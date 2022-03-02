It’s no secret that for the past few years, the big screen has been more welcoming than ever to musical productions previously limited to the stage. From In the Heights to Hamilton and Cats to Dear Evan Hansen, there have been big hits, major misses, and even Academy Award nods like Tick, Tick… Boom! and West Side Story. It’s clear that moviegoers are all about musicals right now, and the desire to bring musical theatre into viewers' homes is on the rise. Of course, even with the influx of movie musical adaptations, there are still some musicals that are overdue for their own film versions. So, what is it that makes a musical a good fit for the screen, and which ones are we ready to see?

Spring Awakening

Spring Awakening has been a popular musical among young people since its Broadway debut in 2006. The winner of the Best Musical Tony, this show was adapted from an 1891 German play by Frank Wedekind called Spring’s Awakening. This may seem like unlikely source material to resonate with young people in today’s world, but this show certainly defies those odds. Spring Awakening is a coming-of-age story all about sexuality, mental health, and the struggles of growing up that are universal. The show's teenage characters' plights existed back in 19th century Germany, and definitely exist today, no matter where you live. The show has a powerful, memorable rock soundtrack written by Duncan Sheik. Sheik’s transition from popular singer/songwriter to musical theatre composer made way for a soundtrack that feels like listening to an album of popular music (rather than show tunes) in the best way. There have been murmurs of a Spring Awakening movie adaptation on and off for years, and the rumored cast is constantly changing. But, now that the world is ready for more movie musicals, this is the time to bring this coming-of-age story that’s so resonant with young people to more audiences.

Fun Home

Fun Home is based on Alison Bechdel’s graphic novel of the same name. It made a huge splash when making a unique medium switch from a graphic memoir to a Broadway musical. Among its whopping 12 Tony nominations in 2015, it was named Best Musical. Due to its success on both the page and the stage, translating this piece into another medium is an exciting concept. The story’s unique format of memories in the form of vignettes connected by narration would shine in a medium that has few limitations like film. And, the material about sexuality, mental health, and growing up are topics that never stop being important and relevant.

Next to Normal

This rock musical, which took home three Tonys in 2009, has another soundtrack that can appeal to the masses. It also discusses many topics that hit close to home, are seldom talked about, and are more relevant than ever today. Next to Normal is all about depression, grief, substance abuse, and suicide. This musical is gritty and raw and would fare well in front of an audience that may not be keen on the idea of the “classic musical.” The transition from stage to screen for this musical could be reminiscent of Rent’s transition in 2005: a renaissance for the piece among young audiences who need to hear its messages.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee may seem like an unorthodox choice for a movie since an important part of this show is audience participation, which is, of course, a stage-exclusive tool. But, when that one element is gone, you’re left with a show that is fun, unique, funny, and vibrant. These features paired with a lively, catchy soundtrack would make this musical pop on the screen. It even has potential to be reworked to be exclusively for children and has the possibility to shine as an animated musical. The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee was nominated for six Tonys in 2005 and won two, and its popularity has stayed consistent over the years that followed. The Hollywood Reporter announced in 2021 that Disney was working on bringing a live-action adaptation of the well-known musical to the screen with the producer team who brought Aladdin to life at the helm.

Hadestown

Hadestown is one of the most popular Broadway shows since Hamilton, and it snagged the 2019 Best Musical Tony award before Broadway took a major pandemic-induced hiatus. Now, of course, Hadestown is back. Even so, the filmed onstage version of Hamilton showed just how valuable sharing Broadway’s most popular content with the rest of the world can be. Similarly, Hadestown’s popularity will make it a shoo-in for success on the big screen. But, that’s not the only reason it’s a perfect pick for a film adaptation. Hadestown is all about Greek mythology, but similar to Hamilton, this story isn’t told the way you learned it in school. It recounts the Greek myth of "Orpheus and Eurydice" but presented in a modernized, stylized retelling. Taking advantage of the capabilities of film for effects, sets, and costumes would make this unique piece come alive in a brand-new way.

The Mystery of Edwin Drood

You may not be familiar with The Mystery of Edwin Drood, but back in 1986, it took home the Best Musical Tony award among others. The show’s popularity didn’t quite take off from there in the way others have, which is one of the reasons this wonderful musical is ready for a revamp.The Mystery of Edwin Drood is based on Charles Dickens’s unfinished novel of the same name. Dickens died while writing this story, and this left it without a proper ending. When it was adapted into a musical, it gave the audience the unusual ability to vote on its ending. While this is a uniquely theatrical ability, it’s intriguing to think about how a piece like this could exist within the abilities of today’s technology. It even has potential for viewers to choose their own ending like another movie with multiple endings: the cult classic, Clue. With its humor, mystery, and beautiful music, there are many different manners in which this musical would translate interestingly to the screen.

