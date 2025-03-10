Musicals have long been a creative genre in cinema, combining unforgettable songs with powerful storytelling and dazzling visuals. From classic tales to modern masterpieces, this genre has delivered some of the most iconic and entertaining films in history—many of which have earned Oscar gold and sometimes even won Best Picture.

This list celebrates the 10 best Oscar-winning musicals, ranked by their impact, lasting legacy, and pure entertainment value. Whether they broke box office records or redefined the genre, these films continue to captivate audiences and stand the test of time.

10 'Mary Poppins' (1964)

Won 2 Oscars at the 37th Academy Awards

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Mary Poppins is one of the most beloved family films ever made. Produced by Walt Disney and based on the classic book series, it brought a perfect mix of live-action and animation to the big screen. With the incredible Julie Andrews in the title role, the film tells the whimsical story of a magical nanny who brings joy and order to the lives of two children after their parents struggle to find the right caretaker.

A massive critical and commercial success, Mary Poppins was the highest-grossing film of 1964 and earned a record-setting 13 Oscar nominations for a Disney production. It took home five Academy Awards, including Best Actress for Andrews, Best Film Editing, Best Original Score, Best Visual Effects, and Best Original Song. Even decades later, Mary Poppins remains a must-watch musical, filled with unforgettable songs, charming performances, and timeless magic.