During a time of predictable plots and familiar storytelling methods, Música dares to be different. Prime Video's newest original film is a coming-of-age story that shows the world through a unique perspective. The romantic comedy tells the story of Rudy, a young man with synesthesia, a condition that causes everyday sounds to be a major distraction in his life. When new people and opportunities come into Rudy's life, he must decide not only what direction he wants his life to go in, but who he wants to spend that time with.

Música utilizes creative storytelling techniques, colorful sets, and intelligent editing to bring the viewer into the mind of its main character and put a fresh spin on the classic romantic comedy.

Música Release Date April 4, 2024 Director Rudy Mancuso Cast Rudy Mancuso , Camila Mendes , Francesca Reale , Maria Mancuso , J.B. Smoove Runtime 91 Minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers Rudy Mancuso , Dan Lagana Studio(s) Amazon Studios , Shots Studios , Wonderland Sound and Vision Distributor(s) Amazon Studios

Música will premiere on April 4, 2024, exclusively on Prime Video. The movie will not receive a theatrical release and will only be available to Amazon Prime subscribers. Música previously had its world premiere on March 13, 2024, at the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas.

Música joins an already impressive slate of original movies streaming on Prime Video in 2024, including Ricky Stanicky, Road House, and The Idea of You.

Is There a Trailer For 'Música'?

Prime Video released the first official trailer for Música on February 29, 2024. If the trailer for the film is any indication of what audiences are in for with its sights, sounds, and brilliant editing, it's certain to be a fun time.

What Is the Plot of 'Música'?

Música follows a man named Rudy as he attempts to navigate his life while living with synesthesia, a condition that proves to be a major distraction in his world. When Rudy meets a woman named Isabella, he is inspired to change his life and attempts to use his synesthesia as a superpower.

The official synopsis from Prime Video reads:

Rudy Mancuso, a charismatic but directionless young street performer from Newark’s Ironbound neighborhood, has a unique view of the world. Thanks to a rare condition called synesthesia, he experiences everyday noises – from car horns to water droplets to doors slamming – as a series of complex rhythms. He struggles to keep the music in his head at bay, but it’s not so easily accomplished. When he’s not taking classes to finish his college degree or staging puppet performances for commuters on the streets of the Ironbound’s close-knit Brazilian community, Rudy is trying to convince his girlfriend, Haley (Francesca Reale), that he will eventually figure things out. He lives with his mother, Maria (played by the actor’s real-life mother, Maria Mancuso), who wants her son to dump Haley and settle down with a nice Brazilian girl from the neighborhood. Rudy also gets advice on life and love from his best friend, Anwar (comedian J.B. Smoove), a food truck operator whose cultural identity morphs based on where his truck is parked on any given day. Matters take a turn for the chaotic when Rudy is literally knocked out by a flying piece of frozen fish. The accident leads to an encounter with Isabella (Camila Mendes), a beautiful young Brazilian woman who works in the local fish market and who may understand Rudy in ways nobody else ever has. Caught in a love triangle, Rudy tries to balance his cultural heritage, the women in his life and the música inside his head.

Who Stars in 'Música'?

Música stars Rudy Mancuso, a content creator-turned-actor. The New Jersey native got his start on YouTube and the now-defunct video platform Vine, where he made comedy skits with his friends. His Vine channel started in 2013 and gained so much popularity that he began partnering with other creatives to create videos. In 2016, he launched his YouTube channels, one of which was called "Awkward Puppets," where he played the many voices of different puppet characters. Mancuso's musical talents landed him on Justin Bieber's "Purpose World Tour" as an opening act, and he worked with Mariah Carey and DJ Khalid on YouTube Red's Keys of Christmas.

Música co-stars Camila Mendes, who is best known for her role as Veronica Lodge in the CW teen drama series Riverdale, in which she starred for all of its seven seasons. Mendes is no stranger to working with Amazon MGM Studios, as her most recent film, Upgraded, was also an original on the streamer.

Co-stars of Música include Francesca Reale, who recently worked with Mendes on the Netflix film Do Revenge, and comedian J.B. Smoove, who is most known for his work as Leon Black in Curb Your Enthusiasm. Mancuso's real-life mother, Maria Mancuso, makes her acting debut in the movie, playing Rudy's mom.

Who Is Making 'Música'?

Produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Música was directed, co-written, executive produced, and composed by Rudy Mancuso. Also co-writing the film is Dan Lagana (American Vandal), who also serves as an executive producer. Additional executive producers include Camila Mendes, Steven Bello (Holidate), Rebbir Chernow (Love Hard), Bruce Wayne Gillies (Knives Out), John Shahidi, and Sam Shahidi.

