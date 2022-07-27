Amazon Studios has announced the cast for its upcoming romantic comedy film, Música, which features a set of talented actors and is set to debut on Prime Video in over 240 countries, according to an exclusive from Deadline. The film, which recently wrapped production, will be produced by Wonderland Sound and Vision.

Known for his role as Leon Black in Curb Your Enthusiasm, J. B. Smoove joins the cast of the film. Smoove previously appeared in both Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home as Mr. Dell. The actor also has voice credit in the animated series Fairfax, by Prime Studios and will appear in the Blockbuster from Netflix. Alongside Smoove, Francesca Reale, who previously appeared as Heather Holloway in Stranger Things, is also set to appear in Música in an undisclosed role. The newly announced members of the cast join Camila Mendes (Riverdale). Mendes has previously provided her voice to Prime Video's adult-animated series, Fairfax.

The film will be directed and co-written by Rudy Mancuso, who will also star as the lead. Mancuso is well known for his popular comedy skits on YouTube, such as Awkward Puppets, and the now-defunct Vine app where he achieved popularity. He is also set to appear in The Flash next year in an undisclosed role. His real-life mother, newcomer Maria Mancuso, is also set to appear in the film alongside the rest of the cast and will play the mother of his character in the film. The mother-and-son duo previously appeared together in the YouTube Red original special, The Keys of Christmas.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Amazon Prime Day Deals Feature ‘Yellowstone,’ ‘Dune,’ ‘The Walking Dead’ and More

The premise of the film will center on a young man (Mancuso) who lives in Newark, New Jersey with an uncertain future as he attempts to balance his life out between love, family, and Brazilian culture while living with constant music in his head. Specific plot details of the story currently remain unknown, but with a set of talented actors at the center, Música could be an exciting and comedic film for audiences to look out for when it debuts on Prime Video in the near future.

Dan Lagana co-writes the script with Mancuso and composes the film's original score. McG, and Mary Viola are producing the film through Wonderland Sound and Vision with Monib Abhat. The film will be executive produced by John and Sam Shahidi of Shots Studios with Lagana and Steven Bello co-executive producing.

Música currently has no release date set yet. Check out our interview with Mendes and Jessie T. Usher on Dangerous Lies below: