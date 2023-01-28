For a while there, it looked like the musician biopic had fizzled out. At the start of the 2010s, the handful of music biopics that did hit movie theaters like The Runaways or Get on Up didn't make waves at the box office, seemingly ensuring that Hollywood wouldn't have any reason to resurrect this subgenre full-time. But then Straight Outta Compton became a box office sensation in 2015, followed by Bohemian Rhapsody in 2018 becoming the fourth-biggest 20th Century Fox movie ever worldwide. With Freddie Mercury securing the kind of box office haul usually reserved for Marvel superheroes, there was no denying it: the music biopic was back.

Within the next year or two, audiences are slated to get biopics covering musicians like Amy Winehouse, the Bee Gee's, Bob Marley, Robbie Williams, Michael Jackson, Carole King, and many others. The musician biopic is unavoidable…so how can we keep this genre livened up? The cliché’s of these films were already apparent in 2007 thanks to inspired parody films like Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story and they’ve only become more egregious ever since. Some (comparatively) drastic measures will be required to help the musician biopic avoid the worst pitfalls of this subgenre.

Make Musician Biopics More Visually Interesting!

One of the most brilliant flourishes in Rocketman and Elvis was deciding to make these movies utterly flamboyant in their visuals. Elton John and Elvis Presley were larger-than-life figures that performed on-stage in outlandish outfits and put on shows that pulsated with fervent energy. Just engaging in bog-standard cinematography and editing touches would have been an insult to both artists. Thus, Rocketman and Elvis utilized a deluge of heightened touches to properly realize the maximalist lives of their central subjects. The scene transitions in Elvis alone (an extension of director Baz Luhrmann’s trademark style of filmmaking) were vibrant in a way that put other musician biopics to shame.

By contrast, Bohemian Rhapsody was such a flat-looking motion picture told through infamously dreadful editing that reflected more the film’s tormented production rather than any thoughtful ways of exploring Freddie Mercury’s psyche in visual terms. Unfortunately, too many musician biopics opt for the forgettable aesthetic of Bohemian Rhapsody rather than pursuing more unique visual schemes that can reflect their specific musicians. It’s as if so many of these features presume that hearing iconic tunes will be so satisfying to the audience that they don’t need stimulating camerawork or creative editing. Who needs compelling imagery when you’ve got immediately recognizable pop ditties?

In the process, though, these examples of the musician biopic just reinforce the perception (which is entirely untrue) that so many of these movies are just looking to cash in on famous songs rather than do anything interesting as a standalone motion picture. Even if you walked in cold to Rocketman and Elvis having previously lived under a rock with no knowledge of who Elton John and Elvis Presley were, you could still be stirred up by their bold filmmaking choices. By contrast, there's just nothing to latch onto visually in I Saw the Light or Jersey Boys. Committing to bolder visual choices in future musician biopics alone would be enough to make the rampant ubiquity of the genre more bearable.

Musician Biopics Should Reimagine Story Structure

Most music biopics opt for a cradle-to-grave approach to their central subjects. We see them as kids, explore the adolescent events that would reverberate into their adulthood fame, the big romance that defined their lives, and, of course, the performances that cemented them as music icons before wrapping up with their demise. Some musician biopics find clever subversions of this, namely Rocketman ending with Elton John alive and well to reflect how dealing with addiction is a long-term day-to-day process. Usually, though, there’s a very rote approach to chronicling the lives of these musicians in traditional biopics.

It would be great, though, to explore musicians in means that buck this traditional storytelling approach. Other biopics do this all the time, such as Steve Jobs brilliantly exploring three specific points in the titular lead’s life rather than every event that ever informed a Mac computer. Unfortunately, musician biopics typically seem too timid or lacking in confidence to do a more intimate exploration of famous singers. In trying to cover every nook and cranny of these musicians’ lives, though, these biopics undercut the unique qualities that made these singers irreplaceable to begin with. The tunes of these musicians were idiosyncratic, but movies about their lives are rigidly adhering to well-worn narrative standards.

Part of how this problem could be overcome is maybe incorporating trappings of other genres into future musician biopics. Perhaps visual or thematic motifs associated with film noirs could be used to inform the story structure of one musician, while another singer could have their cinematic narrative influenced by hallmarks of romantic comedies. These don’t have to all follow the same Walk the Line playbook that Walk Hard skewered so well in 2007. Let’s explore a variety of story structures and genre influences to ensure that future musician biopics aren’t as prone to being derivative as so many infamous entries in this domain.

How Musican Biopics Must Evolve

At the start of 2021, news broke that a biopic on the singer Robbie Williams would be going in a bit of an unorthodox route compared to other musician biopics. In this film, the singer would be portrayed, at least to some degree, by a CGI monkey, a detail the real Williams has not denied in recent interviews about the movie. The idea of making a musician biopic with an extremely expensive CGI character despite the fact that these movies, unless they’re about Freddie Mercury, rarely cross the $300 million threshold worldwide…that’s insane. It’s also why we need to see more bold creative swings like that.

Who knows if this Williams biopic, reportedly titled Better Man, will be any good. But the decision to heavily feature a CGI monkey as a stand-in for the central singer is such a preposterous idea that you can’t help but admire it. That’s not a normal thing for a musician biopic to do and that’s why more entries in this genre should be taking a cue from this decision. We don’t necessarily need CGI primates running around all these biopics (though I’m not say we don’t need that either), but we should see more of these movies to take unexpected creative chances. The musician biopic has delivered the occasional Rocketman and Elvis in recent years, but it’s otherwise been mired in punchlines about its predictability. Daring to embrace elements as outrageous as CGI monkeys more often could be the start of ensuring the next wave of musician biopics avoids the sour notes of the past.