When it comes to making music videos, it can be hard to capture the essence of a song in just a few short minutes. Music videos can be extremely basic or run-of-the-mill, serving as a simple accompaniment to the song rather than an actual expression of art. On the flip side, some are definitely meant to be taken as just that: as the creator's expression, a small piece of art that happens to be accompanied by music.

An even rarer breed of music videos take a movie and either directly re-enact certain scenes or reference them to the point that the influence is clear. Sabrina Carpenter is the latest singer to pay homage to movies in her music videos, with her most recent effort, "Taste," referencing classics like Death Becomes Her. Like her, many other artists found influence on some of the best movies out there, delivering love letters to cinema that still elevate the songs they accompany. These are the best music videos based on movies, referencing classics like Clueless and Kill Bill and providing fans of both media some good old-fashioned nostalgia.

10 "Fancy" - Iggy Azalea feat. Charli XCX (2014)

Based on: 'Clueless' (1995)

Image via YouTube/VEVO

Iggy Azalea and Charli XCX's song "Fancy" really made waves at the time of its release, partially because of its now-legendary music video. The outfits, the set, and the shots of the video match up with the quintessential '90s teen comedy film Clueless. A bonafide and generational-defining classic, Clueless is one of the most iconic movies of the 1990s and is remembered fondly by many for its quotes, outfits, and depiction of Gen X.

"Fancy" actually resonates with its source material really well, with Iggy and Charli playing Cher Howitzer and Tai Frasier, played by Alicia Silverstone and the late Brittany Murphy, respectively. "Fancy" is a near-flawless shot-for-shot recreation of the movie, which coupled with the genuinely catchy song, made for an irresistible combo. For the fans of the original movie who had now grown up, this music video was pure bliss, provoking fond memories of a bygone yet beloved era.

9 "Teenage Dirtbag" - Wheatus (2000)

Based on: 'Loser' (2000)

Image via YouTube/VEVO

"Teenage Dirtbag" came out in 2000 and is definitely a product of its era. Wheatus' tune is catchy, thanks to its straightforward story reminiscent of adolescence. It hit home with a lot of people, and its easy-to-remember lyrics and repetitive chorus ensured it caught on with the public without issue. The song was initially released in June of 2000 and was later featured in the movie Loser the following July.

Shortly after Loser's release, Wheatus opted to produce a video for the song, which paralleled a lot of the major plot points of the movie.

Shortly after the movie's release, Wheatus opted to produce a video for the song that paralleled a lot of the major plot points of the movie. To be honest, Loser is a terrible comedy movie that is far from funny, with the "Teenage Dirtbag" music video being pretty much the only good thing to come out of it. It's one of the rare situations where a movie based on a movie might actually be better than the movie itself! Sure, the song might be a bit cheesy, but that's why people love it.

8 "Voodoo in My Blood" - Massive Attack feat. Young Fathers (2016)

Based on: 'Phantasm' (1979) & 'Possession' (1981)

Image via YouTube/VEVO

Hip-hop group Massive Attack actually referenced two films with their "Voodoo in My Blood" music video, and they happen to be two cult classic horror movies: 1979's Phantasm and 1981's Possession. Moments in the music video mimic specific scenes in the movies, including the infamously frightening subway sequence from Possession, where Isabelle Adjani goes utterly bonkers.

Interestingly, the star of the video is none other than Oscar nominee Rosamund Pike, selected specifically for her role in the psychological thriller Gone Girl. Though she didn't star in either of the movies the music video is based on, Gone Girl deals with a lot of the same psychological themes, which, of course, adds to the video's intentionally disturbing quality. A real smash hit for horror fans, the music video for "Voodoo in My Blood" comes as a breath of fresh air and a bold artistic expression rather than just a standard video.

7 "Thank U, Next" - Ariana Grande (2018)

Based on: '13 Going on 30' (2004), 'Bring it On' (2000), 'Legally Blonde' (2001), & 'Mean Girls' (2004)

Image via YouTube/VEVO

Ariana Grande's "Thank U, Next" music video covers a lot of bases. In just a few short minutes, it aims to recreate some of the most iconic scenes from four 2000s teen comedies: 13 Going on 30, Bring It On, Mean Girls, and Legally Blonde. It can be kind of hard to follow, especially if you haven't seen these movies, so it does sort of feel like it's trying to do way too much at once.

That said, the song and music video's legacy cannot be denied. The saying "thank you, next" can be found all over the internet now and was even more popular shortly after the video's release. Sure, "Thank U, Next" is loaded with hot pink and is a bit of a hodgepodge, but it remains one of the most famous music videos ever made. Plus, there's no denying that each recreated scene is not only perfectly representative of the era but executed with spot-on precision, too. At its core, "Thank U, Next" is a true love letter to these movies from a singer who very obviously adores them. Plus, the cameos from Jennifer Coolidge, Jonathan Bennett, and Matt Bennett are quite well done.

6 "Do Re Mi" - Blackbear feat. Gucci Mane (2017)

Based on: 'The Sound of Music' (1965)

Image via YouTube/VEVO

As it happens, the musical film The Sound of Music also includes a song called "Do Re Mi," performed by the iconic Julie Andrews. In the scene, Maria von Trapp sits and plays guitar in front of a group of children, explaining an easy way to remember the notes on a musical scale. It's one of the most iconic songs in any movie musical, so when singer Blackbear came out with a song of the same title, it felt only natural to reimagine the legendary scene.

The music video version features Gucci Mane and includes many references to The Sound of Music, including Blackbear sitting in front of a group of kids, playing guitar, and singing the chorus of the song, albeit a tad differently. Instead of the classic "do re mi fa so la ti do," Blackbear delivers a line much more profane and hilarious: "Do Re Mi Fa So f***ing done with you, girl." It's arguably one of Blackbear's most famous videos, or at least until it was until "Hot Girl Bummer" a few years later. Still, the catchy tune, combined with the callbacks to an old classic, makes this one of his best videos, no question about it.

5 "Express Yourself" - Madonna (1989)

Based on: 'Metropolis' (1927)

Image via YouTube

The Queen of Pop, Madonna, has actually had a few different music videos based on movies, but among her most notable is "Express Yourself," based on Fritz Lang's German expressionist sci-fi film Metropolis. It was a perfectly-timed move, as Metropolis was a film that influenced Star Wars, which was already extremely popular in the '80s. Metropolis may have been a silent film, but it was revolutionary for its time with its sci-fi themes, which Madonna expertly plays into.

Madonna has always been at the forefront of musical and visual innovation, and this video more than proves it. It comes as a much-needed tribute to deceased filmmaker Fritz Lang and features an epigraph torn straight from the final shot of the film. Interestingly, the video was actually filmed and directed by David Fincher, which is why it feels so engaging and cinematic, almost like a short film rather than an accompaniment to a four-minute song.

4 "Kill Bill" - SZA (2022)

Based on: 'Kill Bill Vol. 1' (2003) & 'Kill Bill Vol. 2' (2004)

Image via YouTube/VEVO

R&B singer SZA really made waves with her 2022 music video, "Kill Bill;" if the title alone wasn't enough of a hint, the actual themes of the video are. SZA presents herself as a femme fatale, armed to the teeth with all sorts of different blades in the typical female assassin theme of Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill duology.

With lyrics like "I might kill my ex," it would almost be silly not to make the music video as heavily inspired by two of the 2000s' most influential movies. The film sees SZA recreating some of Uma Thurman's most iconic scenes as Beatrix Kiddo and even features Vivica A. Fox, who famously played Vernita Green in Tarantino's movie. A homage to gritty female-led action films, "Kill Bill" presents a dark and brooding side to SZA that will surely be appreciated by fans of the original movies.

3 "Rockstar" - Post Malone feat. 21 Savage (2017)

Based on 'Lady Snowblood' (1973)

Image via YouTube

On the topic of Kill Bill, many don't realize that Tarantino's tale of revenge was actually heavily influenced by a Japanese samurai film called Lady Snowblood. Moreover, the Kill Bill movies weren't the only things inspired by this classic, as Post Malone also took inspiration from it for his "Rockstar" music video featuring 21 Savage, which currently has over a billion views on YouTube.

The aesthetic of the video is near-identical to the movie's color palette and features many of the same visuals, including lots of blood, a backdrop of trees, gongs, and traditional katana. There's even a woman in the video meant to act as a stand-in for Lady Snowblood. Many of the shots from the video are near-perfect reproductions of some of Lady Snowblood's finest scenes, but above all, the music video stands as being very unique. Even if one is not a fan of the song, one can't help but appreciate the production value that went into the whole project.

2 "Material Girl" - Madonna (1985)

Based on: 'Gentlemen Prefer Blondes' (1953)

Image via YouTube

Gentlemen Prefer Blondes is a 1953 musical starring Marilyn Monroe, which is based on a novel by Anita Loos; it also happens to be the basis for Madonna's "Material Girl" video. One of the best songs in the movie is "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend," which, as can be imagined, is about how Lorelei (Monroe) loves diamonds and is enchanted by jewels and other pricey material possessions. This happens to match up perfectly with the vibe Madonna was going for in "Material Girl."

The music video matches the performance of the original song to a tee, breathing new life into a brilliant musical that is sadly no longer talked about. While Madonna can't quite live up to the original performed by Marilyn Monroe (heck, nobody could), it's still an awesome reproduction for a more modern age, with the same aura, the same message, and the same memorable catchiness.