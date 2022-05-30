Whether they were launching the careers of actors like John Stamos and Demi Moore, a starting point for Hallmark Channel stars like Ryan Paevey and Jen Lilley, or home to guest stars like Mario Lopez and James Franco, General Hospital has been listed on dozens upon dozens of résumés in its almost six decades on ABC.

But some of those résumé credits came in the form of song for several notable and rising artists in the music business who have guest-starred on the long-running soap throughout the years.

B.B. King As Himself

When Luke Spencer went from Port Charles Mayor to nightclub owner on General Hospital in the 90's, the club was the place to be for several musicians, and the grand opening featured a special guest star.

B.B. King appeared as himself in two episodes for the opening of Luke's where he christened Port Charles' new nightclub with performances of "Caldonia" and "I'm Moving On" while the GH cast danced and swayed to the blues.

Rick Springfield As Eli Love, Himself

Rockstar Rick Springfield didn't just spend the 80's on the radio, but also on daytime as the memorable Dr. Noah Drake on General Hospital, a character he played off and on until his most recent stint in 2013.

But Springfield also brought the music to GH when he played another character named Eli Love, a musician who eerily resembled Noah. He later appeared as himself for the show's 50th anniversary celebration in 2013 where he performed "Jesse's Girl."

Ricky Martin As Miguel Morez

When Lois Cerullo and Brenda Barret launched their own record company L&B Records on General Hospital in the 90's, not only did they sign Ned Quartermaine under his memorable musical persona Eddie Maine, but they also signed another familiar face in music.

L&B Records brought Miguel Morez to the scene for a year and a half and was played by none other than Latin music sensation Ricky Martin, who performed several times during his stint on the soap.

Boyzone As Themselves

The 90's were full of boy bands making television cameos, and the same was true for Boyzone with their first American TV appearance in 1999 on General Hospital.

The Irish band made a special appearance at Luke's club and sang their 90's hit "No Matter What," which is said to be thanks to Amber Tamblyn, who at the time played Emily Quartermaine and was a huge fan of the group.

Chikezie Eze As A Bartender

Quite a few American Idol contestants have made the jump to acting in the show's 20 seasons — several even leaping from primetime reality to daytime drama — and a lesser-known contestant from Season 7 appeared on General Hospital.

Chikezie Eze, who landed in 10th place on American Idol in 2008, made a cameo on GH the following year where he played a bartender who bet his boss that he could get the crowd roaring with some karaoke and wowed Port Charles with a performance of the Phil Collins hit "Against All Odds."

David And Tiffany Spencer As Themselves

General Hospital Nurses Balls were an annual fundraiser where, on-screen and off, the show would raise funds and awareness for HIV and AIDS research while the cast performed a variety of entertaining acts.

But the ball also featured many musical guest stars, including David and Tiffany Spencer, who lent their background vocals to Valentin Cassadine's 2020 performance of his portrayer's real-life song "Can You Feel Me," which featured the gospel duo.

All-4-One As Themselves

R&B group All-4-One had a single on 1996's Space Jam soundtrack titled "I Turn To You," which the crooners appeared on General Hospital to perform.

Introduced by Luke Spencer himself, the group performed the song at Luke's club for The Ward House Benefit, a fundraiser to rebuild the fictional orphanage located in Port Charles after it burned down at the hands of a mobster.

SHeDAISY As Themselves

80's country group SHeDAISY took the stage at Luke's club in 1999 to perform two songs for the Port Charles clubgoers.

The group performed their hits "Little Good-Byes" and "I Will... But" after being introduced by Emily Quartermaine, who assures her fellow Port Chuckians that they're in for a treat.

Sammy Davis Jr. As Eddie Phillips

"The Candy Man" singer Sammy Davis Jr. got to live every soap opera fan's dream in 1982 when he made a guest appearance on General Hospital.

Because Davis was a huge fan of soap operas, he appeared on GH for a week where he played a character named Eddie Phillips, who did a charity performance on the Haunted Star thanks to Luke Spencer and John Stamos' Blackie Parrish.

Phideaux Xavier As A Singer

Longtime GH viewers probably recognize the Daytime Emmy Award-winning name Phideaux Xavier from the opening scenes of every episode where he's been credited as the show's director for the past 15 years.

But in 2021, Xavier got an extra credit in a special episode where he revealed his hidden talent as a singer and performed his song "Do What You Will" at the grand opening of Curtis Ashford's nightclub The Savoy.

