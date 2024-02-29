The Big Picture Dive into a vibrant blend of music and colors with Música , a rom-com directed by Rudy Mancuso, featuring a star-studded cast.

Follow Rudy's journey as he battles synesthesia while navigating love triangles and pursuing Brazilian culture on screen.

Mancuso's feature debut is set to premiere at SXSW before hitting Amazon Prime Video on April 4.

Amazon Prime Video is kicking off your Thursday the right way with an explosion of music and vibrant colors in the debut trailer for the upcoming rom-com, Música. From the humorous and out-of-the-box mind of Rudy Mancuso (YouTube’s Awkward Puppets channel), comes a semi-autobiographical story centered around a university student on the brink of graduation and adulthood who finds himself suffering from a hefty affliction of synesthesia. Today’s teaser serves as our first look at Mancuso and the rest of the film’s star-studded cast, which includes Riverdale’s Camila Mendes, Stranger Things’ Francesca Reale, Curb Your Enthusiasm’s J.B. Smoove, and Mancuso’s real-life mother, Maria Mancuso, have in store before the feature celebrates its world premiere in March at SXSW before dancing its way onto Prime Video on April 4. If your morning caffeine wasn’t quite enough, allow the charming sounds of Música to put a pep in your step.

In the trailer, Mancuso's Rudy is slapped in the face by destiny courtesy of a giant fish that soars through the air at the seafood market that Mendes' Isabela works at. Although he already has a girlfriend, Rudy pursues Isabela, as she accepts him for who he is - a man tortured by everyday sounds that his brain turns into rhythms. From clocks ticking to shoes pattering across the floor, audiences get a taste of what Rudy's mind is cooking in the teaser. Torn between the two women in his life, Rudy has a lot to figure out as he looks to his future - oh, and there are puppets.

For Mancuso, who directed, choreographed, composed, and co-penned the film, Música is a project close to his heart as it allowed him to share his Brazilian culture with the world. Although the up-and-coming filmmaker has a vast background in comedy, specifically through his appearances on YouTube and the gone but not forgotten Vine, his toe-tapping title serves as his breakthrough into feature-length productions. To further drive the romance that audiences will watch play out on their screens at home, Mancuso and Mendes are a real-life couple, adding another dash of art imitating life into the screenplay alongside Mancuso’s personal background with synesthesia.

Who Else Is Behind ‘Música’?

Image via Prime Video

With a built-in following of fans from his social media presence and his appearances on shows like Comedy Central’s Drunk History as well as his supporting role as Albert Desmond in Andy Muschietti’s The Flash, it shouldn’t be much of a surprise that producers were essentially lining up to support Mancuso in his premiere feature-length endeavor, which he penned alongside American Vandal’s Dan Lagana. Backing the project is Wonderland Sound and Vision, the company behind Tall Girl, Playing It Cool, and more. The company’s owner, McG (Family Switch), joins the production team alongside Mary Viola, with Lagana, Mendes, Shot Studios’ John and Sam Shahidi, and Wonderland’s Steven Bello adding their names as executive producers.

As for its world premiere, Música will lift its voice alongside other SXSW participants, including Dev Patel’s Monkey Man, the Sydney Sweeney-led religious horror thriller Immaculate, and the Nicolas Cage-starrer, Arcadian, just to name a few.

Check out the first trailer for Música below and watch the story come to life when the film arrives on Prime Video on April 4.