The Big Picture Many modern movie musicals, such as Wonka and Mean Girls, do not advertise themselves as musicals in order to attract a wider audience.

Studios fear that marketing musical movies as musicals will alienate certain demographics and perpetuate negative stereotypes.

This marketing tactic may continue since it has proven successful at the box office, but it undermines the unique and beloved qualities of musical movies.

With Wonka and Mean Girls topping the box office in recent weeks, it’s no exaggeration to say that the live-action musical is finally back. With a pair of Wicked movies on the horizon, it also appears that this genre won’t be relinquishing its dominance over movie theaters anytime soon. Though people keep declaring the live-action musical dead as a doornail, audiences keep showing up in droves for certain entries in the genre. Of course, all the dollars that Wonka and Mean Girls are pulling in come with a bit of a caveat in terms of how they reflect the future of the big screen musical. Both of these titles (as well as much of the marketing for The Color Purple) concealed the fact that these motion pictures were musicals.

It's no accident that the trailers and TV spots for Wonka and Mean Girls were devoid of song and dance routines. The marketers for these movies have been openly talking about how marketing these features as non-musicals was an intentional choice to attract moviegoers who are instantly hostile to musicals. The perception from these promoters is that a musical movie will automatically scare away many potential moviegoers, so it’s best to promote these titles as just comedies or straightforward family movies. It’s a strange phenomenon, but not one linked to just these two recent musical feature hits. Given how common it is for musical movies to hide the fact that they’re musical movies, it must be asked… why do audiences have to be tricked into seeing one of the most enduringly popular forms of spectacle-driven cinema?

Lots of Modern Movie Musicals Don’t Advertise Themselves As Such

In December 2007, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street was preparing to make its big theatrical debut. However, in the days leading up to the release of this adaptation of the Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler musical, controversy arose over a perception that the Sweeney Todd trailers and commercials were hiding that the movie was a musical. Instead, these pieces of advertising were just marketing Sweeney Todd as another weirdo Tim Burton/Johnny Depp film, albeit one with more bloodshed than Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. It was a peculiar move given how everyone on the planet knew Sweeney Todd first and foremost as an iconic stage musical. However, it also reflected how nervous studio executives get over the idea of flaunting movie musicals as motion pictures comprised of people belting out their emotions.

In the years that followed, marketing musical movies as non-musicals became the de facto norm for such titles. The Into the Woods teaser concealed any hint of people singing, the Cats advertising only made gestures towards big musical numbers, while the various trailers for Rock of Ages kept the signing to a minimum. Most infamously, Disney responded to the perceived underperformance of The Princess and the Frog (which was marketed like an old-school Disney musical) by changing the name of its 2010 film Rapunzel to Tangled, creating a marketing campaign that emphasized the film's male lead and hiding all traces of the feature's musical numbers from the public. If Hollywood can help it, it avoids marketing movies as musicals whenever possible.

One strange aspect of this phenomenon having a modern resurgence is that, for a brief moment, it seemed like Hollywood marketers had grown comfortable with selling musicals as musicals. In the immediate aftermath of Frozen becoming a pop culture phenomenon in 2013, La La Land hinged two separate initial teasers on Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone singing “City of Stars” and “Audition,” respectively. The following year, The Greatest Showman made no attempts to hide that it was a big bold musical, ditto the final trailer for the 2019 update of Aladdin. However, costly 2021 flops like West Side Story, Dear Evan Hansen, and In the Heights seemed to have changed Hollywood’s tune. The industry has retreated to selling musicals as anything but movies filled with songs and dancing. Just try and find evidence of showtunes in the Wonka trailers, for example.

What makes this practice extra puzzling is how, in the modern internet age, this ruse can’t play out for long. It only takes one soul googling the new Mean Girls adaptation to find out it’s a musical! All the con does is promise certain moviegoers will be dissatisfied when they sit down to watch the final movie. Plus, subduing the musical elements in the marketing of these movies has the possibility of alienating fans of the original stage shows many of these features are based on. Broadway musical hits throughout history, ranging from A Strange Loop to Show Boat, gained their notoriety through catchy and powerful tunes. Why erase the very elements that put these properties on the map?

The Aversion to Musicals Is Rooted in Toxic Ideas

Point blank, the main reason studios avoid advertising musical movies as musicals seems to be out of fear of alienating a certain demographic of moviegoers. The entire decision to make Tangled’s marketing devoid of songs was to ensure the feature could pull in young boys. Hiding the musical numbers in Sweeney Todd was to ensure that male horror fans who love other Burton movies wouldn’t avoid that movie just because it featured singing. Even beyond the realm of movies, U2, when talking about its then-upcoming Broadway show Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark, emphasized that the production wasn’t a musical because these musicians felt that those kinds of shows were boring.

Musicals get a really bad rap from the general public and men, especially, have to bend over backwards to reassure everyone they’re still “cool” if they’re involved in something with songs and dancing. This phenomenon has clearly perpetrated how Hollywood markets musicals, with movies heavy on songs withholding musical sensibilities in trailers and commercials so that potential male moviegoers aren’t alienated. It’s an insult to the sensibilities of men and instantly stigmatizes musicals just because they’re identified as “more feminine.”

It also must be said that the perception of musicals being “for the gays” undoubtedly underlines this reluctance to promote musical movies as musicals. This perception is so widespread that Neil Patrick Harris dedicated an entire satirical opening musical number at the Tonys one year to reassuring folks that live theater is “not just for gays anymore!” Remember, movie marketers were hinging the trailers for major big-screen comedies on lines like “electric cars are gay” as late as 2010. It’s not hard to imagine studios having concerns about movie musical trailers potentially alienating straight people. These companies want to exploit the big brand names of major stage musicals, but they’re wary of reminding the public of the very marginalized voices that built so many of these shows. Queer artists wrote the showtunes that made corporations untold riches, while countless musicals are deeply informed by their connections to the LGBTQIA+ community. God forbid the trailers for movies featuring those showtunes come off as “a little gay.”

This marketing technique also speaks to the lack of imagination that unfortunately permeates many Hollywood adaptations of classic musicals. Major movie studios, worried about not making something broadly commercial, tend to ground these musicals in boring reality. Titles like 2017's Beauty and the Beast, Cats, and Dear Evan Hansen try their hardest to wring “logic” and “realism” out of mediums that are so interesting because they eschew reality. Even Mean Girls was cutting tunes simply out of concern about reminding audiences too much of the movie's Broadway roots! The joys of stage musicals come from creating a spectacle you can’t see in reality while often creating astonishingly engaging characters in the middle of all the stylized eye candy. Live-action American musical movies, however, often reek of self-consciousness about being musicals in the first place. It’s a recurring problem vividly reflected in this default and disingenuous marketing approach to selling musicals.

This Marketing Tactic Won’t Vanish Anytime Soon, But It Should!

Given that Wonka and Mean Girls will be turning a tidy profit for all involved after marketing campaigns that de-emphasized their respective musical elements, it’s doubtful this way of selling musical movies will vanish anytime soon. Strangely, there also haven’t been reports of avalanches of people leaving Wonka or Mean Girls screenings in a huff after realizing they’d been duped into watching musicals. Without such pronounced public blowback, the word-of-mouth on these projects hasn’t suffered and made this style of marketing extra appealing to studio executives.

Still, just because it doesn’t automatically sink a movie’s chances at the box office doesn’t mean marketing musical movies in such a cowardly fashion is a good thing. Musical movies are nothing to be ashamed of; the act of singing is just another exciting way characters can express themselves in big bold brushstrokes in cinema. Just because it isn’t the default norm for what people think of as “typical” entertainment doesn’t mean musical numbers should be erased from all the marketing for the next Wonka that comes down the pipeline. Embrace the qualities that make musicals unique and have made this genre beloved for so many years.

Imagine if the final cuts of movies like Singin’ in the Rain, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, or Mamma Mia! (just to name a few) were as devoid of musical numbers as the marketing campaigns for features like Wonka. Would they still be watched and rewatched today by their fervent fanbases? For that matter, would Broadway shows like Wicked spawn film adaptations if it wasn’t for their iconic songs? The answer to both questions is “no.” It’s high time for Hollywood marketers to stop being so self-conscious. When it comes time to market future movie musicals, take more cues from the teasers for La La Land than the trailers for Mean Girls and Tangled.

