complemented by interviews with close collaborators and occasional moments of BTS footage. It's a deeper look into his work and process than we're ever likely to see.

This approach to a documentary results in a number of smart turns. Especially early into his Spielberg collaborations, it shows famed scenes both with and without a score, showcasing the effects of his contributions to the tone and emotional weight of key moments in film history. Also insightful are a number of moments where Williams gets to opine about his philosophies around composing and where he sees current trends moving. He prefers full, live orchestration, noting that the current use of synths can create innovative soundscapes, but his preference for full orchestration harkens back to myriad composers of yore. These little snippets are fascinating, though it would be exceptional to provide a little more space for follow-up on these rarely voiced philosophies, given how instructive they are in understanding Williams' art.

While the music soars, and there's much here that's insightful, there are moments when a greater emphasis on John Williams the man would be welcome. For example, the doc covers Williams' tragic loss of his first wife, actress and singer Barbara Ruick, as well as how her legacy continues to inspire Williams' subsequent work. At the same time, that tragic moment is touched on briefly before a pivot back to the work. It's clear from the interviews and interludes that Williams is charming and insightful, and audiences get to see a lot more of his process than ever before, but there's little more than a functional emphasis on John Williams himself beyond his lengthy list of accomplishments.

'Music By John Williams' Is Thoroughly Enjoyable, but Far from Thorough

For anyone touched by John Williams' extensive body of work (and that's literally generations of filmgoers), it's hard not to be moved by Music By John Williams. It's a bit of an easy sell, given how classic the works are and how much emotion he adeptly puts into them. Additionally, the maestro is so accomplished that a celebration of his work, as signaled by the doc's title itself, that such a project has been beyond warranted for decades. At the same time, the documentary suggests just enough of his hardships and unique way of looking at certain trends that it's hard not to want a deeper look into Williams himself. Some layers simply aren't explored, or which are suggested before the documentary pivots into another of his many iconic themes, then another, and another. As a consequence, Music By John Williams is a moving documentary experience that's a must-see film for anyone touched by his oeuvre, but it's clearly due to the subject rather than the storytelling. Enjoyable, yes, but there are depths left unexplored.

7 10 Music by John Williams (2024) Review Music By John Williams thoroughly explores the composer's myriad iconic themes and cinematic contributions, but it's a far less thorough look into the man himself. Pros The documentary provides a remarkably deep look into Williams' work over the decades, providing impressive levels of access.

A number of interviews with key collaborators also enhances audience understanding of the impact of Williams' more famed projects, balanced against his lesser known and early work, that's informative for even his best versed fans.

Unsurprisingly, the emphasis on Williams' work allows considerable emotion to come through in key, smartly structured moments. Cons While the doc excels at providing a lens into Williams' music, it falls short on enhancing audience understanding of Williams' personal history and inner complexity.

Music By John Williams premiered at AFI Fest 2024, and premieres on November 1 on Disney+.

