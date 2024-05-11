Musicals are not for everyone, and studios made that clear when films like the latest iteration of Mean Girls and Wonka weren't promoted based on its genre. Yet, for audiences who enjoy singing and dancing along, there is nothing more comforting than rewatching a musical when nothing sparks interest within a streaming catalog. The 2010s was a particularly great decade for this type of film, putting out everything from Tangled to Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again.

Despite the number of titles that came out between 2010 and 2019, there were only a few that became rewatch material. The list below features biopics, Broadway musicals transported to the screen, and movies about music, all approved in terms of rewatchability.

'Rocketman' (2019)

Directed by Dexter Fletcher

This Elton John film doesn't follow the usual norms tied to a biopic. Instead of Taron Egerton channeling the British icon's vocals and piano playing prowess, the actor uses his own voice and mannerisms. Since the project is packaged like a musical instead of a movie about music, this approach makes perfect sense and helps audiences feel engaged through and through. Rocketman follows John (whose real name is Reginald Dwight) during his early days as a skilled pianist at the Royal Academy of Music, his rise to fame as he partners with songwriter Bernie Taupin (played by Jamie Bell), and his uneasy journey to sobriety.

The singer's discography is incredibly fun to listen to in real-life, but the way that the songs are repurposed in the film just adds another layer of excitement over singing along to tunes like "Tiny Dancer" and "Bennie and the Jets". The dance numbers, flamboyant costumes, and dramatic elements (including flying on stage) also help people feel less concerned about how accurate it is to John's career and more about being immersed in the story.

'Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again' (2018)

Directed by Ol Parker

It is not easy for a sequel to replicate the success of its predecessor, but Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again was able to capture the same liveliness of being in Greece and singing to Abba as the OG film. The project jumps back and forth between the past and present, honing in on Donna's (Lily James) road to Europe in 1978 and how she met Harry (Hugh Skinner), Bill (Josh Dylan), and Sam (Jeremy Irvine) for the first time. Aside from the flashbacks, viewers get to see Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) carry on her mother's legacy after her death, opening the hotel she always longed to build in her youth.

This follow-up is not only a feel-good worth revisiting because of its upbeat tone, but it's also filled with nostalgia as the original cast returns to celebrate the hotel launch. The Meryl Streep cameo is the icing on top of the cake, since Donna is mostly played by Lily James in the sequel.

'Burlesque' (2010)

Directed by Steve Antin

When two pop superstars like Christina Aguilera and Cher join the screen, the music is a guaranteed draw-in. Although Burlesque received some mixed reviews upon its release (mostly criticizing its simplistic plot), it gained a cult following and became a comfort watch for fans of both artists. It also landed several award nominations for its soundtrack, even winning Best Original Song at the Golden Globes in 2011.

The musical is centered on Ali (Aguilera), a small-town girl with dreams of becoming a Hollywood star. She lands a job as a waitress at a burlesque club run by Tess (Cher), and soon her talent is noticed, leading her to become a successful performer. After a first watch, the songs and dance numbers lock in the audience's heads, demanding more viewings.

'The Greatest Showman' (2017)

Directed by Michael Gracey

With a star-studded cast and addicting original music, 2017 became The Greatest Showman's year. An instant classic within the musical genre, the film follows P.T. Barnum (Hugh Jackman) as he goes from a man of humble beginnings to a showbiz natural. With a vision for talent, Barnaum hires society's outcasts to join his circus and win the audience over with their impressive stage acts.

Not only does this title inspire viewers to follow their dreams, but it also promotes self-love and embracing one's unique characteristics instead of looking down at them. Despite the amount of rewatches, it is hard to prevent the goosebumps when Keala Settle's voice kicks in "This Is Me".

'Les Misérables' (2012)

Directed by Tom Hooper

Before The Greatest Showman, Hugh Jackman starred in another celebrated musical from the 2010s. The 2012 version of Les Misérables is an emotional depiction of Victor Hugo's novel, as actors were challenged to sing live instead of pre-recording the songs. The level of pain and anguish that Jean Valjean experiences as he leaves prison and rebuilds his life as factory owner and father to Cosette (younger version played by Isabelle Allen and adult version played by Amanda Seyfried) doesn't go unnoticed. As he tries to move on, the character is always haunted by prison officer Javert (Russell Crowe), who is determined to find him and put him back behind bars.

Musicals can be hard to please the masses, but this adaptation to the screen was praised for the acting and production quality. The project even went on to win three Oscars, including a well-deserved statue for Anne Hathaway's harrowing performance as Fantine.

'A Star Is Born' (2018)

Directed by Bradley Cooper

A Star Is Born garnered four onscreen versions, but the most recent is easily one of 2010s most rewatchable gems. It's not a musical per se, but rather a film about music and how two souls fall in love while navigating fame and addiction. Starring Lady Gaga in her cinematic debut, the pop star plays a young singer named Allie, who is discovered by a country rock artist (Jack played by Bradley Cooper) at a drag bar. With his help, Allie is finally able to pursue a career as a singer-songwriter and soon enough, she skyrockets into fame. Yet, as her and Jack become romantically involved, their personal life gets in the way of their professional one.

This is a bittersweet watch considering the ending, but it's a touching love story with an original soundtrack to match. The chemistry that Gaga and Cooper bring to the screen is electric, and when they share the stage, it is impossible not to fall for their relationship and music collaborations over and over again.

'Tangled' (2010)

Directed by Nathan Greno and Byron Howard

A Disney animation was bound to show up on this list, especially considering that so many Disney princess movies came out in the 2010s. Although Frozen and Moana are indeed rewatchable, Tangled premiered at the start of the decade, and it continues to be memorable among audiences of various age groups. A modern retelling of Rapunzel's story, the animation follows the princess (voiced by Mandy Moore) with her long blonde hair confined to a tower. Different from Grimm's tale, she is locked in the tower not for her protection, but rather because the evil Gothel (Donna Murphy) uses the girl's massive locks to help her remain youthful. When an outlaw manages to get inside, he helps Rapunzel escape and find out the truth about her royal ties.

With a compelling story sprinkled with funny moments between Rapunzel and Eugene (Zachary Levy), this animated musical is just as pleasing upon a rewatch as it is on first viewing. As fans of the film continue to wait for Disney to announce a full-length sequel (a short-film did come out in 2012), selecting Tangled on Disney + never gets old.

'Pitch Perfect' (2012)

Directed by Jason Moore

Glee might've drawn audiences to sing and dance to several songs that played on the radio, but there was nothing in the film scene like it. At least not until Pitch Perfect came around and offered another look at show choir competitions, as college boys and college girls were facing each other off onstage. When newcomer Beca (Anna Kendrick) unexpectedly joins the Barden Bellas, she interacts with the popular crowd and the misfits as they join forces to win against the Treblemakers (their campus rival team) in a music championship.

There might've been a second and third installment of the franchise (another one is allegedly in the works according to Rebel Wilson), but nothing hits harder than where it all started. The mashups, the start of Beca and Jesse's relationship, and the overall joy in Pitch Perfect keeps viewers entertained until this day.

'La La Land' (2016)

Directed by Damien Chazelle

Part musical, part romance, La La Land is unquestionably one of the most rewatchable films of the 2010s and beyond. Not only does it feature a third collaboration between Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, but it also weaves a beautifully-crafted soundtrack with a story that any "fool who dreams" can relate to. Sebastian is an old-school jazz admirer and Mia is a struggling actress. Together, they form a couple that isn't afraid to take on the challenge of going after their aspirations. Yet, the bumpy road to chasing a dream comes at a cost.

Damien Chazelle's passion project not only won six Oscars, but it also snagged a place in the hearts of film lovers. An ode to old-Hollywood titles like Singing in the Rain, the film is hopeful and realistic, with an ending that will continue to make audiences tear up forever.

'Sing Street' (2016)

Directed by John Carney

Although La La Land became a commercial success (rightfully so), there was another music-related film that came out in 2016 and is a proper feel-good that gets better with every rewatch. Sing Street is a coming-of-age project directed and written by John Carney, and can easily be considered indie at its finest. The film follows Conor (Ferdia Walsh Peelo), a teenager living in Dublin in the '80s who is amused by an aspiring model he spots near his school. As he tries to attract her attention, he invites her to star in his band's music video. The funny thing is that he doesn't have a band, so this attempt to charm her is only a pretext for him to actually form a group.

Similar to John Hughes' YA films, this one takes viewers back in time through its music references and wacky outfits. Yet, what allows Sing Street to be the most rewatchable title of the 2010s is that it has a complete package in terms of a comforting story about a teen who falls for making music like his icons and becomes closer to his older brother in the process. Every song on this soundtrack is a banger, especially "Drive It Like You Stole It", and the ending is so uplifting that it will surely cheer anyone up if they are down.

