A brazen empire made up of pop-culture references, outlandish adventures, and comedy that sometimes oversteps boundaries, the adult cartoon Family Guy has graced television across a span of twenty seasons. Following the Griffin family, Peter (Seth MacFarlane), Lois (Alex Borstein), Brian (Seth MacFarlane), Meg (Mila Kunis), Chris (Seth Green), and Stewie (also Seth MacFarlane), Family Guy has provided viewers with quality entertainment since 1999. When cutaway gags and offensive jokes aren’t enough to fill in an episode, the show introduces a longer form of visual flair - musicals!

RELATED:The 10 Best 'Family Guy' Cutaway Gags, Ranked

Adding to its repertoire of entertainment, the show often breaks out into choreographed musical number, backed-by orchestra-led sounds and singing by the cast members, namely Seth MacFarlane. Dedicated to perfecting its sound, Family Guy has its own orchestra consisting of 40-60 musicians to play in every episode, as well as their own composers: Ron Jones and Walter Murphy. Catchy, outrageous, and teeming with typical Family Guy humor, here are some iconic musicals featured in one of the world’s favorite adult cartoon (excluding the offensive ones!).

Gotta Give Up The Toad (2000)

Featured in season two, ‘Let’s Go To The Hop’ is the fourteenth episode, which follows the latest drug craze at James Woods High School: toad licking. Concerned by the use of weird hallucinogens, Peter goes undercover as teenager ‘Landon Griffin’, who aims to seek popularity amongst the school’s hierarchy to infiltrate the latest war on drugs.

In attempts to convince the students at James Woods to stop abusing drugs, Peter breaks out into ‘Gotta Give Up The Toad’ - a parody of ‘You’re The One I Want’ from Grease, which results in the students realizing the dangers of toad-licking. Featuring Peter, Brian and some students from James Woods High, the song is catchy and as wacky as the episode itself.

My Drunken Irish Dad (2007)

In ‘Peter’s Two Dads’, the tenth episode of season five, Peter accidentally kills his father (Charles Durning) at Meg’s birthday party, which prompts him to give up drinking. But, after finding out that Francis wasn’t his biological father, Peter and Brian embark on an adventure to Ireland to locate his real dad.

RELATED:5 Times 'Family Guy' Predicted The Future

The town drunk, Mickey McFinnegan (Seth MacFarlane) challenges Peter to a drinking contest to prove that he is his son. When Peter out-drinks Mickey, the men embrace in singing ‘My Drunken Irish Dad’, where Seth MacFarlane sings the whole song himself as both characters. The song was so loved that it was nominated for a Primetime Emmy for 'Outstanding Music and Lyrics' in 2007.

Christmastime Is Killing Us (2010)

The seventh episode in season nine, ‘The Road To The North Pole’ is a take on a Christmas episode, which sees Brian and Stewie head to the North Pole in a bid to kill Santa (Bruce McGill) after a mall Santa brushes Stewie off, ruining his Christmas spirit. When the duo reach Santa’s workshop, they find deformed elves and a sick Santa, leaving them the task of delivering gifts.

‘Christmastime Is Killing Us’ is sung by Santa, the elves, and Stewie, which showcases the hardships of working hard in the lead up to Christmastime. The festive song was also nominated for a Primetime Emmy for 'Outstanding Music and Lyrics' in 2011.

All I Really Want For Christmas (2010)

In the same episode as ‘Christmastime Is Killing Us’, the Griffin family and other members of Quahog including Joe (Patrick Warburton), Mort (Johnny Brennan), Jillian (Drew Barrymore), and Mayor Adam West (Adam West) sing the ending Christmas song, ‘All I Really Want For Christmas’.

RELATED:Every 'Family Guy' Season, Ranked From Worst To Best

The song was originally just intended for the Kevin and Bean Christmas Album of 2001, but was reworked to appear in ‘The Road To The North Pole’, and was available for purchase on iTunes in 2010.

This House Is Freakin' Sweet (1999)

The first episode of season two, ‘Peter, Peter, Caviar Eater’ sees the Griffin family have a chance at a life of luxury. After Lois’ Aunt Marguerite (Alex Borstein) passes away, Lois inherits Cherrywood Manor - a lavish mansion in Newport. The Griffins navigate through their new wealthy lifestyle, especially Peter, who receives shock therapy as a means to become more gentlemanly.

When the family arrives at the manor, they are greeted by its servants, who begin to sing ‘This House Is Freakin’ Sweet’ - a parody of musical phenomenon Annie’s ‘I Think I’m Going To Like It Here’. Another popular Family Guy hit, the song was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Music and Lyrics.

Schipoopi (2006)

On the twentieth episode of season four, ‘Patriot Games’, Peter is offered a spot on the New England Patriots team when Tom Brady (as himself) witnesses him knock people over in a bid to reach the toilet.

Peter becomes increasingly more arrogant with every touchdown he makes, where he encourages the stadium to engage in his rendition of ‘Schipoopi’: a number from the 1957 musical ‘The Music Man’.

The Freakin' FCC (2005)

‘PTV’ is one of Family Guy’s most beloved episodes, being a direct commentary on the U.S Federal Communications Commission’s harsh censorship reign following the Super Bowl XXXVIII half-time show controversy, which saw Janet Jackson have a wardrobe malfunction, exposing her breast on live television.

RELATED:How Has 'Family Guy' Stayed Relevant All These Years?

In ‘PTV’, Peter creates his own network station after the FCC begins to wildly censor anything they deemed harmful to the public. When representatives of the FCC come to shut down PTV, Peter, Brian, and Stewie perform ‘The Freakin’ FCC’ in rebuttal. ‘The Freakin’ FCC’ takes the tune of ‘Volunteer Fireman’s Picnic’ from the musical Take Me Along.

Mr. Booze (2011)

‘Friends Of Peter G’ is the tenth episode of season nine, where Peter is made to be aware of his issues with alcoholism after he causes a disturbance at the local cinema. Peter and Brian are forced to attend a rehabilitation program for alcoholics, but after being bored by depressing stories and a lack of fun, the duo convince the group to take up drinking.

When Joe is called regarding a noise complaint, the members quickly turn their makeshift bar into a church hall, where they begin to sing ‘Mr. Booze’, a song altered from the film Robin And The 7 Hoods of the same name. The song has soul, rhythm, and makes viewers want to clap their hands along with the members of the AA meeting!

A Bag Of Weed (2009)

The twelfth episode of season seven, ‘420’, showcases Brian and Stewie’s attempts at legalizing marijuana after Brian is arrested with the possession of pot. Through his campaign, Brian and Stewie convince the members of Quahog to legalize the drug by singing about the joys of its use in ‘A Bag Of Weed’.

Using the tune from ‘Me Ol’ Bam-Boo’ from the filmChitty Chitty Bang Bang, ‘A Bag Of Weed’ is arguably one of Family Guy’s most popular, and definitely most catchy musical numbers.

'Family Guy' Theme Song

Musical numbers cannot be mentioned without regarding the opening theme song of Family Guy. Sung as the members of Quahog dance on a staircase in identical costumes with the Griffin family at the forefront, the theme song was nominated for an Annie Award in 2000 - a year after Family Guy debuted.

Created by Walter Murphy and sung by Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Seth Green, Mila Kunis, and Walter Murphy with his orchestra, the song is iconic, has flare, and is sure to be the number one Family Guy song stuck in viewers’ heads.

NEXT:The Most Skippable Episodes Of 'Family Guy', Ranked From Bad To Worst