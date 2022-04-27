Riverdale star Camila Mendes has found her next big project. Today, Deadline revealed that Mendes will be teaming up with Rudy Mancuso in Amazon Studios and Wonderland Sound and Vision’s film Música. Not only will Mancuso and Mendes share the screen as co-stars, but Mancuso will also serve as director with Mendes joining the executive production team.

Música will center on a young man (Mancuso) who always has a tune playing on loop in his head. A coming-of-age romance, audiences will watch as Mancuso’s character faces the growing pains that come with life while he discovers more about the people, family, and Brazilian culture that surrounds him in Newark, New Jersey. While the logline doesn’t fill us in on the role that Mendes will take on, it’s a pretty safe bet to presume that she’ll be the leading man’s love interest. Bringing Mendes onto the project was something that provided Mancuso with a lot of joy. Of this, the multi-hyphenated performer said:

I’m beyond excited to have the wildly gifted mind of Camila join this special journey of Música, where we’re telling an authentic Brazilian-American story through the eyes of a synesthete.

And speaking of Mancuso’s multi-hyphenated artistic abilities, as if the titles of starring actor and director weren’t enough, he also penned the rom-com’s script alongside Dan Lagana (American Vandal) and will be using his musical abilities to compose the film’s score. Lagana will join Mendes as an executive producer alongside Wonderland Sound and Vision’s Steven Bello and Shots Studios’ John and Sam Shahidi. The production team is made up of Wonderland’s McG and Mary Viola.

Adding to Mancuso’s enthusiasm of adding Mendes’ name to the call sheet, Viola said:

We are thrilled to team up with Cami, both in front of the camera and behind it. Not only is she one of the most talented actresses of her generation, she also brings an authenticity to the project with her cultural knowledge of Brazil.

Perhaps best known for her long-running role starring as Veronica Lodge on The CW’s Riverdale, Mendes has had her talent’s featured in a slew of projects over the years including Palm Springs, Dangerous Lies, and The New Romantic. Fans who can’t wait to see her take on a new role in Música, can look forward to catching her in Netflix’s Strangers where she’ll share the screen with Stranger Things star Maya Hawke.

With boatloads of talent pouring their time and well honed skills into Música, we can’t wait to hear what’s next for the toe-tapping rom-com.

