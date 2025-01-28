It's almost a given that any hit Broadway musical will be made into a movie, allowing a wider audience to experience its story and songs. For fans of musicals, they can be immensely entertaining, with compelling stories, interesting characters and, of course, incredible songs and show-stopping dance numbers. Some of Hollywood's biggest and best movies have been musicals.

As is often the case with adaptations, no matter the source material, some movie musicals just don't match the quality of the stage show which preceded it. But in some great instances, the opposite is true—the movie musical surpasses the stage show in quality and even popularity, sometimes becoming a classic in its own right. And while there's nothing like a show on Broadway, the best film adaptations of musicals not only play to the originals' strengths but build on them, fleshing out the characters and story in a way that makes them even more compelling.

10 'Mamma Mia' (2008)

Dir. Phyllida Lloyd

Mamma Mia! is a jukebox musical with the music of ABBA—its title is taken from their 1975 hit “Mamma Mia.” It tells the story of a young woman, Sophie (Amanda Seyfried), who invites three men (Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth and Stellan Skarsgard) to her wedding in Greece in the hopes of determining which of them is her biological father. The musical was first staged in 1999, and the film adaptation followed in 2008.

It’s hard to imagine something set entirely to ABBA music being anything but a good time, and that’s just what Mamma Mia! is. The film adaptation was a huge success, and the story translates well to film, something that isn’t always the case when coming from the stage. And although some casting choices have been criticized—most notably, Brosnan and his singing—they’re largely a delight to watch, and Meryl Streep plays Sophie's mother, Donna, wonderfully.

9 'Grease' (1978)

Dir. Randall Kleiser

In Grease, set in 1959 at the fictional Rydell High School in Chicago, teenagers Danny (John Travolta) and Australian transfer student Sandy (Olivia Newton-John) strike up a romance while on summer vacation, only to reunite at school when the summer ends. The stage musical premiered in 1972, and the film followed six years later, in 1978. The music, lyrics, and book were written by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey, and the stage version was nominated for seven Tony Awards.

Although it’s been criticized for its messaging, the film adaptation of Grease has far surpassed its source material in terms of popularity—it’s a career-defining work for all of its stars, and its songs remain iconic. It also has plenty of nostalgic appeal, thanks to its setting of the 1950s and a plot which revolves around teenagers in love while also touching on other themes common in such stories, including life after graduation.

8 'Hairspray' (2007)

Dir. Adam Shankman

Set in 1960s Baltimore, Hairspray follows teenager Tracy Turnblad (Nikki Blonsky), who auditions for TV dance show The Corny Collins Show and achieves her dream of becoming one of its dancers, which unexpectedly catapults her to stardom. She uses her newfound influence as a celebrity to bring racial integration to the show. Both the Broadway musical and its film adaptation were based on the 1988 John Waters film of the same name.

The film adaptation of Hairspray is perfectly cast, with great chemistry between the actors— Blonsky is particularly great and endearing as Tracy. It’s also a very fun movie, especially for one dealing with a serious social issue. But one of the most notable and best changes from the stage musical to the film adaptation is its treatment of the racist Von Tussle family, who aren’t redeemed in the film the way they are onstage.

7 'Tick, Tick... Boom!' (2021)

Dir. Len-Manuel Miranda

Tick, Tick… Boom! is an autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, known for writing the musical Rent, which follows Larson’s attempts to write a musical and break into the theater world on the cusp of turning 30 in the early ‘90s in the midst of the AIDS epidemic. All the while, he’s balancing his relationships, including romances and friendships. Andrew Garfield stars as Larson in the film adaptation, released in 2021.

The film adaptation of Tick, Tick… Boom! is a love letter to Larson and his tragically small body of work—unsurprisingly, it shares some themes with Rent, notably those dealing with friendship, creativity and the difficulties of pursuing a career in the arts, while also touching on the fear of running of time as you age. Garfield is fantastic in the role, and the film is full of references to his life, career and Broadway itself, including some memorable cameos.