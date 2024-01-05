Actors, the real chameleons of the entertainment world, don't just stop at embodying characters; they often throw in singing, dancing and even stunts into the mix. Notable examples of performers who are celebrated for their singing talents include Neil Patrick Harris and Kristen Bell. When these actors burst into song, audiences anticipate a captivating performance. On the flip side, there are actors with less conventional vocal training who can pleasantly surprise viewers with an extraordinary musical showcase, as seen with Eddie Redmayne in Les Misérables or Heath Ledger in 10 Things I Hate About You.

When musicals transition from the stage to the silver screen, studios often introduce a celebrity factor to attract audiences. For many fans, witnessing their favorite star pour their heart into a musical role can be an emotionally resonant experience. However, it's not always the case that the actors themselves handle the singing. Whether due to limitations in vocal ability or tonal mismatch for a particular role, studios sometimes enlist professional singers to deliver musical performances. Here's a look at some actors who, despite not lending their voices, convincingly deceived us into believing they did!

10 Zac Efron in 'High School Musical' (2006)

Directed by Kenny Ortega

Zac Efron skyrocketed to teen idol status with his iconic role as Troy Bolton in the High School Musical trilogy. However, the singing voice in the movies isn't Efron's. Enter Drew Seeley, a Canadian-American singer and songwriter who not only recorded many songs for the Walt Disney Company but also auditioned for the role of Troy. Seeley co-wrote and sang "Get'cha Head in the Game." Efron only sings out the first four lines of "Start of Something New," the opening sentence of "Breaking Free," and in the balcony scene. The producers opted for Seeley's voice because they felt Efron's natural vocals, with their lower tones, didn't quite fit the tenor vibe they were going for.

However, Efron's persistence paid off, and his real singing voice was featured in the sequels. He made it clear that he wanted to showcase his vocal chops, and the producers were on board. Efron also flexed his singing muscles in other films, like Hairspray (2007) and The Greatest Showman (2017). High School Musical is one of Disney's biggest musical hits, and it has attained a cult following, spawning novels, comic books, video games, plays, and a plethora of merchandise that has flown off the shelves worldwide.

9 Rami Malek in 'Bohemian Rhapsody' (2018)

Directed by Bryan Singer

Bohemian Rhapsody marked a pinnacle in Rami Malek's career. In this biographical musical film, he stepped into the shoes of Freddie Mercury, the iconic lead singer of Queen. The movie had tremendous success, being the sixth-highest-grossing film of 2018. Capturing Mercury's distinctive voice was a difficult task, and what audiences mostly hear are parts from old recordings of the rock legend. The vocals, however, were expertly performed by Marc Martel, a Canadian Christian rock singer whose voice mirrors that of the late Mercury.

Malek, undaunted by the challenge, dedicated months to preparing for the role. While he struggled to precisely mimic Mercury's vocal nuances, he excelled at imitating the legendary singer's movements and even mastered speaking with a faux overbite. Malek's outstanding performance didn't go unnoticed — he won an Oscar, a BAFTA, a Golden Globe, and a SAG award for his portrayal. Bohemian Rhapsody itself won multiple Oscars, including Best Editing, Best Sound Editing, and Best Sound Mixing, making it the big winner at the 91st Academy Awards ceremony.

8 Jennifer Lopez in 'Selena' (1997)

Directed by Gregory Nava

Jennifer Lopez faced a unique challenge in her audition for the biopic drama Selena, centered around the life of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez. The studio decided to utilize Quintanilla's actual singing voice for the film, prompting Lopez to focus on perfecting her lip-syncing skills. To immerse herself in the role, Lopez took an unconventional approach — she lived for a while with the Quintanilla-Pérez family during her preparation.

Selena was released shortly after the tragic death of the iconic singer and encountered many challenges during development. The family was still grieving Selena's loss, and Lopez, who isn't Mexican American, faced backlash from both the media and fans. Despite the challenges, Lopez's performance garnered praise and defied expectations. She received acclaim from critics, earning multiple award nominations, including Best Breakthrough Performance and a Golden Globe nomination, solidifying Lopez's status as an actress.

7 Marion Cotillard in 'La Vie en Rose' (2007)

Directed by Olivier Dahan

Marion Cotillard's talent knows no bounds. In her portrayal of Édith Piaf in La Vie en Rose, she went the extra mile by taking singing lessons, even though she wouldn't be singing in the movie. Her dedication was focused on mastering the technical nuances. Cotillard immersed herself in over six months of intense training for the role, considering the most challenging part to be capturing Piaf's singing style realistically, aiming to convince audiences that she was the one behind the microphone.

While Cotillard's voice remained silent in the musical sequences, the singing was provided by French singer Jil Aigrot. Cotillard's extraordinary performance as Piaf, despite not handling the vocals, earned her a staggering 27 awards. Among these accolades was the prestigious Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role, making her the first French actress to win this honor for a French-language film.

6 Christopher Plummer in 'The Sound of Music' (1965)

Directed by Robert Wise

Christopher Plummer's portrayal of Captain Von Trapp alongside Dame Julie Andrews in the cherished musical The Sound of Music is nothing short of iconic. Plummer, however, contributed only a small part of singing in the film, mostly during entrances and exits from the songs. The bulk of the vocal work was filled in by the voice of Bill Lee. But here's a treat for fans: 'The Sound of Music: Original Soundtrack Recording (Super Deluxe Edition),' released on December 1, 2023, features Plummer's original vocals recorded before they were replaced in the final film. Now, enthusiasts can hear Plummer sing "Edelweiss" in all its glory.

Undoubtedly, playing Captain Von Trapp in The Sound of Music stands out as one of Plummer's most memorable roles. The film itself holds an esteemed place in cinema history, ranking as the highest-grossing film of 1965. Its widespread acclaim is evident in the five Oscars it clinched, including Best Picture and Best Director. This beloved classic consistently finds its way onto various top film lists curated by esteemed organizations like the American Film Institute, solidifying its status as an enduring cinematic masterpiece.

The Sound of Music Release Date April 1, 1965 Director Robert Wise Cast Julie Andrews , Christopher Plummer , Eleanor Parker , Richard Haydn , Peggy Wood , Charmian Carr Rating G Runtime 172 minutes Main Genre Musical

5 Rebecca Ferguson in 'The Greatest Showman' (2017)

Directed by Michael Gracey

Rebecca Ferguson took on the role of Jenny Lind, the renowned Swedish singer dubbed the best in the world, in The Greatest Showman. However, it was Loren Allred who lent her singing prowess to Lind's character. Allred was a contestant on Season 3 of the American television show The Voice in 2012. Interestingly, even though Ferguson didn't actually sing in the movie, she insisted on performing the song in front of the extras during filming, adding a touch of authenticity to her portrayal.

The Greatest Showman's soundtrack was a big success and became a worldwide sensation. Praised for its performances, unique visuals, and musicality, the movie garnered multiple nominations, including recognition at the Golden Globes. The standout song "This is Me" earned an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song, although it ultimately lost to "Remember Me" from Coco (2017).

4 Audrey Hepburn in 'My Fair Lady' (1964)

Directed by George Cukor

Audrey Hepburn, an unparalleled talent in her generation, delivered a captivating performance as Eliza Doolittle in My Fair Lady. Behind the scenes, Marni Nixon, a classically trained soprano with teaching experience at the California Institute of Arts and the Musical Academy of the West, provided the singing voice for Eliza. Nixon's vocal contributions extended beyond My Fair Lady; she also lent her voice to films such as The Sound of Music, where she played a singing nun, and Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, providing the singing for Marilyn Monroe's character.

While Hepburn's on-screen magic was undeniable, the revelation that her singing voice was dubbed left her upset. She admitted she might not have taken the role had she known about the dubbing. Despite the dubbing controversy, Hepburn did sing "Just You Wait" herself, and some of her original vocal performances from the movie were eventually released in the 90s. With its blend of Hepburn's on-screen brilliance and Nixon's behind-the-scenes vocal artistry, My Fair Lady became a monumental success, despite its very long runtime for a musical. The film won eight Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Actor in a Leading Role.

My Fair Lady Release Date October 21, 1964 Director George Cukor Cast Audrey Hepburn , Rex Harrison , Stanley Holloway , Wilfrid Hyde-White , Gladys Cooper , Jeremy Brett Rating G Runtime 170 Main Genre Drama

3 Natalie Wood in 'West Side Story' (1961)

Directed by Jerome Robbins and Robert Wise

West Side Story, a monumental success in 1961, featured Natalie Wood as Maria and Richard Beymer as Tony. However, the singing voice for Wood's character Maria was provided by, again, the talented Marni Nixon. The revelation came as a surprise to Wood, as she had already completed all her scenes by the time Nixon stepped in. Nixon faced the unique challenge of syncing her singing with Wood's filmed performance, matching Maria's breath, pronunciation, and vocal nuances.

West Side Story stands as one of the greatest musical films ever created, receiving widespread acclaim for its technical excellence. It holds the record for the musical film with the most Oscars, winning in 10 categories, including Best Picture. Until 1965, West Side Story also held the title of the highest-grossing musical film of all time, a record eventually surpassed by The Sound of Music. The film's enduring legacy is a testament to its cinematic brilliance and cultural impact.

2 Deborah Kerr in 'The King and I' (1965)

Directed by Walter Lang

Adapted from the novel Anna and the King of Siam (1944), The King and I is another classic musical featuring Deborah Kerr in the role of Anna, a schoolteacher hired to educate the children of King Mongkut. Once again, Marni Nixon was enlisted to provide the singing voice for Anna. Nixon's meticulous work involved daily studio sessions alongside Kerr, rehearsing Anna's scenes together. Nixon not only focused on delivering the songs but also imitated Kerr's facial expressions and speech patterns during the performances.

Although Kerr did not provide the singing herself, her on-screen portrayal of Anna was widely praised, earning her a well-deserved nomination for Best Actress. The collaboration between Nixon and Kerr extended beyond The King and I. In the following year, Nixon once again lent her vocal talents to Kerr's character, Terry, in the romantic film An Affair to Remember (1957). Their partnership showcased the seamless blend of Nixon's vocal artistry with Kerr's on-screen brilliance.

1 Jaime Foxx in 'Ray' (2004)

Directed by Taylor Hackford

Ray narrates the compelling life story of Ray Charles, the legendary musician who faced blindness at a young age. In this biopic, Jamie Foxx took on the challenging role of portraying Ray, showcasing his musical talent by playing the piano in all of his scenes. Foxx went above and beyond, learning Braille and even having the unique opportunity to play alongside Ray Charles before the film's production. While Foxx handled the piano with skill, the vocals in the movie were provided by Ray Charles himself, using vintage recordings from his studio. Foxx expertly lip-synched to capture the essence of Charles's performance. Unfortunately, Ray Charles passed away from liver failure after the filming concluded, but he did have the chance to see the initial edit of the movie before his death.

Ray is considered the best movie of Foxx's career and became a box-office hit and earned praise from both critics and audiences alike. The film garnered multiple nominations and victories, with Foxx securing the Oscar, BAFTA, SAG, and Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Leading Role. Foxx's energetic portrayal of Ray Charles left an indelible mark on cinema and earned him well-deserved recognition for his transformative performance.

