Of the many films that explore the world of music, most typically come in the form of musicals or biopics. Numerous biopics that cover the complex lives and careers of music legends and icons, like Ray, Walk the Line, and Bohemian Rhapsody, stick to a “rags to riches” formula to the point of spoof (see Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story). With biopics focusing on the various chapters in these artists’ lives, the art they created can occasionally fall into the background as a greatest hits soundtrack.

While musicals, adapted or original, inherently use its namesake as a medium to tell a story, the stories themselves may not fully connect with what we love about music. Although biopics and musicals can at times be limited by their formats, there are plenty of fictional comedic, dramatic, and thrilling films that explore the struggle of creation, the pursuit and cost of greatness, and the meaning music brings into our lives.

'Almost Famous' (2000)

Aspiring music journalist William Miller (Patrick Fugit) is swept up into the chaotic world of 1970s Rock ’N Roll when he’s tasked by Rolling Stone to follow the band an up-and-coming band on their tour across America. With the help of “band-aid” Penny Lane (Kate Hudson), this high school kid navigates the complicated dealings of fame, love, and life on the road.

Loosely based on writer/director Cameron Crowe’s real life experience, Almost Famous drops you into the electrifying carnival ride that is a rock band on the rise. Featuring an all-time soundtrack, and a trio of pitch-perfect performances from Fugit, Hudson, and Billy Crudup, this instant classic film successfully captures the love and power of music.

'Whiplash' (2014)

An ambitious jazz drummer and first-year student at a prestigious music conservatory, Andrew Niemann (Miles Teller) is recruited by a fierce and demanding instructor, Fletcher (J.K. Simmons) to join the core band. Fletcher’s challenging and harsh methods push Niemann to his limits, as his personal life and mental well-being begins to splinter.

Simmons' commanding Oscar-winning performance, in tandem with an outstanding turn from Teller, propels this unflinching psychological drama that speaks to the sacrifice required to reach true greatness. Ending on an explosive and unforgettable finale, Whiplashis a must-watch film and phenomenal directorial debut from Damien Chazelle.

'Crazy Heart' (2009)

Aging country music legend, Bad Blake, is stuck playing his old hits in bowling alleys and small town venues as his fame fades and life on the road catches up to him. When he strikes up a relationship with a journalist tasked to profile him, he begins to confront his destructive ways, while finding inspiration to write music again.

Supported by great turns from Maggie Gyllenhaal, Colin FarrellandRobert Duvall,Jeff Bridges Oscar-winning performance as a haggard, yet charming country star is a career-best. The first film from talented director Scott Cooper, Crazy Heart is a candid look at alcoholism and the dreary side of the music business, while remaining surprisingly sweet thanks to Bridge's endearing performance.

'That Thing You Do!' (1996)

When a talented jazz drummer (Tom Everett Scott) joins a small-town rock band in the mid-1960s, his skills elevate one of their ballads into undeniable pop hit that launches the band into stardom. As their catchy single burns up the charts, the band begins to splinter in the face of their newfound fortune and fame.

Written and directed by Tom Hanks, That Thing You Do!is a fun and fast comedy that tackles the age-old tale of the “one-hit wonder”. With a vibrant young cast made up of Liv Tyler, Steve Zahn, and Hanks as the band’s manager, this light-hearted movie follows the meteoric rise of a band with a hit and a sentimental look at music in ‘60s America.

'Inside Llewyn Davis' (2013)

Set in New York City’s burgeoning folk music scene in 1961, this Coen Brothers film follows a week in the life of Llewyn Davis (Oscar Isaac) – a musician worn down by disappointment, rejection, and the death of his former partner. Crashing on couches and rushing from gig to gig, Davis finds himself at a crossroads as he desperately attempts to break this exhausting cycle

Isaac’s devastating and darkly comedic performance confidently breathes life into the eponymous jaded folk singer. With an incredibly talented supporting cast rounded out by Cary Mulligan, Justin Timberlake, Adam Driver, andJohn Goodman, the film’s hauntingly beautiful folk soundtrack backs the atmospheric streets of Greenwich Village and the Coen Brother’s brilliantly washed out visuals.

'Yesterday' (2019)

After a strange bicycling accident, a London street musician wakes as the only person on earth with knowledge or memory of The Beatles. Once realizing this odd predicament, he begins to rerecord their hits becoming an international sensation at the price of his guilty conscience.

From director Danny Boyle, Yesterdayis a love letter to the prolific and legendary quartet, featuring renditions of their extensive and transcendent catalog. The fun “what-if” scenario posed by this big-hearted comedy goes further in many ways, with plenty of fantastic performances especially from leads Lily James and Himesh Patel.

'Pirate Radio' (2009)

In 1966, after the British government restricts rock and pop music from being broadcast on the airwaves, a rogue ship comprised of eccentric radio DJs takes to the seas in an act of rebellion. Fighting to stay on the airwaves, this unruly crew of colorful egomaniacs and oddballs intend on providing the United Kingdom with the music that defined a generation.

Pirate Radio is fun hangout film that’s accompanied by an appropriately vibrant and energetic soundtrack. It also features a star-studded ensemble cast comprised of Philip Seymour Hoffman, Bill Nighy,Rhys Ifans, Nick Frost, Chris O’Dowdand many more, as the ship’s crew of musical freedom fighter.

