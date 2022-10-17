There are just some people out there that are criminally talented in the skill of "entertaining the masses." Singers have always floated in and out of Hollywood since its inception, but not always successfully.

RELATED:Musicians That Deserve Their Own Biopic

However, some talented individuals who not only took their talents from the music stage to the world of movie-making but did it well. For whatever reason, they have "it" that gives them the skill to demand and hold their audience's attention, regardless of the medium.

Ice Cube

One of the founding members of the iconic rap group NWA, Ice Cube and his rise in the music world are chronicled wonderfully in the 2015 music biopic Straight Outta Compton. N.W.A. were early pioneers of rap and one of its biggest acts releasing classics like "Express Yourself" and "Gangsta Gangsta." Ice Cube (or O'Shea Jackson) was part of one of the most successful music groups on the planet in the early '90s, which paved the way to his first acting role in John Singleton's coming-of-age classic Boyz n the Hood. Cube wowed audiences and critics with his portrayal of Darrin "Doughboy" Baker, truly making the part his own convincing Singleton to cast him in his follow-up drama Higher Learning.

Though he continues to make music, acting came naturally to him as he climbed the ranks in Hollywood, becoming a bankable big-screen star. Following the 1995 cult comedy hit Friday, which he also co-wrote, Cube started to get offered more and varied roles. He explored action with xXx²: The Next Level, war with Three Kings, and comedy in films like Barbershop 1 and 2, the Ride Along series with Kevin Hart, and his hilarious turn as Captain Dickson in the 21 Jump Street film series.

Lady Gaga

She's one of the most recognizable names in all of entertainment, and deservedly so. Lady Gaga (born Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta) gained mainstream recognition with her first hit single off her debut studio album, The Fame. "Just Dance" became a cultural sensation and was quickly followed up with the catchy "Poker Face," which established Gaga as a unique, creative, and wildly popular music star. An artist in every sense of the word, it was only a matter of time before she expanded her entertainment repertoire and branched out into the world of movies. Technically, her first foray into acting was before she was even a household name, with a "blink, and you'll miss it" appearance in HBO's The Sopranos, but it was her first attempt at a leading role that really had people sit up and take notice.

When it was announced that Gaga would be starring opposite Bradley Cooper in his directorial debut, A Star Is Born, critics were skeptical whether she could pull off the ambitious role. Those critics were quickly silenced as she gained almost universal praise for her performance, garnering an Oscar nomination for Best Actress and catapulting her as an "in demand" talent next working with Ridley Scott on The House of Gucci and currently in production on the eagerly anticipated sequel to the 2019 Oscar-winning Joker titled Joker: Folie à Deux.

Janelle Monáe

Image via Netflix

An abundantly talented 35-year-old, Janelle Monae started getting attention with the release of her debut studio album, The ArchAndroid, in 2010, which wound up on the Top 10 lists of many critics who hailed her innovative and thought-provoking musical effort. However, Monae had stated in the past, “I’ve never looked at myself as a musician or singer; I’ve always looked at myself as a storyteller," so it was no surprise when she seamlessly transitioned from the music stage to the Hollywood screen.

While she had voiced a character in 2014's Rio, her on-screen debut was as Theresa in Barry Jenkins' Academy Award-winning masterpiece Moonlight, opposite two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali. It was clear that she was a thespian on the rise as she quickly started lining up project after project, starring next in Hidden Figures, Antebellum, and will soon be seen in the sequel to the hit 2019 film Knives Out, with Glass Onion set for release late November this year.

Mark Wahlberg

It's been so long since Mark Wahlberg was part of the music industry that younger fans might not even know that at one time, back at the start of the '90s, he was part of a hip-hop group, headlining it as Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch. Even fewer people might know that Mark was one of the original members of New Kids on the Block with older brother Donnie Wahlberg but left the group before they became famous. The 1991 classic "Good Vibrations" put him on the music map, but his interests changed quickly as he caught the acting bug and decided to conquer Hollywood.

Wahlberg is a Tinseltown A-Lister now, not only starring in some of the biggest and most acclaimed films of the past two decades but producing projects across film and TV like Entourage, Boardwalk Empire, and the Oscar-winning film The Fighter. His first big-time acting credit was starring with Danny Devito in 1994's Renaissance Man. However, it was his turn as Mickey in the coming-of-age drama The Basketball Diaries opposite Leonardo DiCaprio that put him on the watch list for casting directors across Hollywood. Ultimately Paul Thomas Anderson's decision to cast him as Dirk Diggler in his LA opus Boogie Nights cemented him as a serious actor and someone on the rise. Wahlberg has gone on to earn two Oscar nominations and became one of Hollywood's most recognizable leading men.

Whitney Houston

Image via Warner Bros.

One of the more truly stunning voices to ever record a song, Whitney Houston was a chart-topping sensation in the mid-80s when she released her debut album called Whitney Houston. With memorable songs like "All At Once," "The Greatest Love of All," and the chart-topping "How Will I Know," which was originally written for Janet Jackson to perform. The album went on to garner four Grammy nominations, including Album and Artist of the Year, and announced to the world that a superstar had arrived. Houston was busy releasing albums and selling out concerts when Kevin Costner came knocking in 1992 to have her star in his upcoming thriller The Bodyguard.

It would mark Houston's on-screen debut and told the story of a huge music star being stalked and harassed by an obsessive fan and the relationship she forms with the man brought in to protect her. She was perfect for the role, and the film was a massive hit with audiences worldwide. To this day, its soundtrack is still the best-selling movie soundtrack of all time, with classics like "I Have Nothing, I'm Every Woman" and the global phenomenon "I Will Always Love You." Houston starred in several more films and was always a welcome presence on screen with films like Waiting To Exhale and The Preachers' Wife alongside Denzel Washington. A Whitney Houston biopic titled I Wanna Dance with Somebody is slated for release at the end of the year.

Madonna

Her name is instantly recognizable as arguably the great female pop singer of all time. Madonna has been a global superstar since the early '80s and is still the highest-selling female singing artist ever! The release of her first two albums Madonna in 1983 and Like A Virgin coming out the very next year, cemented her as a pop culture icon, giving us hits like "Holiday," "Material Girl," "Lucky Star," and "Dress You Up." It was clear that Madonna had that "it" factor, a presence that captivated them, and it wasn't long before Hollywood came calling.

Originally imagined with Goldie Hawn in the title role, the makers of Desperately Seeking Susan wanted to tap into a younger box office market and cast the star in her debut role. The film went on to be a modest hit and paved the way for Madonna to revisit the silver screen many times again, appearing in films like A League of Their Own, Dick Tracy, Body of Evidence, and Evita, which earned her first and only Golden Globe win for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture—Comedy or Musical in 1997

André 3000

Is there anyone who personifies "cool" better than André 3000? One of half of the dynamic hip-hop duo Outkast, releasing tracks like "Aquemini," "Hey Ya," and "Sorry Miss Jackson," André is widely considered among fans and peers to be one of the more lyrically gifted rappers ever. He's even memorably mentioned by Eminem in the 2011 hit "'Till I Collapse" as one of the best rappers in the world according to Em, among names like Notorious B.I.G, Tupac Shakur, and Nas.

Not satisfied enough with being one of the world's best and most respected hip-hop artists, André 3000 (born André Lauren Benjamin) flexed his creative muscles and tried his hand at acting. He made his debut in the 2003 action comedy Hollywood Homicide alongside Harrison Ford and Josh Hartnett and has gone on to appear in many different movies. He collaborated twice with Guy Ritchie on Revolver and RockNRolla, was featured in basketball comedy Semi-Pro with Will Ferrell, and potrayed Jimi Hendrix wonderfully in Jimi: All Is by My Side. He will soon be seen in Noah Baumbach's big-budget apocalyptic black comedy White Noise coming out later this year.

KEEP READING: Musicians Who Got Their Start Acting On Popular TV Shows