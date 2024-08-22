It’s not uncommon for musicians to pivot to acting and vice versa. Many celebrities are multi-talented, able to act, sing, perhaps even play an instrument (or many). Several sitcoms through the decades have starred musicians, some of whom saw their music careers blossom while they were on the shows, others who became famous for music after the shows, and a few who started acting after they had already made names for themselves in the music business.

Of course, many shows have seen musician cameos with the artists appearing as themselves in guest starring roles. However, there have been some great sitcoms over the years that actually star the musicians as central characters, which blends a perfect mix of harmony and hilarity that make these shows classics.

10 'Victorious' (Victoria Justice) – 2010-2013

Created by Dan Schneider

One of many popular Nickelodeon sitcoms from this era, Victorious starred Victoria Justice as an aspiring singer named Tori Vega. Just a teenager, she was trying to realize her dreams while attending a performing arts school. The series centered around the antics she and her friends would get up to and the eclectic mix of students she meets and befriends.

The series led to the spin-off Sam & Cat and starred another popular musician, Ariana Grande. Justice had other roles prior to her time on Victorious, like in Zoey 101, another Nickelodeon show, and in a guest role on Gilmore Girls. While she sang and performed many songs for Victorious, she released her first album in 2013, after the show ended. She continued to release music and act simultaneously. She announced plans to introduce her debut studio album in February 2023.

9 'Wizards of Waverly Place' (Selena Gomez) – 2007-2012

Created by Todd J. Greenwald

Those of a new generation know Selena Gomez mainly for her music and current starring role in the series Only Murders in the Building. But before that, she starred in the fantasy teen sitcom Wizards of Waverly Place. She played Alex, a teenage wizard training alongside her brothers Justin (David Henrie) and Max (Jake T. Austin).

She signed with Hollywood Records in 2008, while she was still on the show, and started in music with a pop rock band called Selena Gomez & the Scene. She broke out to become a solo artist, with her first album in 2013, after Wizards of Waverly Place ended. Her latest musical collaboration, “Calm Down (Remix)” with Nigerian singer Rema became a smash hit.

8 'Blossom' (Joey Lawrence) – 1991-1995

Created by Don Reo

Joey Lawrence’s music career was short-lived, but back in the mid ‘90s, his tune “Nothin’ My Love Can’t Fix” catapulted him to heartthrob status in the music business. He continued to record, releasing a single in 2011 and, most recently, a single “Lose Myself” in 2017 as part of a band called Still 3.

On Blossom, he played the handsome and athletic but dopey older brother of the same name to the title character (Mayim Bialik). His catchphrase “Whoa!” has become forever tied to him. Lawrence most recently reminded fans that he has vocal singing chops too by competing in the reality singing competition show The Masked Singer in 2022, where he was disguised as the Walrus.

7 'Living Single' (Queen Latifah) – 1993-1998

Created by Yvette Denise Lee

Often called the Friends before Friends, Living Single similarly starred an ensemble cast of friends navigating life as single professionals in New York City. Starring in the series, a Black sitcom that changed TV, was Kim Coles, Kim Fields, Erika Alexander, T.C. Carson, John Henton, Mel Jackson, and, of course, Queen Latifah. Her character Khadijah was a magazine editor and publisher.

Latifah was already an established musician when she started appearing on the series, having released her debut album in 1989. The single “U.N.I.T.Y.” from her 1993 album, Black Reign, which came out right when the show premiered, dubbed her one to watch in the music business as a seriously talented female rapper and artist. Latifah continues to act, having appeared in movies like Beauty Shop and currently starring in the CBS revival of The Equalizer. She hasn’t released new music in a while, but any time she appears on stage to sing old hits, she proves she’s still got it.

Living Single Release Date August 22, 1993 Cast Queen Latifah , Kim Coles , erika alexander , Kim Fields , John Henton , T.C. Carson , Mel Jackson Main Genre Comedy Seasons 5 Creator(s) Yvette Lee Bowser

6 'Girls5eva' (Sara Bareilles, Renee Elise Goldsberry) – 2021-

Created by Meredith Scardino

Initially appearing on Peacock as an original series but since picked up by Netflix for its latest season, Girls5eva is co-produced by Tina Fey. The series is a musical comedy parodying the girl group and boy band culture of the ‘90s. The ladies at the center of the plot had a one-hit wonder in the ‘90s that has resurfaced now that a popular rapper sampled the tune. Wanting to capitalize on the renewed interest in their music, the ladies, now in their 40s, decide to reunite and try to reassemble the group. But they’re met with plenty of expected challenges given the changing times, their advanced ages, and a completely different music landscape.

The series stars Sara Bareilles, an accomplished Grammy Award-winning musician who has sold more than three-million albums and 15 million singles in the U.S. Her most popular hits include “Love Song” and “Gravity.” Also in the main cast is Renée Elise Goldsberry, a powerhouse singer who has performed on Broadway. She originated the role of Angelica Schuyler in Hamilton, which earned her a Tony Award. Both show off their tremendous vocal and acting talents on the show.

5 'Flight of the Conchords' (Jemaine Clement, Bret McKenzie) – 2007-2008

Created by James Bobin, Jemaine Clement, Bret McKenzie

The men known as Flight of the Conchords are actually a musical duo who developed this sitcom about the adventures of two men from New Zealand trying to make it big in the American music scene. They play fictional versions of themselves, adding a fun taste of authenticity to the show.

As a band, Flight of the Conchords was formed in 1998, long before the sitcom aired. Both play multiple instruments and deliver comedy music. They released a Live in London comedy special for HBO in 2018 and the album of the same name was their last released album. Flight of the Conchords remains their only big acting gig. But it has made an impact. The band has developed a cult following over the decades, thanks to both the show and their music.

Flight of the Conchords Genre Sitcom Debut Date June 17, 2007

4 'Reba' (Reba McEntire) – 2001-2007

Created by Allison M. Gibson

Reba McEntire was a legend in country music long before she decided to launch her own sitcom. Reba initially premiered on The WB and eventually moved to The CW when the two networks merged in 2006. Set in Houston, the show centers around her character of the same name (last name Hart), whose life is upended when she learns that her husband of 20 years not only had an affair but is expecting a baby with a woman half her age. Now a single mother of three, Reba’s life descends into further chaos when she becomes an instant grandmother by her 17-year-old daughter, who gets pregnant by her high school boyfriend.

Reba is one of the most underrated sitcoms of the 2000s, and McEntire proved that she doesn’t just have incredible vocal talents and stage presence, but she can act, too. With a music career that started back in the ‘70s, McEntire is still going strong in both music and acting. She had a recurring role on the sitcom Young Sheldon as one of the show’s best side characters, and was recently featured as a coach on the reality singing competition series The Voice, where she combined her infectious joy for the small screen with her love of music.

3 'Community' (Donald Glover) – 2009-2014

Created by Dan Harmon

Featuring an ensemble cast, Community is one of the best sitcoms of the 21st Century. It’s about a group of mature students studying at a fictional community college. The cast is led by Joel McHale as Jeff Winger, a lawyer who was disbarred and suspended when his firm learned he didn’t actually possess a degree. Now, he’s back in school trying to get one, and the characters he meets in his study group are as diverse as they come.

Among these personalities is Troy Barnes, played by Donald Glover, a former high school star quarterback who was injured, lost his scholarship, and is now embracing his nerdier, more academic side. Musically, of course, Glover is known by the stage name Childish Gambino. He released his first independent mixtape in 2008 and the rest is history. He has become an influential force in music with thought-provoking songs and lyrics like “This is America.” He continues to both act and produce music, releasing his latest album in May 2024. On screen, he’s best known for this role in Community as well as starring in the series Atlanta, which he also created, and voicing Miles Morales/Spider-Man in Ultimate Spider-Man. He currently stars in the Amazon Prime Video series Mr. & Mrs. Smith and co-created the series Swarm, proving that he’s talented beyond just acting and singing.

2 'New Girl' (Zooey Deschanel) – 2011-2018

Created by Elizabeth Meriwether

If fans thought Zooey Deschanel looked familiar when first seeing her in the starring role of the sitcom New Girl, one of the most bingeworthy sitcoms, it’s likely because they recall her as Jovie, the love interest of Will Ferrell’s Buddy in the Christmas comedy classic Elf. She proved she could sing in that film by belting out Christmas tunes in the shower and in the final heartwarming scene. She’s known mostly for her deadpan humor, appearing in movies like The Good Girl, The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, 500 Days of Summer, and Bridge to Terabithia. But Deschanel really broke onto the scene as Jess in New Girl. She’s a young woman who, jilted by her boyfriend, moves into an apartment with three random guys, after which they develop a deep friendship.

Many people don’t realize that Deschanel is a professional singer as well. She has performed in jazz cabaret and is one half of a band called She & Him, which released its debut album in 2008. The band has released six albums since, the latest in 2022. Along with playing multiple instruments, she also writes music: she earned a Grammy nomination for the song “So Long” that appeared in the 2011 movie Winnie the Pooh.

1 'The Fresh Prince of Bel Air' (Will Smith) – 1990-1996

Created by Andy Borowitz, Susan Borowitz

Now, this is a story all about how a marginally famous rapper ended up being offered his own network television sitcom. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air was an instant hit and became one of the best ‘90s sitcoms. That’s thanks to Will Smith’s humor and charm, and the enticing fish-out-of-water story. He’s Will, a high schooler from a rough part of West Philadelphia who is sent to live with his wealthy aunt and uncle in Bel-Air to keep him out of trouble and provide him with better opportunities in life. As he acclimates to upper-class lifestyle and tries to relate to his snobby, materialistic cousin Hilary (Karyn Parsons), nerdy cousin Carlton (Alfonso Ribeiro), and strict aunt Vivian (Janet Hubert-Whitte/Daphne Maxwell Reid) and Uncle Phil (the late James Avery), it’s constant laughs.

Smith, who has since become an A-list actor banking billions at the box office, was part of a hip-hop duo alongside his friend DJ Jazzy Jeff at the time the show was conceived. The latter also appears in a recurring role as his best friend and remains a highly revered DJ. They released multiple albums together both before, during, and after the show’s run, after which Smith began to release music on his own. From “Parents Just Don’t Understand” to “Summertime” and “Getting’ Jiggy wit It,” Smith is known for his “clean” raps that don’t contain cuss words nor sexual references. He remains one of the most successful stars to pivot from music to TV to music to movies, success following him in all three mediums.

