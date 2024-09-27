Musicals aren’t always associated with the thriller genre, as they are largely perceived to be crowd pleasers that seek only to provide mass forms of entertainment to those that already love theater. While it is true that there is a deep history of melodrama within movie musicals, many of the best in the genre add inherently cinematic qualities that make them more intense.

A musical simply serves as a medium to tell a story, and can certainly intersect with the thriller genre if the characters and narrative call for it. Considering how many all-time great films owe a good deal of their success to their soundtracks, it is not surprising in the slightest that many musicals use iconic songs to create a sense of tension that wouldn’t have been possible otherwise.. Here are the ten most thrilling musical movies, ranked.

10 ‘New York, New York’ (1977)

Directed by Martin Scorsese

New York, New York hails from the great Martin Scorsese, whose history with the gangster movie genre speaks for itself. Although there are elements of New York, New York that mirror the story of the “American dream” and its failings that are common in other musicals, the film centers on the toxic relationship between a jazz player (Robert De Niro) and a enthusiastic Broadway star (Liza Minnelli) as they attempt to “make it” in the Big Apple.

New York, New York examines how intense it can be to pursue a demanding artistic craft, and how dangerous it can be for young people to risk their livelihood on a fluctuating profession. Although De Niro certainly has his charming moments, there are certainly moments in New York, New York where he captures the same malevolent quality that made him so terrifying in Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, and Goodfellas.

9 ‘Annette’ (2021)

Directed by Leos Carax

Annette is a bizarre examination of artistic integrity and obsession that examines the toxic relationship between a defiant stand up comedian (Adam Driver) and an acclaimed musical performer (Marion Cotillard). Leos Carax is a filmmaker known for making intentionally upsetting projects, and Annette explores the nature of modern celebrity culture and the overexposure of the media in a manner that is quite frightening.

Annette frequently crosses the line into pure body horror, particularly when a mutant, strange-looking child makes its appearance towards the middle of the story as the relationship grows more climactic. Although the terrific musical score by the cult band Sparks adds some entertaining qualities to the film, Annette goes out of its way to criticize the nature of musicals, resulting in a thrilling experiment that tests whether Carax can pull off such an extreme work of aggressive satire.

8 ‘Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street’ (2007)

Directed by Tim Burton

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street is one of the most thrilling movies that Tim Burton has ever made, and one of the few that actually earned an R rating from the MPAA. Johnny Depp earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor for his terrifying performance as the titular barber, who secretly beheads his clients so that his assistant (Helena Bonham Carter) can bake them into meat dishes to be served.

The violence in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street is surprisingly graphic, and the film paints an ugly portrayal of the frequent class discrimination that made life in historic England so challenging for those without much money. Although Depp has played many strange anti-heroes and complicated outsiders, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street was one of the instances in which he got to play a real villain.

7 ‘Moulin Rouge!’ (2001)

Directed by Baz Luhrmann

Moulin Rouge! is one of the most immersive musicals ever made, as the sweeping romance between Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman is treated with absolute sincerity by Baz Luhrmann. Luhrmann has many endearing qualities as a filmmaker, but subtlety is certainly not one of them; Moulin Rouge! paints a ghastly portrait of the greed at the top of the aristocracy, and shows how easy it is for artists (particularly women) to be abused by a system that does not value the dedication that they put into their work.

Moulin Rouge! builds tension towards a jaw-dropping climax, which concludes with one of the most tragic last acts in the history of the musical genre. Luhrmann is often accused of being a filmmaker that values “style over substance,” but Moulin Rouge! is so effective as thrilling entertainment that it's hard to criticize any of the more idiosyncratic qualities he brought to the story.

6 ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ (1986)

Directed by Frank Oz

Little Shop of Horrors is an adaptation of the stage musical that itself adapted a low-budget B-movie from Roger Corman, and certainly retains many of the same scary qualities as the original. Considering that the film is literally about a giant plant that eats people, there’s certainly a lot of room for Little Shop of Horrors to be fairly tongue-in-cheek; that being said, the practical effects that director Frank Oz uses to bring the puppet to life can often verge on the side of true horror.

Little Shop of Horrors features a memorable villainous performance by Steve Martin as a cracked dentist that likes subjecting his patients to the most pain possible. Martin is obviously best known for his more comedic roles, but succeeds nonetheless in playing an over-the-top villain who terrifies Rick Moranis’ character Seymour whenever they share the screen together for even a few brief moments.

5 ‘It’s Always Fair Weather’ (1955)

Directed by Gene Kelly and Stanley Donen

It’s Always Fair Weather is among the darkest musicals from the Golden Age of Hollywood, as it allowed Singin’ in the Rain directors Gene Kelly and Stanley Donen to take a more nuanced examination of the anxieties and pressures put on veterans in the aftermath of World War II. It’s Always Fair Weather follows three former friends who reunite after years, only to find that they have nothing in common and can no longer stand being around one another.

Although there is some inherent comedy in the premise, It’s Always Fair Weather was groundbreaking in how it examined patriotism, mental health, and masculinity, complete with more melancholy musical numbers. The tension in It’s Always Fair Weather is more emotional than anything else, as it questions whether it is possible to remain friends with someone who has become jaded and cynical by their experiences.

4 ‘West Side Story’ (2021)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

West Side Story is perhaps the greatest musical remake ever made, as Steven Spielberg was able to fix the issues with the Best Picture winning original by showing more insight on the conflict between the different ethnic groups in New York City in the aftermath of World War II. Even though the poor white gang and Puerto Rican community should be united in defending their home from the city that is attempting to demolish it, Spielberg shows that violence is inherent when two marginalized cultural groups are forced to spend time with one another.

West Side Story is just as visceral as one would expect from Spielberg, as it features brilliantly choreographed musical fight scenes that are just as exciting as the truck chase from Raiders of the Lost Ark or the seizing of Omaha Beach at the beginning of Saving Private Ryan.

3 ‘Cabaret’ (1972)

Directed by Bob Fosse

Cabaret famously earned Bob Fosse a Best Director Oscar, and it is easy to see why the Academy Awards were so receptive to his groundbreaking adaptation of the highly popular stage show of the same name. Cabaret is about struggling artists that are trying to make a living within a challenging profession, but it also examines the rise of fascism that threatened the integrity of their chosen field of interest.

Cabaret uses its isolating visuals to trap the viewers in a contained environment, emulating the same feelings of claustrophobia that one would feel when seeing a live theatrical performance. Cabaret does feature some inspiring moments, but they only become uplifting because Fosse went out of its way to show what an anomaly it was to find success during such an intense moment in human history when so many lives were in danger.

2 ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ (1975)

Directed by Jim Sharman

The Rocky Horror Picture Show is one of the most beloved cult movies of all-time, as it has managed to stay in limited release ever since it debuted to mixed reviews in 1975. One of the primary reasons that The Rocky Horror Picture Show continues to attract new fans is how it blends genres together; while there is some overt romanticism and surrealist comedy, the film plays on cliches within B-movies and evokes moments of true terror.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show succeeds thanks to the brilliance of Tim Curry, who created a character in Dr. Frank-n-Furter who somehow manages to be both charismatic and creepy at the same time. By pushing the boundaries of sexual content and including some truly grotesque and cynical moments, The Rocky Horror Picture Show became a musical experience that has yet to be topped.

1 ‘All That Jazz’ (1979)

Directed by Bob Fosse

All That Jazz is unlike any other musical in existence, as Fosse used the story of a fictional Broadway dance instructor (played brilliantly by Roy Scheider) to examine his own existential feelings about death and art. Seeing Fosse consider what value his own life has through a series of increasingly disturbing surrealist musical numbers is quite distressing, as the line between fiction and reality becomes blurred.

All That Jazz was praised by the legendary director Stanley Kubrick, who claimed that the immersive techniques that Fosse utilized set a new standard for the medium. Considering that Kubrick is responsible for some of the most intense films of all-time, such as The Shining and Eyes Wide Shut, it’s safe to say that his assertion that All That Jazz is as thrilling as musicals can get on the big screen is an accurate one.

