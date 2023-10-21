In the history of the Academy Awards, only 10 musicals have ever won the top prize of Best Picture, and of those, only one was released post-1968. That might be enough to signify that the musical genre was at its peak a decent number of decades ago. But, then again, other musicals have proven successful at the Oscars, including Cabaret, which won eight Oscars (but lost Best Picture to The Godfather), and La La Land, which won several Oscars and, for a few brief moments, seemed like it had won Best Picture (Moonlight was the actual winner).

But rather than focusing on those musicals that came close to winning Best Picture, what follows is a ranking of the 10 that did indeed win that top prize. Some are still considered great to this day, while other lesser winners were certainly products of their time. Nevertheless, they all won top prize at the Oscars for their year of release, and are ranked below from least great to greatest.

10 'The Broadway Melody' (1929)

Image via Warner Bros.

Some would say The Broadway Melody is a contender for the title of worst Best Picture winner of all time, and after watching the film, it's not hard to see why. It was something that admittedly was inherently limited by the technology of its time (dialogue in film was still close to brand new in 1929), but even then, it's pretty rough to try and sit through, regardless of how much you usually like 1920s movies.

RELATED: Every Movie Starring Fred Astaire & Ginger Rogers, Ranked

It's a convoluted melodrama set on Broadway, with far too many characters and perhaps too few compelling musical numbers to distract from all the uninteresting drama. It might've been impressive for viewers seeing it in 1929, but it's honestly kind of unwatchable today, unlike certain classics from the 1920s which do still hold up.

9 'The Great Ziegfeld' (1936)

The Broadway Melody was the first and worst musical to win Best Picture at the Oscars, with the second musical to win that prize - The Great Ziegfeld - being the second-worst, appropriately enough. It's an early biopic of sorts, centering on Flo Ziegfeld, a prominent Broadway producer whose revues were popular throughout the 20th century's early decades.

It impresses a little more when it comes to musical numbers, compared to The Broadway Melody, but the big thing that significantly holds The Great Ziegfeld back is its ridiculous length. It goes for over three hours, and really doesn't feel like it needs much more than half that runtime to tell its story, making it a difficult Best Picture winner to try and endure.

8 'Gigi' (1958)

If technical limitations were the main obstacle for enjoying The Broadway Melody, and a bloated runtime was the main reason The Great Ziegfeld wasn't great, then Gigi's single biggest sin is the fact that it's aged very badly, in some respects. It can make for an oddly uncomfortable watch, presenting awkward songs and tone-deaf messages within the confines of a breezy/romantic/comedic story.

It's all distinctly old-fashioned in a way that might've even felt old-fashioned by the standards of the 1950s. It won big for its year of release, but beyond some of its technical qualities and the colorful visuals, there isn't a great deal about Gigi that feels endearing or engaging when watched today.

7 'Oliver!' (1968)

Image via Colombia Pictures

Make no mistake: though Oliver! might center on various youthful characters, it really doesn't feel very family-friendly. It's a rather jarringly dark musical, and though the source material by Charles Dickens was also more than a bit grim, the bleaker aspects of the story clash with the oftentimes jaunty, earworm songs.

RELATED: The Greatest Movies of the 1960s, Ranked

Still, for those who know what they're in for, Oliver! is a decent watch, and an interesting adaptation of Dickens's story told in musical form. It's also notable for being the final musical released in the 20th century to win Best Picture, and, to date, is still the second most recent musical to win the top award, despite it being released 55 years ago now.

6 'Going My Way' (1944)

Image via Paramount

A relatively inoffensive blend of musical, comedy, and drama, Going My Way is perhaps one of the least well-known Best Picture winners in Oscar history. It's not undeserving of such a fate, because there are far more noteworthy winners (both within and not in the musical genre), but it's also far from bad for its time.

It follows a priest played by Bing Crosby who arrives at a parish and inspires a group of troubled boys, thanks to his youthful spirit and ability to see eye to eye with those from younger generations. It's formulaic and a touch too sentimental, but it's still pretty watchable overall, ticking all the boxes it needed to by the standards of mainstream cinema back in the mid-1940s.

5 'My Fair Lady' (1964)

The 1960s was perhaps the decade where the musical genre was at its best and most popular, with four Best Picture winners from that decade belonging to the genre. The only other decade with more than one musical Best Picture is the 1950s, with two (the 1920s, '30s, '40s, and 2000s all have one musical winner each).

As such, it's not too surprising to see My Fair Lady be a musical Best Picture winner that was released at about the mid-point of the decade. Its story is rather conventional for a movie that stretches to almost three hours, but it houses an iconic Audrey Hepburn performance, looks great visually, and contains some memorable music numbers, making it a film that overall has far more good than bad.

4 'The Sound of Music' (1965)

Just one year after My Fair Lady won Best Picture, The Sound of Music did the same, making this the only time two musicals won the main award at the Oscars two years in a row. It's also comparable to My Fair Lady in that it's very long, falling shy of three hours by just six minutes.

RELATED: The Best Musicals of All Time, Ranked

Still, the film is suitably epic for something of such a length, telling a large-scale story that spans genres, feeling like a family film, a romance, and a pre-WWII movie, all on top of being a musical. It's also rightly celebrated for the lead performances from Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer, both of whom are at their respective peaks here, with Andrews also getting nominated for Best Actress (she'd won that award the previous year for appearing in another celebrated musical, Mary Poppins).

3 'An American in Paris' (1951)

Image via Loew's Inc.

An American in Paris was the first musical shot in color to win Best Picture at the Oscars, and its use of color is perhaps the thing that stands out the most about it. It's one of the most visually pleasing musical films of all time, with fantastic costumes and sets all captured extremely well by director Vincente Minnelli (he also directed 1958's Gigi which, for all its faults, did at least look good).

The romance story here is light and silly, but An American in Paris doesn't take itself too seriously, and keeps things mostly breezy and comedic throughout. It benefits greatly from both its leads - Gene Kelly and Leslie Caron - being very good throughout, and also saves the best for last with a stunning and dreamlike climactic sequence.

2 'Chicago' (2002)

It's good that Chicago won Best Picture at the Oscars, because it truly was one of the best movies released in 2002. It's a comedic crime musical where much of it's set inside a female prison - specifically death row, where two women are willing to do whatever they can to make a scene and survive upcoming scheduled executions.

It has some sharply satirical things to say about fame and the justice system, with it being an overall sharp, witty, largely fun take on its various genres. Chicago is very good; in fact, so good that it's managed to be the only musical to win Best Picture at the Academy Awards since Oliver! in 1968, doing so 34 years later. Hopefully, musical fans won't have to wait 34 years on from Chicago (2036) to see another musical crowned Best Picture.

1 'West Side Story' (1961)

Though it was remade by Steven Spielberg (compellingly so) in 2021, it still feels like 1961's version of West Side Story is the definitive film musical of the story. It expertly updates Romeo & Juliet to set it during a then modern-day gang war, helping this musical feel sweeping, romantic, exciting, epic, and tragic, all at once.

It kick-started the run of musical Best Picture winners in the 1960s, and was arguably the best of the bunch. It hasn't aged perfectly, and some may prefer the 2021 version, but for its time, 1961's West Side Story was just about as moving and thrilling as large-scale movie musicals got, guaranteeing its status as a classic.

NEXT: The Best Romantic Movies of All Time, Ranked