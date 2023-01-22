Within the past five years, there has been a huge resurgence of movie musicals in the entertainment industry. What seemed like a thing of the past suddenly is now a major part of the present state of film and television! With the charm of the 1950s and 60s glitz and glamour of classic musical films, the newer films provide a more contemporary and current music style and aesthetic for a new age.

Films like the pro-shot of Hamilton, La La Land, and In the Heights are wonderful examples of the power of musical movies. That power, however, is just beginning, and many new films are on the way in 2023.

1 ‘Wonka’

Image via Warner Bros.

Wonka is the highly-anticipated film inspired by and serves as a prequel to Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The movie stars Timothée Chalamet as a young Willy Wonka as he goes on a variety of adventures before opening his legendary chocolate factory.

The movie also stars Keegan-Michael Key, Natasha Rothwell, and Olivia Colman in other, undisclosed roles. The film will feature original films by Neil Hannon, the lead singer of The Divine Comedy. This series is definitely going to bring a musical twist to the Roald Dahl universe that everyone needs!

2 ‘The Little Mermaid’

The Little Mermaid is by far one of the most eagerly-awaited live-action adaptation that Disney is releasing in 2023. The movie is an adaptation of the classic Disney animated film of the same name, which is based on the fairytale by Hans Christian Andersen. The film will star Halle Bailey as Ariel, a mermaid princess who is fascinated by the human world and makes a deal with a sea witch named Ursula (played by Melissa McCarthy) to go on land to find her true love, Prince Eric.

The Little Mermaid will feature the staple Alan Menken songs like “Part of Your World” as well as new songs co-written by Menken and Broadway’s Lin-Manuel Miranda, who also produces the film. The Little Mermaid seems to be creating lots of buzz, and is easily one of Disney’s biggest releases yet.

3 ‘The Color Purple’

Image via Warner Bros.

The musical adaption of Alice Walker’s acclaimed novel The Color Purple was one of Broadway’s biggest successes. Now, it is coming to the big screen for all to see! This film is produced by none other than Stephen Spielberg (he directed the first film adaptation) and Quincy Jones. The producers of the stage musical, Scott Sanders and Oprah Winfrey, also joined the team.

The story follows the struggles of a black woman in the early 1900s south, with the iconic Fantasia starring as Celie Harris Johnson. Other cast members include Taraji P. Henson, H.E.R., and Ciara. The Color Purple is long overdue for a musical adaptation, and this film is sure to be a huge success.

4 ‘Spellbound’

Spellbound is AppleTV+’s newest animated musical film to be in development. The music, written by Menken, features the voices of Rachel Zegler, Nicole Kidman, Jenifer Lewis, and Nathan Lane (among many others). The film is set in a world of magic called Lumbria where a young Princess must set out to break the spell that divided her kingdom in two.

While not much else is known about the film, the cast is already proof that Spellbound might be an instant musical classic for kids.

5 ‘Trolls 3’

Image via DreamWorks Animation

The newest installment in the iconic Trolls franchise is titled Trolls Band Together. The DreamWorks film will feature the voices of Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake as they reprise their iconic roles and, like always, cover some of the most popular tunes of all time.

Sadly, there is no information on what the plot of the film will be nor any idea of the other returning or new cast members. However, it is fair to assume that a trailer for the new film is going to be released within the next few months. The film is officially set to be released on November 17, 2023.

6 ‘Maestro’

Maestro is a biographical film that covers the life of famous composer, conductor, music educator, and author Leonard Bernstein. Bernstein is perhaps most well-known for writing the music to West Side Story, with other ultra-famous composer/lyricist Stephen Sondheim writing the lyrics. The movie, directed and starring Bradley Cooper as Bernstein, will focus on his life and his marriage to Felicia Monealegre.

The film also has Carey Mullgan, Jeremy Strong and Matt Bomer in the cast. There aren’t many films about famous musical composers, and while this may not be a musical movie, it will include music since it centers around arguably the best composer of all time.

7 ‘Spinning Gold’

Image via Howling Wolf Productions

Spinning Gold is another biographic drama that follows the life of Casablanca Records founder Neil Bogart. Bogart was credited with discovering some of the music industry’s finest performers, including Donna Summer, Kiss, and more.

The film is not technically a musical movie, but will most definitely include the music of those legendary artists in some capacity. The film is set to arrive in theaters on March 31, 2023.

