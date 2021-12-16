2021 was one of the best years for movie musicals in a long time. It may not be the golden age, but it’s possible there is a revitalization of the genre. Whether you’re a casual musical fan or a musical theatre obsessive, this year seemed to have a little something for everyone.

From sprawling, big-budget films to tiny, quirky independent pictures, here are the movie musicals of 2021, ranked.

7. Cinderella

Kay Cannon of Pitch Perfect fame brings to the screen her own adaptation of the classic Cinderella. In this rendition, Cannon goes to her familiar wheelhouse of using modern pop and rock hits and makes Cinderella become more jukebox than Rodgers and Hammerstein. Starring popstar Camila Cabelo as Cinderella as well as Broadway royalty, Billy Porter and Idina Menzel, it had the best of intentions. It may have fallen flat with critics, but it drew a huge audience on Amazon Prime. There probably won’t be any Oscar nominations for this one, but if you’re able to set aside expectations it can be a fun watch.

6. Dear Evan Hansen

After winning the Tony in 2017, plans began for a motion picture adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen. Casting Ben Platt as the titular character came with some controversy as he was 28 years old playing a 16-year-old. To be fair, no one in the main HS cast was under 24, and Platt is remarkable in the role he originated on Broadway so the criticism may be a bit of an overreaction. This is the story of Evan Hansen, a high schooler who pretends to be best friends with an acquaintance, Connor (Colton Ryan) who has recently died by suicide. His lie, seemingly harmless at first, quickly spirals out of control. Connor’s parents (Amy Adams and Danny Pino) form a bond with Evan and he begins a romance with Connor’s sister, Zoe (Kaitlyn Dever). The story has some problematic elements, but can also fall under the guise of the fact that everyone does stupid stuff when they’re 16. The point is that you grow and learn. And Evan Hansen does. The film got a bad rap, but it’s not as bad as people say. It’s worth it for the music by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul who have written anthems that will stand the test of time.

5. Annette

If you’re a traditionalist, this may not be the musical for you. However, if you’re in the mood to see something completely different, this film will not disappoint. Henry (Adam Driver) is a subversive comedian who marries beloved opera singer, Ann (Marion Cotillard). Their relationship is tumultuous but results in a child together named Annette. Plot-wise, it’s difficult to describe what happens from there, but it is a neo-noir psychological thriller that is something that will stay with you long after the credits roll. From the minds of Ron and Russell Mael, better known as Sparks (Refer to Edgar Wright’s documentary The Sparks Brothers for their story), this musical is brave, edgy and a wild ride if you can hang on. If anything, it is an example that there is no one way to write a musical and between the visuals, the performances, and the high art concepts, Annette is unforgettable.

4. In the Heights

Before Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda swept the 2008 Tony’s with his first musical, In the Heights. The film adaptation finally arrived in June after a year’s delay. Anthony Ramos stars as Usnavi as he takes us through his daily life in the NYC neighborhood of Washington Heights. Usnavi has big dreams of starting over in his native Cuba as he’s watching his neighborhood succumb to gentrification around him. It’s a city-wide blackout that brings the neighborhood together to celebrate what they have created. Director Jon M. Chu magically makes Washington Heights a cozy place in the vastness of NYC. Abuela (Olga Merediz, reviving her Broadway role) will tug at your heartstrings so much so that you will practically smell the food cooking in her kitchen. Miranda’s upbeat and dance-invoking score makes for a fun summertime movie even in the dead of winter.

3. Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

Jamie New (Max Harwood) dreams of being a drag queen. But being a gay 17-year-old in a small Northern English town, his dreams feel far from his reach. His mom (Sarah Lancashire), his best friend (Lauren Patel), and local former drag queen, Hugo (Richard E. Grant) lend their support as best they can, but it’s Jamie who has to learn to be comfortable with who he is. The movie itself is a colorful and joyful celebration without forgetting the emotional turmoil and adversity it can take to be who you truly are. Based on a true story, the stage musical began in the West End in London and will make its US debut in Los Angeles in 2022. The film is genuine and entertaining and an example of what a great movie musical can be.

2. West Side Story

1. Tick, Tick… Boom!

Imagine being on the cusp of seeing your dream realized only to die the night before it happens. It sounds like a movie, but unfortunately, it is the tragic truth of Jonathan Larson. The film examines Jonathan’s life before he wrote Rent and his struggle to leave a legacy before he runs out of time. Andrew Garfield, in an Oscar-worthy performance, plays Larson as his entire world is swallowed up by his desire to get his musical Superbia noticed. At stake are his health, his relationship, and his friendships, but the success of his work is all that matters. Or is it? Lin-Manuel Miranda makes his impressive directorial debut bringing this one-man show turned bio-pic to life. Broadway fanatics delighted in the laundry list of cameos of Broadway legends from all generations, but it’s really all about Garfield. His total embodiment of Larson is uncanny and his gut-wrenching performance of the song, “Why” is a cinematic moment for the ages. Whether a die-hard Larson fan or just someone who relates to giving it their all to make their dreams come true, this film will be a testament to the ambition of artists everywhere.

Honorable Mentions

Live to Tape Musicals - There is a tradition of recording Broadway Musicals on their Broadway stages with the original casts and turning them into a movie. It has been done for a long time (and yet not nearly enough). When Hamilton released their recording in the summer of 2020, it was clear that there was a big audience for this type of musical. In 2021, we saw two such productions receive this treatment. Diana: The Musical will be closing on Broadway on December 19th, 2021 so at this point, seeing it on Netflix will be the only way to watch it. And Come From Away which was robbed of a Tony Award back in 2017 is available on Apple+ and is an absolute must-see masterpiece.

Television - Annie: Live aired on NBC in early December continuing the new trend of live musicals on network television. With stars such as Harry Connick, Jr., Nicole Scherzinger, Taraji P. Henson, and newcomer, Celina Smith as the titular character, it was definitely one of the best live outings yet. It is available on Hulu and Peacock for streaming.

Apple+ also threw their hat in the ring with a 6 episode musical series, Schmigadoon. Starring Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key as a couple who gets somehow trapped inside a musical. The show features plenty of stars such as Fred Armisen, Kristin Chenoweth, Martin Short, Jamie Camil, Alan Cumming just to name a few. No plans have been announced for a second season, but here’s hoping.

