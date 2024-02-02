Between the recent release of Mean Girls and the upcoming release of Wicked, movie adaptations of stage musicals seem to be having a new renaissance. Perhaps the desire lies in wanting to actualize a detailed story-world on a cinema screen, or maybe it's simply to share the narrative with a wider demographic - either way, on-screen musicals are truly having their moment.

Of course, when thinking of movie musical adaptations, most typically look fondly at the classics and the Golden Age - whether that be The Sound of Music or Cabaret. But let's not forget the beauty of the modern-day musical. The 2000s were blessed with the likes of Chicago, Hairspray and Mamma Mia! So it only seems fair to look a bit closer and reflect on the last 10 years, especially since we're about to be hit with a lot more.

10 'Jersey Boys' (2014)

Director: Clint Eastwood

Set in the 1960s, four talented men join forces and forge a band that eventually propels them to stardom. No longer resorting to singing under streetlights, the quartet is forced to manage the uglier side of fame and fortune as their success leads them to several crises that range from familial disasters, gambling debts and even mafia threats.

Unlike most musicals on this list, there's something about Jersey Boys that brings out the nostalgia. Perhaps it's the old-timey setting or the classic tunes from the real-life band, but either way, there's an element to this movie that feels like a warm hug - ignoring the dark drama of it all, of course. Wonderfully directed by the masterful Eastwood, one could argue that this leans closer to a dramatic biopic rather than a full-blown musical. Sure, its pacing can be a little patchy, but it's still a good watch for a broader demographic.

9 'Been So Long' (2018)

Director: Tinge Krishnan

Out for a rare night on the town, Simone (Michaela Coel) - a single mother - meets a charming stranger whom she eventually falls for. But where everything should be great in their relationship, the two harbor their own secrets and struggles that place their union in jeopardy: Raymond (Arinze Kene) has yet to reveal his criminal past, and Simone struggles to fully open her heart to the prospects of love.

Romance and musicals often share similar sentiments, whereby no line of dialogue can ever express how one is truly feeling. By combining the two, audiences get an elevated love story filled with passion and soul. Sure, at times, it may feel a little cheesy, but isn't romance always a little bit cringey? Besides, with Coel at the helm of the picture, audiences are bound to be moved by her compelling performance. It also helps that this is based on a relatively unknown musical, allowing more audiences to see this story with fresh eyes.

8 'Everybody's Talking About Jamie' (2021)

Director: Jonathan Butterell

At 16 years old, Jamie New (Max Harwood) doesn't necessarily fit in as he seeks to ditch the traditional professional life and pursue his dreams of becoming a Drag Queen. Determined - but still frightened of his unsettled future - Jamie turns to his highly supportive and loving mother and friends to fight back against the naysayers and discrimination.

Vibrant, uplifting and fun. Everybody's Talking About Jamie is the classic flashy musical that will quickly bring you to your feet. Some would argue its roots resemble Hedwig and the Angry Inch, but frankly, it stands on its own for its wonderful coming-of-age tale. Sure, at times, Jamie isn't always the most likable protagonist. However, it's important to note that he's a young kid trying to find his own place in the world - and that takes a lot of courage and strength. Besides, there are some great scene-stealing performances by the likes of Richard E. Grant, so that in itself makes up for some of the movie's flaws. Ultimately, this is a story that encourages growth and acceptance - something the world could really learn from.

7 'Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical' (2022)

Director: Matthew Warchus

With a horrid family that frequently puts her down, Matilda (Alisha Weir) finds solace in her intelligence and wild imagination. Now, in school, with a great teacher and even better friends, Matilda uses her talents to change her story and fight against the injustices seen in life - the most glaring one being her horrid and abusive Principal, Mrs Trunchbull (Emma Thompson).

Where everyone holds the original Roald Dahl tale in their hearts - as well as the highly beloved Danny DeVito adaptation - this musical sensation brings its own fun and flare. With new narrative twists, extravagant musical numbers and bold performances - this version is guaranteed to entertain the masses; especially, children who might be inspired to be a little bit naughty.

6 'West Side Story' (2021)

Director: Steven Spielberg

As the all-famous retelling of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, West Side Story follows the turbulent love story of Tony (Ansel Elgort) and Maria (Rachel Zegler). Separated by the boundaries demarcated by their rival gangs, their love is doomed to fail; yet still, they persevere. All the while, tension remains between the Jets and the Sharks as they fight for territorial control of the upper west side streets of New York.

With the original Broadway production and the 1960s film being highly acclaimed by fans and critics alike, the 2018 version had a lot to live up to. Thankfully, with the masterful eye of Steven Spielberg, the mark was definitely hit. Spearheaded by phenomenal choreography, picturesque settings and powerful performances - ranging from the likes of Ariana DeBose and Zegler herself - this version of West Side Story introduces a new modern flare to an otherwise classic story.

5 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' (2018)

Director: Ol Parker

As both a prequel and sequel to the original musical, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again sees Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) preparing to reopen the Hotel Bella Donna, five years after meeting her three fathers, and one year after her mother's untimely death. Struggling to juggle everything in her life, she turns to those whom her mother loved the most. Soon enough, as they recount the memories of Donna's own youth, Sophie realizes that she's more like her mother than she ever believed.

Where this movie isn't a direct adaptation of an on-stage musical, it is a welcome expansion to its original story-world. Filled with lots of fun, tears and dancing joy - no one can ever criticize the addition of another Mamma Mia movie. Not only does it celebrate the legacy cast members, but it also showcases the immense talent of the newcomers. Frankly, it's cemented itself as another comfort flick. The only downside is the minimal appearance of Meryl Streep (yes, it narratively made sense, but it still hurts nonetheless).

4 'Cyrano' (2021)

Director: Joe Wright

Despite having long adored his dear friend, Roxanne (Haley Bennett), Cyrano de Bergerac (Peter Dinklage) - a skilled swordsman and poet - still lacks the confidence to declare his feelings. Unfortunately for him, she becomes infatuated with a handsome (but inarticulate) man named Christian (Kelvin Harrison Jr). Not wanting to disappoint Roxanne, Cyrano swallows his pride and offers to ghostwrite Christian's love letters.

Seemingly returning to direct dream-like romances, Wright hits another high as he's able to concoct a world that is both magical and heartbreakingly real. Blessed with Dinklage reprising his role from the original off-Broadway production, the two work wonders as the tragic tale of love and loss is beautifully captured. Where it is more subdued in its musical compositions, the elaborate costumes and choreography help bring the action to life. Hauntingly charming, Cyrano is an underrated treasure.

3 'The Color Purple' (2023)

Director: Blitz Bazawule

A story set across decades, The Color Purple follows Celie (Phylicia Pearl Mpasi then Fantasia Barrino) and her tumultuous life as she's faced with many hardships. From being forcefully separated from her sister and children to being thrust into an abusive marriage, Celie has experienced life's heavy weight. Yet still, she perseveres and ultimately finds the strength to go on thanks to the love of sisterhood.

Just like the original movie, as well as its Broadway adaptation, this version of The Color Purple showcases a hard-hitting narrative that easily moves the masses. From the stunning vocals, brilliant production design, and energetic choreography, every element of the film is detailed perfectly as they immerse the audience into its wild world. As a story that celebrates the driving force of human resilience, this is not one to miss.

2 'In The Heights' (2021)

Director: Jon M. Chu

Set in Washington Heights, New York, audiences meet Usnavi (Anthony Ramos) - the owner of a bodega who likes to dream of visiting his family's homeland in the Dominican Republic. Along the way, Usnavi's life gets intertwined with those of his tight-knit community who also seek to achieve their own little dreams.

With a release date that was unfortunately impacted by the aftermath of the pandemic, In The Heights brought a much-needed dose of electrifying energy and vibrance to the screen. As a true ensemble movie, it's a narrative that brilliantly welds together Latin culture, music, and thought-provoking character arcs as they explore very real human obstacles. Indeed, this is easily one of the best modern takes of a classic razzle-dazzle musical.

1 'Tick, Tick... Boom!' (2021)

Director: Lin-Manuel Miranda

Based on the autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, Tick, Tick... Boom! follows Jonathan (Andrew Garfield) on his turbulent journey to becoming a famed theater composer. Navigating his dreams, his failures, love and friendship - living the life of a New York artist always comes with its challenges.

Having performed a wide array of roles, who knew Garfield had any more skills to showcase? No longer running through the trenches or swinging across buildings, instead, the English actor is putting his heart and soul into major musical ballads that easily drive audience members to tears. His passion radiates across the screen as he perfectly captures the woes of a determined artist. Perhaps what makes the tale feel even more authentic is the fact that Broadway's own Lin-Manuel Miranda is in the director's chair in his directorial debut.

