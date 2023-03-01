10 Movies & TV Shows About the Music Industry to Get You Hyped for ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’

From The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, which is also being adapted into a Netflix series, to Daisy Jones and the Six, beloved author Taylor Jenkins Reid has been writing hit after hit throughout time. The latter is being adapted into a Prime Video series, and worldwide fans can not wait. Released in March 2019, the documentary-style book follows a fictional band formed in the 1970s. The well-liked story is being transformed to the small screen through 13 engaging episodes that have sparked many's interests, both fans of the book and music enthusiasts.

Over time, films and TV shows have introduced countless intriguing fictional musicians who, much like Daisy Jones (played by Riley Keough), are deeply passionate about the field and aspire to be the best at their craft. These are some movies related to the music industry worth checking while waiting for the grand premiere on March 3rd.

1 'Almost Famous' (2000)

2000's Almost Famous was loosely based on the director's experience as a teenage writer for Rolling Stone. The movie follows an adolescent journalist, played by Patrick Fugit, who writes for the magazine in the early 1970s. Because of this, he was given the opportunity to accompany an up-and-coming rock band on tour to write a story about them.

Much like the upcoming series, Almost Famous also depicts the journey to fame and takes place in the seventies, featuring tons of groovy outfits and a cool soundtrack. Through a compelling and fun storyline, the Cameron Crowe film is a very entertaining and light-hearted watch that endures one of the best coming-of-ages.

2 'La La Land' (2016)

One of the most beloved musicals to date, Damien Chazelle's La La Land is a visually stunning movie centering around Mia (Emma Stone), an aspiring actress, and Sebastian (Ryan Gosling) as they attempt to reconcile their loving relationship with their career ambitions.

A highly enjoyable movie with striking original songs (and performances) to match, La La Land highlights the importance of chasing one's dreams and ambitions in two very competitive industries — one of them the music one. In the meantime, it also provides viewers with a melancholic romance, much like the beloved book (now turned series).

3 'A Star is Born' (2018)

This third remake of the 1937 movie of the same name stars Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in the lead roles and offers audiences a heartbreaking and emotional storyline throughout. It follows the decay of Jackson Maine, a popular but alcoholic musician who meets a talented singer and helps her turn into a star.

A Star is Born is inevitably a heartwrenching watch — packed with genuine emotion and a compelling narrative, the film is guaranteed to make viewers grab a box of tissues. Nevertheless, the 2018 feature is also an impressive directorial debut by Cooper and undoubtedly a huge critical and commercial success.

4 'Vinyl' (2016)

A product of the genius minds of Mick Jagger, Martin Scorsese, Rich Cohen, and Terence Winter, Vinyl is a 10-episode series revolving around a New York music executive (Bobby Cannavale) who attempts to make a career out of the city's music scene in the 1970s.

With an ensemble cast of talented actors and a great soundtrack, the flashy HBO series manages to illustrate the music industry during the seventies in a very intriguing manner. Although the streaming service has ultimately decided not to continue with a second season of the series, Vinyl endures as a must-watch for those who enjoy the genre.

5 'That Thing You Do!' (1996)

Following a fictional 1960s one-hit wonder Pennsylvania pop band named The Wonders, formed a year after the Beatles captured America's love and attention, That Thing You Do! depicts the band's rise to the top and their attempt to remain relevant with the help of their manager.

Directed by Tom Hanks, this period piece is a charming movie that makes for a sweet and light watch while one waits for the series. It is also a highly humorous film about the rise to fame and popularity, depicting how aspiring musicians are willing to go above and beyond to achieve success and popularity.

6 'Whiplash' (2014)

The second movie by Chazelle on this list is a music drama about a talented music student and jazz drummer (Miles Teller) who enrolls at a highly regarded music conservatory. In the meantime, an extremely strict instructor (J.K. Simmons) stops at nothing to put nineteen-year-old Andrew's skills to the test.

An intense watch like very few others, Whiplash is a riveting drama and an intelligent and complex character study that highlights the never-ending pursuit of perfection and excellence through a boundary-trespassed relationship between a student and a mentor.

7 'Hustle & Flow' (2005)

Directed by Craig Brewer, Hustle & Flow centers around a pimp (Terrence Howard) who aspires to be a hip-hop emcee with the help of people in his Memphis neighborhood. Djay attempts to deal with different people who try to bring him down in the meantime.

Shining a light on the power of determination and strong will while following one's dreams, this moving film — which may not appeal to everyone's taste — combines amazing acting with well-executed music. Uplifting and inspiring, Hustle & Flow provides audiences with a good time behind the screen.

8 'Empire' (2015–2020)

Also starring Terrence Howard, but this time as a hip-hop mogul, Empire narrates the story of a wealthy artist manager who must choose among his three battling sons who is most fit to take over his multi-million dollar company when he dies. In the meantime, his ex-wife, who just got out of prison, attempts to reclaim what is hers.

Giving major Succession vibes (but make it music industry related), this melodramatic series is undoubtedly an intriguing and entertaining one that anyone could easily binge-watch. In addition to its storyline and compelling cast, it also features good music worth checking.

9 'The Sound of Metal' (2019)

Starring Riz Ahmed as a metal drummer, The Sound of Metal by Darius Marder depicts the musician's struggle with his hearing rapidly deteriorating after turning to art in the past four years in order to keep his inner demons at bay.

The Sound of Metal is an innovative movie that is equally thought-provoking and extremely powerful. Although it doesn't focus on the movie industry as much as it does on the protagonist's inner conflict, it nonetheless makes for a very transfixing and absorbing watch featuring an outstanding acting performance by Ahmed.

10 'Vox Lux' (2018)

Following the rise of a star from the ashes of a major national tragedy she experienced as a teenager to the top charts of the pop music industry, Neon's Vox Lux starring Natalie Portman depicts the singer's attempt to deal with scandals that threaten her career.

While Vox Lux will hardly be everyone's cup of tea, it is ultimately an intriguing watch for those who appreciate it. The movie tackles addiction and the music industry while also shining a light on domestic terrorism, all while providing viewers with some original songs.

