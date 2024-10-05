By all accounts, it's been a good year for streaming movies on Prime Video. Between Jake Gyllenhaal's Road House remake and Anne Hathaway's latest starring turn in The Idea of You, the platform has hosted some of 2024's most popular big-screen outings. Still, the streamer also has plenty of underappreciated films that garnered less attention upon release. In fact, one of Prime Video's best rom-coms of the year dropped way back in March, and fans of the genre shouldn't overlook this innovative take on finding a very different kind of personal harmony.

Written and directed by YouTube star Rudy Mancuso, Música is Mancuso's loosely autobiographical debut about the aptly-named Rudy, an awkward resident of Newark, New Jersey struggling to find artistic purpose as he navigates increasingly complicated relationships during his final year of college. Depicting Mancuso's own experience with synesthesia, a condition which causes him to perceive everyday sounds through the rhythm of music, Música distinguishes itself most from 2024's other popular rom-coms by virtue of this unique perspective, often synchronizing its editing with the music of Rudy's mind. Combined with Mancuso's melodic chemistry with love interest Camila Mendes, it's no small wonder the film earned rave reviews among audiences, proving Música is a movie you won't be able to help but find catchy.

What Is Prime Video's ‘Música’ About?

Música begins with a deep dive into Rudy's romantic misadventures. After a memorable opening scene where Rudy's girlfriend of four years, Haley (Francesca Reale), breaks up with him in a diner because he's too distracted composing songs out of sounds from the kitchen, Rudy's mother (Rudy's real-life mother, Maria Mancuso) quickly sets her son up on a surprise date with nice Brazilian girl Luana (Camila Senna). When this maternal matchmaking becomes hilariously awkward, Rudy insists he doesn't need romance and is content working on his passion project — a musical puppet show he performs next to the subway. The next time he fetches his mom's order from the fish market, however, Rudy's unfortunate encounter with a flying fish leads him to meet Mendes' Isabella, and the sparks that fly between the pair lend Música its most beautiful story beat.

Rudy and Isabella's interactions are the heart of the film, with Isabella's admiration of Rudy's musical perspective feeling especially sweet when he demonstrates his synesthesia by conducting Isabella's gaze at a local park. The couple's first real date is also disastrously amusing, with Rudy being grazed by a bullet a literal second after Isabella insisted he was overreacting to their neighborhood's safety levels. Rudy soon finds himself torn, however, when Haley catches him after class and wants to get back together, which results in Rudy — who is too indecisive to choose either woman — juggling both relationships in an irresponsible romantic triangle.

Mancuso’s ‘Música’ Is a Symphony of Romantic Hilarity and College Heartbreak

Close

Reeling from this classic rom-com set-up, what really makes Música stand out is how the film holds its lead accountable for his actions in a way that also leaves room for future romance and inspires personal growth. After Isabella and Haley accidentally meet at the same restaurant and Rudy's double life spectacularly collapses, Música doesn't let Rudy off his deceptive hook easily, despite the fact that he offers a heartfelt apology to Mendes' character. The scene gives Isabella the chance to showcase the same self-respecting fierceness that made Mendes such a hit in Prime Video's Upgraded earlier this year, but this subversion also allows Música to advance its themes in a memorable and distinct way.

Música is also incredibly hilarious, with the same offbeat, quirky humor of rom-coms like Kumail Nanjiani's The Big Sick. J.B Smoove is particularly entertaining as unethical food truck owner Anwar, while the scenes between Rudy and his talking puppet are similarly self-aware and irreverent, especially when the two relatably struggle to communicate Rudy's feelings through texting. Considering the box-office-breaking Anyone But You dropped on Netflix only a month later, discussions of Música may have faded quickly following its release. Still, Mancuso's film delivers on its innovative premise with plenty of laughs and a more nuanced look at love than viewers will find in their run-of-the-mill rom-com, ultimately achieving an evocative atmosphere that leaves you on an inspiring note.

Música A young man, plagued by the music in his head, has to come to terms with an uncertain future while balancing love, family and Brazilian culture in Newark, New Jersey. Release Date April 4, 2024 Director Rudy Mancuso Cast Rudy Mancuso , Camila Mendes , Francesca Reale , Maria Mancuso , J.B. Smoove Runtime 91 Minutes Writers Rudy Mancuso , Dan Lagana

Música is available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S.

